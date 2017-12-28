Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Japan board members press for debate on rates, ETF purchases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2017 | 03:33am CET
A Japanese flag flutters atop the Bank of Japan building under construction in Tokyo

Some Bank of Japan board members have called for a debate about raising interest rates or lowering purchases of exchange-traded funds in response to the improving outlook, a summary of opinions expressed at last week's policy meeting showed.

If the outlook for prices and the economy is expected to improve the BOJ will need to consider whether "adjustments in the level of interest rates will be necessary," one board member said.

Another board member said the BOJ should examine the policy effects and the possible side effects of ETF purchases from "every angle" because of rising stock prices and earnings.

Japan's growth this year has exceeded some economists' expectations, and its stock markets have rallied due to rising corporate earnings, causing some traders to question whether the BOJ should rein in its aggressive monetary easing.

"Consumer spending is doing well, supported by rising stock markets. The BOJ's policy focus is on interest rates, so it is only natural to question its purchases of risk assets," said Hiroshi Miyazaki, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The summary of opinions does not identify individual speakers, and it is unclear whether a majority of the BOJ's nine-person board shares these views.

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda also said clearly last week that as long as consumer prices remain distant from the BOJ's 2 percent inflation target he does not want to raise rates.

The BOJ board's comments were published against a background of solid economic growth and robust industrial production.

Japan's industrial output rose a more-than-expected 0.6 percent in November, and retail sales rose 2.2 percent in November from a year earlier, more than the median forecast for a 1.2 percent increase, government data showed on Thursday.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Eric Meijer)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:41a Oil prices near 2015 highs on tight market
04:24a FACTBOX - WALL ST. IN 2018 : the biggest risks for stocks
04:24a LCEC LEE COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE : Energize your New Year with Electric Savings
04:21a South Korea to impose new curbs on cryptocurrency trading
04:04a TAD TEXAS ASSOCIATION OF DAIRYMEN : What’s ahead for the Texas dairy industry in 2018
03:59a China commerce ministry says disappointed at European probe into e-bike exporters
03:33a Bank of Japan board members press for debate on rates, ETF purchases
03:16aDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
03:16aDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
02:54a CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU HI : 12/27/17 1125 N. Nimitz SSO
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO LTD : SAMSUNG ENGINEERING : SABIC’s unit inks deal with Samsung Engineering for e..
2HITACHI, LTD. : In Pakistan, questions raised over GE's flagship power turbines
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : 2017 - an excellent year for BMW.
4CAPITALAND LIMITED : CAPITALAND : Acquires Office Building in Germany for 245 Million Euros via a Joint Ventur..
5BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED : BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Final share buy-back notice - Appendix 3F

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.