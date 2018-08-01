DGAP-News: Bank of Scotland plc / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Bank of Scotland plc: 2018 Half-Year Results



01.08.2018 / 15:20

Bank of Scotland plc

2018 Half-Year Results

Member of the Lloyds Banking Group

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains certain forward looking statements with respect to the business, strategy, plans and / or results of the Bank of Scotland Group and its current goals and expectations relating to its future financial condition and performance. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Bank of Scotland Group's or its directors' and/or management's beliefs and expectations, are forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that will or may occur in the future. Factors that could cause actual business, strategy, plans and/or results (including but not limited to the payment of dividends) to differ materially from forward looking statements made by the Bank of Scotland Group or on its behalf include, but are not limited to: general economic and business conditions in the UK and internationally; market related trends and developments; fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, exchange rates, stock markets and currencies; the ability to access sufficient sources of capital, liquidity and funding when required; changes to the Bank of Scotland Group's or Lloyds Banking Group plc's, or Lloyds Bank plc's or HBOS plc's credit ratings; the ability to derive cost savings and other benefits including, but without limitation as a result of any acquisitions, disposals and other strategic transactions; changing customer behaviour including consumer spending, saving and borrowing habits; changes to borrower or counterparty credit quality; instability in the global financial markets, including Eurozone instability, instability as a result of the exit by the UK from the European Union (EU) and the potential for other countries to exit the EU or the Eurozone and the impact of any sovereign credit rating downgrade or other sovereign financial issues; technological changes and risks to the security of IT and operational infrastructure, systems, data and information resulting from increased threat of cyber and other attacks; natural, pandemic and other disasters, adverse weather and similar contingencies outside the Bank of Scotland Group's or Lloyds Banking Group plc's or Lloyds Bank plc's or HBOS plc's control; inadequate or failed internal or external processes or systems; acts of war, other acts of hostility, terrorist acts and responses to those acts, geopolitical, pandemic or other such events; changes in laws, regulations, practices and accounting standards or taxation, including as a result of the exit by the UK from the EU, or a further possible referendum on Scottish independence; changes to regulatory capital or liquidity requirements and similar contingencies outside the Bank of Scotland Group's or Lloyds Banking Group plc's or Lloyds Bank plc's or HBOS plc's control; the policies, decisions and actions of governmental or regulatory authorities or courts in the UK, the EU, the US or elsewhere including the implementation and interpretation of key legislation and regulation together with any resulting impact on the future structure of the Group; the ability to attract and retain senior management and other employees and meet its diversity objectives; actions or omissions by the Bank of Scotland Group's directors, management or employees including industrial action; the extent of any future impairment charges or write-downs caused by, but not limited to, depressed asset valuations, market disruptions and illiquid markets; the value and effectiveness of any credit protection purchased by the Bank of Scotland Group; the inability to hedge certain risks economically; the adequacy of loss reserves; the actions of competitors, including non-bank financial services, lending companies and digital innovators and disruptive technologies; and exposure to regulatory or competition scrutiny, legal, regulatory or competition proceedings, investigations or complaints. Please refer to the latest Annual Report on Form 20-F filed by Lloyds Banking Group plc with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of certain factors and risks together with examples of forward looking statements.

Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, the forward looking statements contained in this document are made as of today's date, and the Bank of Scotland Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained in this document to reflect any change in the Bank of Scotland Group's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. The information, statements and opinions contained in this document do not constitute a public offer under any applicable law or an offer to sell any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or financial instruments.

CONTENTS

Page Financial review 1 Principal risks and uncertainties 5 Condensed consolidated half-year financial statements (unaudited) Consolidated income statement 6 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 7 Consolidated balance sheet 8 Consolidated statement of changes in equity 10 Consolidated cash flow statement 13 Notes 14 Statement of directors' responsibilities 45 Independent review report 46 Contacts 48

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Principal activities

Bank of Scotland plc (the Bank) and its subsidiaries (together, the Group) provide a wide range of banking and financial services in the UK and overseas.

The Group's revenue is earned through interest and fees on a broad range of financial services products including current and savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards and mortgages within the retail market; loans and capital market products to commercial, corporate and asset finance customers; and private banking.

Review of results

During the half-year to 30 June 2018, the Group recorded a profit before tax of £1,132 million compared with a profit before tax in the half-year to 30 June 2017 of £1,627 million.

Total income decreased by £659 million, to £2,941 million in the half-year to 30 June 2018 compared with £3,600 million in the half-year to 30 June 2017, comprising a £181 million decrease in net interest income and a decrease of £478 million in other income.

Net interest income was £2,846 million in the half-year to 30 June 2018, a decrease of £181 million compared to £3,027 million in the half-year to 30 June 2017 as a result of balance sheet reductions and continued asset pricing pressure.

Other income was £478 million lower at £95 million in the half-year to 30 June 2018 compared to £573 million in the half-year to 30 June 2017. Net fee and commission income was £86 million lower at £108 million in the half-year to 30 June 2018 compared to £194 million in the half-year to 30 June 2017, in part reflecting a lower level of current account fees as a result of changes to overdraft charging announced in July 2017, which took effect in November. Net trading income was £207 million lower and other operating income was £185 million lower at a deficit of £21 million in the half-year to 30 June 2018 compared to income of £164 million in the half-year to 30 June 2017, due to a loss on sale of the Group Irish residential mortgage portfolio of £105 million; 2017 included a profit of £63 million on the sale of the Group's shares in Vocalink.

Operating expenses decreased by £181 million to £1,716 million in the half-year to 30 June 2018 compared with £1,897 million in the half-year to 30 June 2017. There was a £237 million reduction in regulatory provisions partly offset by a £56 million increase in other operating expenses. The charge in respect of regulatory provisions was £245 million compared to £482 million in the half-year to 30 June 2017 and comprised a charge of £175 million in respect of payment protection insurance and £70 million in respect of other conduct issues. Other operating expenses were £56 million higher at £1,471 million in the half-year to 30 June 2018 compared to £1,415 million in the half-year to 30 June 2017 reflecting increases in staff, restructuring and other costs.

Credit quality across the portfolio remains strong. Impairment losses increased by £17 million to £93 million in the half-year to 30 June 2018 compared with £76 million in the half-year to 30 June 2017, reflecting the expected lower releases and write-backs. In the current benign economic environment, the implementation of IFRS 9 has not had a significant effect on the Group's impairment charge.

Balance sheet and capital

A reduction in balances with fellow Lloyds Banking Group undertakings contributed to a reduction in total assets and liabilities. Total assets were £26,044 million lower at £344,028 million at 30 June 2018 compared to £370,072 million at 31 December 2017, and total liabilities were £24,895 million lower at £331,657 million at 30 June 2018 compared to £356,552 million at 31 December 2017, both principally due to a reduction in balances with fellow Lloyds Banking Group undertakings.

Total equity has decreased by £1,149 million from £13,520 million at 31 December 2017 to £12,371 million at 30 June 2018, as dividends paid of £1,500 million have more than offset profits for the period.

The Group's common equity tier 1 capital ratio increased to 12.3 per cent (31 December 2017: 12.2 per cent) and the tier 1 capital ratio increased to 15.2 per cent (31 December 2017: 15.0 per cent), largely driven by the reduction in risk-weighted assets, offset in part by the reduction in common equity tier 1 capital, mainly as a result of the accrual for foreseeable dividends in respect of 2018 earnings. The total capital ratio reduced to 20.8 per cent (31 December 2017: 21.3 per cent) reflecting both the reduction in common equity tier 1 capital and an increase in regulatory adjustments applied to tier 2 instruments, partially offset by the reduction in risk-weighted assets.

Risk-weighted assets reduced by £3,907 million, or 6 per cent, to £62,657 million at 30 June 2018 compared to £66,564 million at 31 December 2017, largely relating to the sale of the Irish mortgage portfolio.

To view the full announcement, please click on the following link.

