Bank of Valletta : BOV promotes use of cards ahead of the Carnival weekend

02/07/2018 | 10:45am CET

As the countdown for Carnival starts, Bank of Valletta urges its card holders to use their debit and credit cards more to effect payments.

Speaking about trends observed in customer behaviour, Ivo Camilleri, Executive Electronic Banking said, 'At Bank of Valletta we believe that it is important for our customers to familiarise themselves with new methods of payments. Cards offer versatility and convenience for purchases both from retail outlets as well as for shopping online. Along with these benefits, they offer peace of mind in terms of having a running order of payments effected ready at hand. These are all benefits that cash and cheques do not offer.'

Mr Camilleri explained that over the years, particularly during the last two to five years, more customers are opting to use their cards to pay for goods and services. Contactless cards represent the Bank's latest innovation on the market. 'These cards make it even simpler to effect cashless payments, because now one can simply tap with the card on the EPOS, without having to enter the PIN, as long as the transaction amount is not greater than EUR20.'

'With the Carnival weekend close at hand, when many people attend the festivities around the islands, BOV debit and credit cards lend themselves, whether one is paying for a coffee, for lunch or taking the opportunity to go on a shopping spree,' concluded Mr Camilleri.

It was also remarked that subscribers of the Bank's digital channels are on the increase, with more customers utilising a broader range of services. Coupled with the Bank's card suite, its digital banking services enable a person to access and manage accounts on a 247 basis.

One may find additional information about the BOV cards and the benefits they offer by clicking here or by contacting BOV Customer Services Centre on 2131 2020.

Bank of Valletta plc published this content on 07 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2018 09:44:03 UTC.

