Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Barramundi : BRM NAV as at 25/7/18 - $0.7163

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 07:20am CEST

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502 Takapuna, Auckland

BRM NAV as at 25/7/18 - $0.7163

Date

25/7/2018

18/7/2018

BRM NAV

$0.7163

$0.7183

Share price close

$0.61

$0.61

Discount

15%

15%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock of 131,000 shares (acquired under the Barramundi buyback programme). A performance fee payable to the Manager, relating to the previous financial year, is currently being accrued in the NAV.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 25 July 2018 are approximately as follows:

CSL Limited 7%

SEEK 7%

Carsales.com 6%

National Australia Bank 5%

Commonwealth Bank 5%

BACKGROUND

Barramundi is a listed investment company that invests in growing Australian companies. The Barramundi portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Barramundi is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Barramundi listed on the NZX Main Board on 26 October 2006 and may invest in companies that are listed on an Australian stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager Barramundi Limited Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 05:19:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:48aANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev gets World Cup boost to beat expectations
RE
07:48aAirbus 2Q Profit More Than Doubled, But Trims Full-Year Earnings Outlook
DJ
07:46aHIPAY GROUP : Transaction volume: 1.3 billion euros + 37%. HiPay continues its steady growth
GL
07:45aDaimler second-quarter profit hit by WLTP emissions, clouding outlook
RE
07:45aDOVRE OYJ : Improved Operating Result, Net Sales Increased in Q2
AQ
07:45aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Lifts Guidance After 1st Half Profit Rises
DJ
07:41aACCOR : AccorHotels drops plan to buy minority stake in Air France-KLM
RE
07:41aERICSSON : Nokia posts weak profits, sees 5G boost later in 2018
RE
07:41aNestle 1st Half Net Profit Jumps on Improved Operating Performance
DJ
07:40aKRONES : Corporate news release – After a strong first half, Krones confirms outlook for growth and earning targets for 2018
PU
Latest news "Companies"