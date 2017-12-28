Log in
Barramundi : BRM NAV as at 27/12/17 - $0.6863

12/28/2017 | 03:24am CET

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502 Takapuna, Auckland

BRM NAV as at 27/12/17 - $0.6863

Date

27/12/2017

20/12/2017

BRM NAV

$0.6863

$0.6897

Share price close

$0.60

$0.60

Discount

13%

13%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock of 720,100 shares (acquired under the Barramundi buyback programme). A performance fee payable to the Manager, is currently being accrued in the NAV.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 27 December 2017 are approximately as follows:

CSL Limited 7%

SEEK 7%

Carsales.com 6%

National Australia Bank 5%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia 5%

BACKGROUND

Barramundi is a listed investment company that invests in growing Australian companies. The Barramundi portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Barramundi is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Barramundi listed on the NZX Main Board on 26 October 2006 and may invest in companies that are listed on an Australian stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager Barramundi Limited Tel +64 9 4840352

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2017 02:24:09 UTC.

