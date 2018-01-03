Barramundi : BRM NAV as at 31/12/17 - $0.6853

Barramundi Limited

BRM NAV as at 31/12/17 - $0.6853

Date 31/12/2017 27/12/2017 BRM NAV $0.6853 $0.6863 Share price close $0.61 $0.60 Discount 11% 13%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock of 720,100 shares (acquired under the Barramundi buyback programme). A performance fee payable to the Manager, is currently being accrued in the NAV.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 31 December 2017 are approximately as follows:

CSL Limited 7%

SEEK 7%

Carsales.com 6%

National Australia Bank 5%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia 5%

BACKGROUND

Barramundi is a listed investment company that invests in growing Australian companies. The Barramundi portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Barramundi is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Barramundi listed on the NZX Main Board on 26 October 2006 and may invest in companies that are listed on an Australian stock exchange or unlisted companies.

