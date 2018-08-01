Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Barramundi : BRM NAV as at 31/7/18 - $0.7058

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 05:18am CEST

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502 Takapuna, Auckland

BRM NAV as at 31/7/18 - $0.7058

Date

31/7/2018

25/7/2018

BRM NAV

$0.7058

$0.7163

Share price close

$0.61

$0.61

Discount

14%

15%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock of 38,568 shares (acquired under the Barramundi buyback programme).

The five largest portfolio holdings at 31 July 2018 are approximately as follows:

CSL Limited 7%

SEEK 7%

Carsales.com 6%

National Australia Bank 5%

Commonwealth Bank 5%

BACKGROUND

Barramundi is a listed investment company that invests in growing Australian companies. The Barramundi portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Barramundi is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Barramundi listed on the NZX Main Board on 26 October 2006 and may invest in companies that are listed on an Australian stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager Barramundi Limited Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 03:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:43aSHERRITT INTERNATIONAL : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
PU
05:43aWEST AFRICAN RESOURCES FILES NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT : Sanbrado Gold Project, Burkina Faso
PU
05:38aFTI CONSULTING : Former state Rep. Veon tied to 2007 racetrack lawsuit
AQ
05:37aOil extends decline after biggest monthly slump in two years
RE
05:37aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : wins arbitration award in gas dispute with government
AQ
05:36aEMBRAER : Mexico airliner crashes and burns, but all aboard survive
AQ
05:36aSHAHI SHIPPING : SEBI fines individual for in SKS Logistics case
AQ
05:36aMGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : NBA partners with MGM for integrity boost over gambling
AQ
05:36aGLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS : GCAC’s Citizen Green Token Approved for Listing on Canadian Crypto Exchange
AQ
05:36aGLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS CORP : GCAC’s Citizen Green Token Approved for Listing on Canadian Crypto Exchange
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beat
2BAIDU : BAIDU : China's Baidu tops profit, revenue expectations on ad sales growth
3BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Buffett's Berkshire offers loan to owner of former Sears properties
4APPLE : Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beat
5PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA PN : Shell, Petrobras units probed for Brazil price-fixing

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.