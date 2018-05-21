Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Barramundi : BRM â“ Quarterly dividend of 1.33 cents per share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 05:20am CEST

APPENDIX 7 - NZSX Listing Rules

Notice of event affecting securities

NZSX Listing Rule 7.12.2. For rights, NZSX Listing Rules 7.10.9 and 7.10.10. For change to allotment, NZSX Listing Rule 7.12.1, a separate advice is required.

EMAIL:[email protected]

Number of pages including this one (Please provide any other relevant details on additional pages)

Full name of Issuer

Barramundi Limited

Name of officer authorised to make this notice

Contact phone number

Jody Kaye

Authority for event, e.g. Directors' resolutionContact fax numberDate

Tick as appropriate

Nature of event

Bonus Issue Rights Issue non-renouncableIf ticked, state whether:Taxable

/ Non Taxable If ticked, state

Conversion

InterestRights Issue Renouncable

Capital changeCall

Dividend

x

whether:

Interim x

Full YearSpecial

DRP Applies

x

EXISTING securities affected by this

If more than one security is affected by the event, use a separate form.

Description of the class of securities

Barramundi Ordinary Shares

ISIN

If unknown, contact NZX

Details of securities issued pursuant to this event

If more than one class of security is to be issued, use a separate form for each class.

Description of the class of securitiesNumber of Securities to be issued following eventConversion, Maturity, Call Payable or Exercise DateStrike price per security for any issue in lieu or date Strike Price available.

Enter N/A if not applicable

Minimum Entitlement

ISIN

If unknown, contact NZX

Ratio, e.g 1 for

for

Treatment of FractionsTick if pari passuprovide an OR explanationof the ranking

Monies Associated with Event

In dollars and centsAmount per security

(does not include any excluded income)

Excluded income per security

(only applicable to listed PIEs)Dividend payable, Call payable, Exercise price, Conversion price, Redemption price, Application money.

$0.000072 $0.013228

Currency

NZD $2,187,917

Total monies

Source of PaymentSupplementary dividend details -

NZSX Listing Rule 7.12.7

Amount per security in dollars and cents

Date Payable

Taxation

In the case of a taxable bonus issue state strike priceAmount per Security in Dollars and cents to six decimal places

Resident

$

Imputation Credits

Withholding Tax

(Give details)

Foreign

$

FDP Credits

Withholding Tax

(Give details)

Timing

(Refer Appendix 8 in the NZSX Listing Rules)

Record Date 5pm

For calculation of entitlements -

Notice Date

Entitlement letters, call notices, conversion notices mailed

Application Date

Also, Call Payable, Dividend / Interest Payable, Exercise Date, Conversion Date. In the case of applications this must be the last business day of the week.

Allotment Date

For the issue of new securities. Must be within 5 business days of application closing date.

OFFICE USE ONLY Ex Date:

Commence Quoting Rights: Cease Quoting Rights 5pm: Commence Quoting New Securities: Cease Quoting Old Security 5pm:

Security Code:

Security Code:

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 03:19:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:10aNO FUN IN THE SUN : Increasing Number Of Professionals Can't Unplug On Vacation
PU
06:10aEDWARDS LIFESCIENCES : Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018
PU
06:05aSINGAPORE PRESS : SPH partners Parcel Santa to expand footprint in e-commerce end-mile delivery
PU
06:03aLEHTO OYJ : and Avara sign framework agreement formajor housing portfolio
AQ
06:02aTHAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : finds new CEO after almost two-year search
RE
06:02aCubic Telecom Enables the Most Connected Volkswagen Model – The new Volkswagen Touareg 
GL
05:56aGODADDY INC. : Announces Proposed Sale of Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders
PR
05:50aCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING L : Chinese Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Singapore I...
PU
05:50aREALM RESOURCES : Supplementary Target's Statement
PU
05:42aSANTOS : Australia's Santos gets final sweetened $10.8 billion bid from Harbour Energy
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DON'T NEGLECT TO PAY THE MIDDLEMAN: How Shell and Eni ended up on trial
2U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop Jr. Challenges New Morehouse Graduates To "Reverse Regression" In U.S. Civil, Huma..
3ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP : ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS : rural health care providers 'in limbo' amid bud..
4EL PASO ELECTRIC COMPANY : EL PASO ELECTRIC : Win Neon Desert tickets during El Paso Times Facebook Live talk ..
5MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Nemanja Matic calls for Manchester United to recruit more experien..
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.