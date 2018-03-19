Barron’s 400 ETF Sees Significant Shifts at Rebalance with Growth at a Reasonable Price Buys in Industrials, Energy, Large-Caps

The Barron's 400 ETF (NYSE Arca: BFOR), a smart beta exchange-traded
fund that seeks to track the Barron’s 400 Index (B400), has completed
its semi-annual rebalance based on the reconstitution and equal
weighting of its underlying benchmark. The rules-based,
fundamentals-driven B400 was designed to give investors a means of
tracking some of America’s highest-performing companies based on the
strength of their financials and the attractiveness of their share
prices. Launched in 2007, B400 was jointly developed by Barron’s,
America’s premier financial magazine, and MarketGrader, an independent
equity research and indexing firm. In order to adhere to B400’s growth
at a reasonable price (GARP) investment philosophy, the Index is
reconstituted and rebalanced twice a year, ensuring B400 is composed of
the top-ranked stocks from the universe of U.S. equities covered by
MarketGrader’s research, regardless of sector or market capitalization.
Prominent large-cap additions to B400 include1 Pfizer (PFE),
Boeing (BA), PNC Financial Services Group (PNC), NextEra Energy (NEE),
Norfolk Southern (NSC) and Kimberly-Clark (KMB). Notable large-cap
deletions include Microsoft (MSFT), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), JPMorgan
Chase (JPM), Home Depot (HD) and Amgen (AMGN). Among the 54 companies
selected for the first time, some of the highest ranked stocks2
are Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT), ACCO Brands (ACCO), Live Oak
Bancshares (LOB) and NV5 Global (NVEE).
On a sector basis, Energy, Industrials and Materials saw the biggest net
gains in number of constituents, adding 12, 8 and 7 components,
respectively. Financials and Industrials have the largest weighting in
B400, with 80 companies, or 20% of the Index, the maximum sector
allocation allowed according to B400’s rules-based methodology. Despite
losing 9 names, Technology is the third largest sector with 67 stocks,
comprising 16.75% of the Index. With 54 names and 13.5% of the Index,
the fourth largest sector, Consumer Discretionary continued to shed
members, losing twelve stocks, the largest net loss in number of
constituents.
Carlos Diez, CEO and Founder of MarketGrader said, “From a sector
standpoint, this selection period witnessed the continuation of some
trends the Index has displayed over recent years, resulting in
allocation levels not seen since the beginning or middle of the current
bull market. Firstly, the decline in Consumer Discretionary and Health
Care stocks brings their current weights in B400 to their lowest levels
since March of 2009 and 2014, respectively, and well below their
averages. Secondly, B400’s GARP stock selection methodology continues to
gravitate towards Financials and Industrials, the former having hit the
maximum allocation for seven consecutive rebalance periods and the
latter showing significant strengthening in fundamentals. Lastly, the
Index has found the most opportunities in Energy since September 2009;
with 43 Energy constituents, B400 has more than tripled its allocation
to the sector since selecting only 13 stocks two years ago.”
Diez added, “While there has been much discussion about historically
high equity valuations and speculation as to the durability of a bull
market, now past its ninth anniversary, B400’s ability to systematically
scan the U.S. equity universe for growth-oriented values is compelling
in a market environment where price gains can be expected to result from
healthy earnings growth driven by an expanding economy.”
From a size, or market capitalization, perspective, the newly
reconstituted B400 traded up, replacing 17 small-cap constituents with
all large-cap names. With 106 total large-cap stocks, the Index has not
seen such heavy weighting towards the top end of the capitalization
segment since the September 2014 selection. Conversely, with only 68
constituents, small-caps have the least representation in the Index
since the March 2014 class. Mid-caps, the segment where B400
traditionally finds the bulk of opportunities, were unchanged with 226
total stocks.
The reconstitution has once again raised the fundamental health of the
Index; the average MarketGrader score for B400 companies is now 67.8,
compared to 61.8 for the March selection class. This increase is a
function of B400’s design, which selects the 400 highest scoring
companies listed on U.S. exchanges every six months. MarketGrader’s
equity rating system assigns nearly all investable U.S. stocks a grade
on a scale of 0-100 based on a proprietary combination of 24 fundamental
indicators across 4 categories of fundamental analysis – growth, value,
profitability and cash flow – picking the top ranking companies for
BFOR’s underlying Index after screening for size and sector
diversification as well as liquidity.
In total, 183 companies were added to the Index upon the rebalance, a
turnover rate of 45.75%, which is above B400’s historical turnover
average of 41.92% and the highest rate of change since the March 2008
rebalance. 67 companies have been members of the Index for at least 2
consecutive years (4 reconstitutions). Of this group, 16 constituents
have been B400 members for at least 5 years, including Grand Canyon
Education (LOPE), Alaska Air Group (ALK), TJX Companies (TJX), Ross
Stores (ROST) and Apple (AAPL)3.
B400’s constituents are equal weighted, each representing 0.25% of the
Index upon rebalance, eliminating the tendency in traditional market
capitalization weighted indexes of the largest companies to
disproportionately impact performance.
Current
Fund Holdings >>
For more information about the Barron’s 400 ETF (BFOR), please visit http://www.barrons400etf.com.
About MarketGrader
MarketGrader is a Miami-based provider of independent global equity
research and indexes that was founded on the belief that fundamental
analysis and transparency are central to better investment
decision-making. Formed in 1999, MarketGrader offers investors an online
research service that aggregates financial data
on publicly traded companies and analyzes them based on a proprietary
quantitative methodology using 24 fundamental indicators across growth,
value, profitability and cash flow. The company’s growth at a reasonable
price (GARP) methodology is designed to identify consistent creators of
economic value, as it believes such stocks are the best long-term
generators of shareholder value. Since its first index was constructed
in 2003, MarketGrader Indexes have provided an alternative to
traditional market capitalization weighted benchmarks, selecting
constituents based on fundamentals rather than size. MarketGrader
Indexes cover Domestic, International and Global equities from a global
universe of more than 36,000 companies in 94 countries, representing
over $83 trillion in market capitalization. In 2007, MarketGrader
created the Barron’s 400 Index in conjunction with Barron’s, America’s
premier financial magazine. Follow us on Twitter @MarketGrader and
connect with us on LinkedIn.
About ALPS
Through its subsidiary companies, ALPS Holdings, Inc. is a leading
provider of innovative investment products and customized servicing
solutions to the financial services industry. Founded in 1985,
Denver-based ALPS delivers its Asset Management and Asset Servicing
Solutions through offices in Boston, New York, Seattle, and Toronto.
ALPS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kansas City-based DST Systems, Inc.
For more information about ALPS and its services, visit www.alpsinc.com.
Information about ALPS products is available at www.alpsfunds.com.
Important Disclosures
An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges
and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, which
contains this and other information, call 1.855.724.0450 or visit www.barrons400etf.com.
Read the prospectus carefully before investing.
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs including the loss
of money. Additional information regarding the risks of this investment
is available in the risks section of the prospectus.
Barron’s 400SM ETF shares are not
individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares of the Barron’s
400SM ETF on a secondary market. Only market
makers or “authorized participants” may trade directly with the Fund,
typically in blocks of 50,000 shares.
“The Barron's 400 IndexSM” is calculated by
NYSE Euronext or its affiliates and published by MarketGrader.
“Barron's®," "Barron's 400SM” and
"Barron's 400 IndexSM" are trademarks or
service marks of Dow Jones & Company, Inc. or its affiliates and have
been licensed to MarketGrader. One cannot invest directly in an index.
Barron’s© is a service mark of Dow Jones &
Company, Inc. and has been licensed to MarketGrader Capital LLC for use
with the Barron’s 400 IndexSM and sublicensed
for certain purposes by ALPS Advisors, Inc. ALPS’s Barron’s 400SM
ETF based on the Barron’s 400 IndexSM, is not
sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones, or its affiliates,
and Dow Jones and its affiliates make no representation regarding the
advisability of investing in such product.
ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the distributor for the
Barron’s 400SM ETF.
ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are not affiliated with
Barron’s or MarketGrader.
###
1 In descending order by market cap, as of 03/12/18.
2
In descending order by MarketGrader ranking, as of 03/12/18.
3
In descending order by MarketGrader ranking, as of 03/12/18.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005421/en/