Bartech Founder John W. Barfield: A Business Legend and Pioneer

John W. Barfield, founder of Bartech, a leading workforce management and
staffing solutions provider to Global 500 firms, passed away at his home
in Ann Arbor on Jan. 2, 2018. Mr. Barfield, who continued to enjoy an
active lifestyle after retiring from Bartech, saw family members daily
and enjoyed good health, died of natural causes at the age of 90. He
would have turned 91 on Feb. 8.
Mr. Barfield was known as a pioneer of corporate America’s minority
supplier development programs, forming companies that were successful
contractors to the major automakers and other industrial giants. He
launched John Barfield & Associates in 1977, with a staff of six
Washtenaw Community College students who updated engineering documents
at GM’s Willow Run facility in Ypsilanti, Mich. By 1984, Mr. Barfield
expanded the company and renamed it The Bartech Group, finding success
in the engineering and technical staffing industry.
Mr. Barfield was a legendary entrepreneur. He began his professional
career as a janitor at the University of Michigan, making only $1.75 an
hour. Seeing an opportunity to serve residential developers, Mr.
Barfield and his wife Betty formed J & B Cleaning Company (later renamed
Barfield Cleaning Company), in Ypsilanti, Mich. By the late 1960s, the
company’s expertise in the commercial building maintenance industry
attracted the attention of several Fortune 500 suitors. The Barfields
ultimately sold the business to ITT Corp. in 1969.
John and Betty Barfield formed additional businesses over the following
decades, assisted in key roles by their six adult children. Barfield
Companies, composed of the family’s three largest businesses in the
mid-1980s, was named Company of the Year by Black Enterprise magazine
in 1985. The Barfields sold three of the companies they founded,
including Barfield Building Maintenance Company, Barfield Manufacturing
Company, and in 2015, Bartech Group. Today, Bartech, based in
Southfield, Mich., employs more than 3,000, manages approximately
120,000 contract workers worldwide, and also manages approximately $4.7
billion in funds spent by its corporate clients. Bartech was named the
nation’s top Managed Services Provider firm for 2014 by HRO Today, a
trade magazine for the contingent workforce industry.
John Barfield was born Feb. 8, 1927, in Tuscaloosa, Ala., the son of
sharecroppers. His father became a coal miner, eventually moving the
family to Washington, Penn., for several years before an ultimate move
to Ypsilanti. Mr. Barfield dropped out of high school to enlist in the
U.S. Army, serving in Germany and France from 1945 to 1947. He and Betty
Barfield were married on June 1, 1949. Their friendship, partnership and
romance lasted a total of 73 years.
Mr. and Mrs. Barfield were longtime philanthropists and mentor to other
entrepreneurs. They formed Share Products Co. in the 1990s as a vehicle
to support charitable giving to the homeless. Ten consumer products were
sold in major grocery stores throughout the Midwest, with 50 percent of
Share Products’ profits going to organizations that aided people without
shelter. The Barfield’s were also active supporters of nonprofits such
as UNCF, Spaulding for Children, the Rotary Foundation and the Parkridge
Community Center in Ypsilanti.
Mr. Barfield was the recipient of numerous honors and awards, including
the A.G. Gaston Lifetime Achievement Award from Black Enterprise magazine,
the Michigan Roundtable for Diversity and Inclusion’s Humanitarian of
the Year Award, and the Tree of Life Award, the highest honor of the
Jewish National Fund in America.
Mrs. Betty Barfield preceded Mr. Barfield in death on April 24, 2017.
Mr. Barfield is survived by his six children: Jon (Vivian) Barfield,
Angela Barfield, Aaron Barfield, Bonnie (Jeff) Jones, Lisa Barfield and
David (Kiana) Barfield. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 10
great-grandchildren and his loyal cat, Cuatro.
