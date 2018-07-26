Base2 recognized as one of the best places to work in Washington and Orange County, CA in 2018

SEATTLE, July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Base2 Solutions, a consulting firm that delivers the expertise needed to quickly unblock critical projects and develop complex interconnected systems, today announced it was selected by the Puget Sound Business Journal and the Orange County Business Journal as one of 2018’s Best Places to Work. For the fourth year in a row in Washington and for the third year in a row in Orange County, these publications have recognized Base2 for its commitment to fostering a healthy office culture and its dedication to providing employees with a positive work experience.



Thousands of employees from nominated Washington state and Orange County companies participated in the survey administered by Quantum Market Research and Best Companies Group. Applicants were evaluated on criteria such as team dynamics and effectiveness, trust in leadership, work engagement and alignment with company goals.

“Base2 has always been intentional about creating a company culture of support, empowerment and enjoyment for our employees,” said Ron Hopkins, president and CEO of Base2 Solutions. “We’re honored to be recognized again as one of Washington and Orange County’s best places to work, particularly since we believe a healthy work environment helps our highly talented teams create innovative solutions for our customers.”

The final rankings of companies selected for the Washington's Best Workplaces 2018 award will be announced on August 16 at a reception at Safeco Field in Seattle. The ranking of the 2018 Best Places to Work in Orange County is now available on the Orange County Business Journal’s Best Places to Work website.

Base2 helps companies give form to digital innovation and delivers the processes and practices needed to develop complex interconnected systems for new insights and better opportunities. The company’s disciplined Systems Engineering, Application Development, DevOps and Information Security teams partner with internal resources, providing the expertise needed to efficiently productize insight, especially across heavily regulated industries such as aerospace, transportation and healthcare. To learn more about how Base2 helps accelerate digital innovation, please visit www.base2s.com.

