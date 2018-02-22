Basildon District Council : Committee to discuss new recycling sack distribution method

Proposed changes to the distribution of recycling sacks to include increased household deliveries will be considered by the Regeneration and Environment Committee next week.

Basildon Council currently provides residents with 38 pink plastic sacks twice per year. Residents have the opportunity to collect additional sacks, as required, from local libraries and the Basildon Centre.

An alternative distribution method is being proposed which will increase the number of sacks delivered directly to residents to 104 sacks per year, in one delivery. Additional sacks will be delivered to households on request.

Cllr Alan Ball, Chairman of Basildon Council's Regeneration and Environment Committee, said: 'We are committed to getting the basics right for residents and adopting this new method will mean residents will not only be getting more sacks delivered each year, they will no longer have to attend libraries and the Basildon Centre to collect additional sacks. It is also important that we get value for money by ensuring our free recycling sacks are being used as efficiently as possible.'

The changes will be discussed by the Regeneration and Environment Committee on Wednesday 28 February.

