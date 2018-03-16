Log in
Batu Biologics : Chief Executive Officer Samuel Wagner to Moderate Congressional Immunotherapy Symposium

03/16/2018 | 02:22am CET

Congressional Candidate to Hear Concerns of Industry Leaders in Health Care Innovations

Batu Biologics, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, announced today its Chief Executive Officer, Samuel Wagner, was chosen to moderate an internationally renowned panel of biotechnology companies focusing on immunotherapy.

The Symposium, which will be held in La Jolla, California, on Friday, March 16th, created by Dr. James Veltmeyer, aims to connect companies seeking to cure cancer by leveraging the power of the immune system.

Several recent FDA approvals for cancer drugs that stimulate the immune system include:

  1. CAR-T (chimeric antigen T-cell receptor) products such as Novartis’s Kymriah for leukemia and Gilead’s Yescarta for lymphoma;
  2. Amgen’s oncolytic virus, Imlygic, an engineered form of herpes, for metastatic melanoma;
  3. Checkpoint Inhibitors such as Merck’s Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) for metastatic melanoma and lung cancer, Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Nivolumab (Opdivo) for metastatic melanoma and kidney cancer, and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Ipilimumab (Yervoy) for metastatic melanoma.

Batu Biologics has recently received FDA clearance to begin clinical trials using ValloVax, a type of immunotherapy that selectively kills blood vessels that feed cancer cells. This approach is anticipated to be more effective than other immune-oncology therapies, because for every one tumor blood vessel cell killed by the immune system it is anticipated that 300 cancer cells die. In essence the vaccine is designed to stimulate collateral damage to the tumor, while also opening up channels for the immune system to access the tumor microenvironment.

“The best approach to cure cancer will be to systematically integrate synergistic immunotherapies in a regimen designed to overcome local immune suppression, stimulate the immune system, damage the tumor, and, finally, induce immune memory against the targets expressed on cancer,” said Samuel Wagner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Batu Biologics. “I am honored that Dr. Veltmeyer, who is running for Congress to change the medical system, chose me to lead discussions between such a distinguished panel of biotechnology companies. We anticipate these discussions will plant the seeds of collaboration, which will lead to new treatments for patients.”

Dr. Veltmeyer stated: "We are facing the biggest crisis in America: our expensive and broken health care system! What I propose is Health care BY the people and FOR the people (vs. rationed care). I'm running for Congress because it is time to put our American families first. I'm committed to build a healthier world for our children and grandchildren."


© Business Wire 2018
