Batu Biologics : Successfully Completes $1.3 Million #Starvethetumor Equity Crowdfunding Campaign

Batu Biologics, an immuno-oncology Company dedicated to the development
of its clinical stage tumor-angiogenesis targeting immunotherapy,
ValloVax™, announced today the successful closure of a regulation 506(c)
equity crowdfunding offering bringing in $1.3 Million in capital to the
Company.
The proceeds of this offering were initially earmarked for IND-enabling
experiments, when the offering was launched on EquityNet
in May of 2017. In early November of this year, Batu Biologics announced
the clearance
of the Investigational New Drug Application (#16296) for the
ValloVax immune therapy. Based upon the successful completion of this
milestone, the remaining proceeds from this offering will be used to
upscale GMP manufacturing in preparation for the Company’s Phase I study
and to position the Company to secure partnerships to demonstrate
clinical proof of concept for the ValloVax program.
“We would like to graciously thank our shareholders and collaborators
for the support of our vision in the development of the ValloVax immune
therapy,” stated Samuel C. Wagner, President and CEO of Batu Biologics.
“2018 will be a landmark year for Batu Biologics with the goal of
establishing safety and feasibility of ValloVax in a pilot clinical
study in all solid tumors, and to further elucidate the mechanism of
action of our novel placentally-derived immune therapy.”
ValloVax targets angiogenesis, or blood vessel formation, which is a
biological process that is commonly found in all solid tumors. Instead
of targeting the tumor itself, which can be a difficult strategy due to
cancer’s propensity to mutate, ValloVax trains the body to initiate a
cellular and antibody response against several targets associated with
tumor angiogenesis. To date, ValloVax has demonstrated strong inhibition
of melanoma, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and
glioblastoma in animal
models as a standalone therapy. However, by facilitating better drug
delivery and lymphocyte penetration into the tumor, ValloVax may be an
ideal candidate for combination therapies with some of the latest
immuno-oncology drugs.
