Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. : Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2018 Results 0 08/01/2018 | 11:04pm CEST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCQB: BAYK), holding company of Virginia Commonwealth Bank and VCB Financial Group, Inc., reported financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2018. The company reported net income of $946 thousand, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018 compared to $1.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018, and $557 thousand, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2017. For the first half of 2018, the company reported net income of $2.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $380 thousand, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the first half of 2017. Randal R. Greene, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Earnings for the second quarter were less than adequate; however, as I reflect on the first half of 2018, there were many highlights. Net new loan growth in the first half was strong considering the run-off of nearly $40 million of purchased portfolio loans including those acquired in the Virginia BanCorp merger. Comparing results for the first half of 2018 to the first half of 2017, we are realizing positive leverage from our larger balance sheet and our asset quality metrics continue to improve. In the first half of 2018, we transitioned several key management positions and the bank is stronger for it." Operating Results Second Quarter 2018 compared to First Quarter 2018 Income before income taxes for the second quarter of 2018 was $1.1 million compared to $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2018.

compared to for the first quarter of 2018. Interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $10.5 million , on average interest-earning assets of $913.5 million , compared to $10.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 , on average interest-earning assets of $905.0 million . Interest income in the second quarter of 2018 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $547 thousand , while interest income in the first quarter of 2018 included $503 thousand of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Interest income in the second quarter of 2018 included negative adjustments totaling $145 thousand for amounts reported in the prior quarter.

was , on average interest-earning assets of , compared to for the three months ended , on average interest-earning assets of . Interest income in the second quarter of 2018 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of , while interest income in the first quarter of 2018 included of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Interest income in the second quarter of 2018 included negative adjustments totaling for amounts reported in the prior quarter. Interest expense was $2.3 million and $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2018, respectively, and cost of funds was 1.08% and 0.95% for the consecutive quarter periods. Higher funding cost in the second quarter period was primarily due to higher costs of deposits.

and for the second quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2018, respectively, and cost of funds was 1.08% and 0.95% for the consecutive quarter periods. Higher funding cost in the second quarter period was primarily due to higher costs of deposits. Net interest margin was 3.60% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 compared to 3.83% for the three months ended March 31, 2018 . Net interest margin excluding accretion of acquired loan discounts and amortization of fair value marks on time deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was 3.34% 1 compared to 3.58% 1 for the three months ended March 31, 2018 . Lower net interest margin in the second quarter period was primarily due to the interest income adjustment noted above and higher funding costs in the second quarter of 2018.

compared to 3.83% for the three months ended . Net interest margin excluding accretion of acquired loan discounts and amortization of fair value marks on time deposits for the three months ended was 3.34% compared to 3.58% for the three months ended . Lower net interest margin in the second quarter period was primarily due to the interest income adjustment noted above and higher funding costs in the second quarter of 2018. Provision for loan losses was ($348) thousand for the second quarter of 2018, while provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2018 was $320 thousand . The recovery of loan losses in the second quarter of 2018 is primarily due to the decline of reserve levels for a select portfolio of consumer loans as these loan balances continue to decline.

for the second quarter of 2018, while provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2018 was . The recovery of loan losses in the second quarter of 2018 is primarily due to the decline of reserve levels for a select portfolio of consumer loans as these loan balances continue to decline. Noninterest income for both the three months ended June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018 was $1.2 million . Noninterest income in the first quarter of 2018 included a gain of $352 thousand on the curtailment of the company's post-retirement benefit plan effective March 1, 2018 .

and was . Noninterest income in the first quarter of 2018 included a gain of on the curtailment of the company's post-retirement benefit plan effective . Noninterest expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018 were $8.6 million and $8.1 million , respectively. In the first quarter of 2018, merger-related expenses were $363 thousand and costs associated with the succession of the company's CFO and in the completion of the company's 2017 year-end reporting totaled $1.0 million , while costs related to these activities were approximately $200 thousand in the second quarter of 2018. First Half 2018 compared to First Half 2017 Income before income taxes for the first half of 2018 was $2.5 million compared to $513 thousand for the first half of 2017. Results for the first half of 2017 include the operations of Virginia BanCorp, Inc. since the effective date of the merger, April 1 , 2017.

compared to for the first half of 2017. Results for the first half of 2017 include the operations of Virginia BanCorp, Inc. since the effective date of the merger, , 2017. Interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $21.2 million , on average interest-earning assets of $909.0 million , compared to $13.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 , on average interest-earning assets of $621.5 million . Average interest-earning assets in the first half of 2017 included those acquired in the merger from the effective date of the merger. Interest income in the first half of 2018 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $1.1 million , while interest income in the first half of 2017 included $451 thousand of accretion of acquired loan discounts.

was , on average interest-earning assets of , compared to for the six months ended , on average interest-earning assets of . Average interest-earning assets in the first half of 2017 included those acquired in the merger from the effective date of the merger. Interest income in the first half of 2018 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of , while interest income in the first half of 2017 included of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Interest expense was $4.4 million and $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and cost of funds was of 1.05% and 0.82% for the respective periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities were $716.7 million and $518.6 million for the first half of 2018 and 2017, respectively. Average interest-bearing liabilities in 2017 included those assumed in the merger from the effective date of the merger.

and for the six months ended and 2017, respectively, and cost of funds was of 1.05% and 0.82% for the respective periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities were and for the first half of 2018 and 2017, respectively. Average interest-bearing liabilities in 2017 included those assumed in the merger from the effective date of the merger. Net interest margin was 3.72% for the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to 3.68% for the six months ended June 30, 2017 . Net interest margin excluding accretion of acquired loan discounts and amortization of fair value marks on time deposits for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was 3.46% 1 compared to 3.50% 1 for the six months ended June 30, 2017 .

compared to 3.68% for the six months ended . Net interest margin excluding accretion of acquired loan discounts and amortization of fair value marks on time deposits for the six months ended was 3.46% compared to 3.50% for the six months ended . Provision for loan losses was ($28) thousand for the first half of 2018, while provision for loan losses in the first half of 2017 was $758 thousand .

for the first half of 2018, while provision for loan losses in the first half of 2017 was . Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 was $2.3 million and $2.0 million , respectively.

and 2017 was and , respectively. Noninterest expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 were $16.7 million and $12.0 million , respectively. As noted, noninterest expenses for the first half of 2017 include the operations of Virginia BanCorp from the effective date of the merger. Merger-related expenses were $363 thousand and $985 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Expenses associated with the succession of the company's CFO and fees incurred in the first half of 2018 in the completion of the company's 2017 year-end reporting totaled approximately $1.2 million . Second Quarter 2018 compared to Second Quarter 2017 Income before income taxes for the second quarter of 2018 was $1.1 million compared to $811 thousand for the second quarter of 2017.

compared to for the second quarter of 2017. Interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $10.5 million , on average interest-earning assets of $913.5 million , compared to $8.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017 , on average interest-earning assets of $790.1 million . Interest income in the second quarter of 2018 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $547 thousand , while interest income in the second quarter of 2017 included $451 thousand of accretion of acquired loan discounts.

was , on average interest-earning assets of , compared to for the three months ended , on average interest-earning assets of . Interest income in the second quarter of 2018 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of , while interest income in the second quarter of 2017 included of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Interest expense was $2.3 million and $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2018 and the second quarter of 2017, respectively, and the cost of funds was 1.08% and 0.76% for the quarter over quarter periods.

and for the second quarter of 2018 and the second quarter of 2017, respectively, and the cost of funds was 1.08% and 0.76% for the quarter over quarter periods. Net interest margin was 3.60% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 compared to 3.80% for the three months ended June 30, 2017 . Net interest margin excluding accretion of acquired loan discounts and amortization of fair value marks on time deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was 3.34% 1 compared to 3.51% 1 for the three months ended June 30, 2017 .

compared to 3.80% for the three months ended . Net interest margin excluding accretion of acquired loan discounts and amortization of fair value marks on time deposits for the three months ended was 3.34% compared to 3.51% for the three months ended . Provision for loan losses was ($348) thousand for the second quarter of 2018, while provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2017 was $568 thousand .

for the second quarter of 2018, while provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2017 was . Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 was $1.2 million and $1.1 million , respectively.

and 2017 was and , respectively. Noninterest expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 were $8.6 million and $7.2 million , respectively. Merger-related expenses were $685 thousand in the second quarter of 2017, while no merger-related expenses were reported in the second quarter of 2018. Expenses associated with the completion of the company's 2017 year-end reporting and succession of the company's CFO totaled approximately $200 thousand in the second quarter of 2018. Balance Sheet Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, were $794.4 million at June 30, 2018 compared to $758.7 million at December 31, 2017 , an annualized growth rate of over 9%. Excluding the pay-down of approximately $38 million in the first six months of 2018 of purchased portfolio loans, including those acquired in the Virginia BanCorp merger, gross loan growth on an annualized basis was approximately 19%.

at compared to at , an annualized growth rate of over 9%. Excluding the pay-down of approximately in the first six months of 2018 of purchased portfolio loans, including those acquired in the Virginia BanCorp merger, gross loan growth on an annualized basis was approximately 19%. Total assets were $983.2 million at June 30, 2018 compared to $970.6 million at December 31, 2017 .

at compared to at . Deposits were $775.1 million at June 30, 2018 compared to $761.8 million at December 31, 2017 . Noninterest-bearing accounts comprised 14.1% of total deposits, an increase from 13.5% at December 31 , 2017.

at compared to at . Noninterest-bearing accounts comprised 14.1% of total deposits, an increase from 13.5% at , 2017. Shareholders' equity was $115.7 million and $114.6 million at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 , respectively. Tangible book value, calculated as shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of the associated deferred tax liability, divided by common shares outstanding, was $7.81 1 and $7.71 1 at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 , respectively. Capital ratios for Virginia Commonwealth Bank were above regulatory minimum guidelines for well-capitalized banks as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 .

and at and , respectively. Tangible book value, calculated as shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of the associated deferred tax liability, divided by common shares outstanding, was and at and , respectively. Capital ratios for Virginia Commonwealth Bank were above regulatory minimum guidelines for well-capitalized banks as of and . Return on average assets for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, annualized, was 0.43% and 0.12%, respectively, while return on average equity for the same periods, annualized, was 3.63% and 2.65%, respectively. Asset Quality Nonperforming assets were $6.9 million , or 0.71% of total assets, as of June 30, 2018 , compared to $9.5 million , or 0.95% of total assets, as of March 31, 2018 . Net charge-offs, annualized, to average loans was 0.16% and 0.09% for the six and three months ended June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018 , respectively.

, or 0.71% of total assets, as of , compared to , or 0.95% of total assets, as of . Net charge-offs, annualized, to average loans was 0.16% and 0.09% for the six and three months ended and , respectively. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total gross loans was 0.89% and 1.00% at June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018 , respectively. The company's allowance for loan losses does not include discounts recorded on acquired loans. The ratio of allowance for loan losses plus remaining discounts on acquired loans to total gross loans (adding the remaining discounts on acquired loans) was 1.46%1 and 1.65%1 at June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018 , respectively. Outlook Greene concluded: "I continue to believe we are well-positioned to capture an under-served segment in our target markets. Our pipeline of opportunities in the greater Richmond area is strong, though we are pursuing cautiously due to the recent increase in deposit costs. Our branch and loan production office in Virginia Beach are open for business and we are actively pursuing both loan and deposit opportunities. As previously noted, we are addressing infrastructure needs to support and mitigate the risks that come with our larger organization. At the same time, we are keenly focused on deposit generation and expense management, two areas that are lagging. We've launched several initiatives to address both and I believe the results of these initiatives will deliver improving financial results." About Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. is the bank holding company for Virginia Commonwealth Bank and VCB Financial Group, Inc. Founded in the 1930's, Virginia Commonwealth Bank is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. With 19 banking offices, including one production office, located throughout the greater Richmond area, the Northern Neck region, the Tri-Cities area of Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights, Middlesex County, Suffolk, and Virginia Beach, the bank serves businesses, professionals, and consumers with a wide variety of financial services, including retail and commercial banking, and mortgage banking. VCB Financial Group provides management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, estate settlement and trust administration, along with investment and wealth management services. Caution About Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements concerning the company's expectations, plans, objectives, future financial performance and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal securities laws. These statements may address issues that involve estimates and assumptions made by management, risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the company include, but are not limited to: the ability to successfully implement integration plans associated with the Virginia BanCorp merger (the "Merger"), which integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; the ability to achieve the cost savings and synergies contemplated by the Merger within the expected timeframe; disruptions to customer and employee relationships and business operations caused by the Merger; changes in interest rates and general economic conditions; the legislative/regularity climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U. S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the company's market area; acquisitions and dispositions; and tax and accounting rules, principles, polices and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason. For further information, contact Randal R. Greene, President and Chief Executive Officer, at 844-404-9668 or [email protected]. 1 See discussion of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of the Supplemental Financial Data tables that follow. BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC. Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited)







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







June 30, 2018

December 31, 2017 (1) (Dollars in thousands, except share data) (unaudited)



ASSETS





Cash and due from banks $ 8,319

$ 9,396 Interest-bearing deposits 28,263

41,971 Certificates of deposit 3,224

3,224 Federal funds sold 1,944

6,961 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 74,322

77,153 Restricted securities 6,190

5,787 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses





of $7,113 and $7,770, respectively 794,443

758,726 Loans held for sale 669

1,651 Premises and equipment, net 18,079

17,463 Accrued interest receivable 2,954

3,194 Other real estate owned, net 3,501

4,284 Bank owned life insurance 19,024

18,773 Goodwill 10,374

10,374 Mortgage servicing rights 977

999 Core deposit intangible 2,576

2,991 Other assets 8,357

7,609 Total assets $ 983,216

$ 970,556







LIABILITIES





Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 108,943

$ 103,037 Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits 296,206

299,820 Time deposits 369,917

358,989 Total deposits 775,066

761,846







Securities sold under repurchase agreements 7,008

9,498 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 70,000

70,000 Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs 6,885

6,877 Other liabilities 8,533

7,781 Total liabilities 867,492

856,002







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock ($5 par value; authorized - 30,000,000 shares;





outstanding - 13,226,096 and 13,203,605 shares, respectively) (2) 66,130

66,018 Additional paid-in capital 37,207

37,142 Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares (1,047)

(1,129) Retained earnings 15,749

13,679 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (2,315)

(1,156) Total shareholders' equity 115,724

114,554 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 983,216

$ 970,556







(1) Derived from audited December 31, 2017 Consolidated Financial Statements. (2) Preferred stock is authorized; however, none was outstanding as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017. BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC. Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) - Continued











CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











(unaudited) For the three months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018

June 30, 2017 INTEREST INCOME









Loans, including fees $ 9,745

$ 9,984

$ 8,326 Securities:









Taxable 497

397

348 Tax-exempt 117

120

114 Federal funds sold 51

74

33 Interest-bearing deposit accounts 80

98

53 Certificates of deposit 18

19

18 Total interest income 10,508

10,692

8,892











INTEREST EXPENSE









Deposits 1,796

1,604

1,077 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 4

3

4 Subordinated notes 128

128

119 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 386

313

248 Total interest expense 2,314

2,048

1,448 Net interest income 8,194

8,644

7,444 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses (348)

320

568 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 8,542

8,324

6,876











NON-INTEREST INCOME









Income from fiduciary activities 198

247

229 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 152

135

246 Non-deposit product income 283

132

115 Interchange fees, net 124

(8)

129 Other service charges and fees 30

30

45 Secondary market lending income 244

133

86 Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance 124

127

133 Net gains on available-for-sale securities -

-

7 Net losses on disposition of other assets -

(69)

- Gain on curtailment of post-retirement benefit plan -

352

- Other income 9

91

91 Total non-interest income 1,164

1,170

1,081











NON-INTEREST EXPENSE









Salaries and employee benefits 4,273

4,106

3,321 Occupancy 882

795

693 Data processing 837

548

394 Bank franchise tax 178

176

142 Telecommunications 131

106

76 FDIC assessments 187

183

111 Foreclosed property 53

12

59 Consulting 345

383

97 Advertising and marketing 153

68

54 Directors' fees 69

168

209 Audit and accounting fees 240

363

217 Legal 119

133

13 Merger related -

363

685 Intangible amortization 203

211

234 Net other real estate owned (gains) losses 84

(141)

(3) Other 809

646

844 Total non-interest expense 8,563

8,120

7,146 Income before income taxes 1,143

1,374

811 Income tax expense 197

250

254 Net income $ 946

$ 1,124

$ 557 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.07

$ 0.09

$ 0.06 BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC. Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) - Continued







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







(unaudited) For the six months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017 INTEREST INCOME





Loans, including fees $ 19,729

$ 12,714 Securities:





Taxable 894

617 Tax-exempt 237

228 Federal funds sold 126

34 Interest-bearing deposit accounts 178

60 Certificates of deposit 36

37 Total interest income 21,200

13,690







INTEREST EXPENSE





Deposits 3,400

1,707 Federal funds purchased -

10 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 7

7 Subordinated notes 256

236 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 699

402 Total interest expense 4,362

2,362 Net interest income 16,838

11,328 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses (28)

758 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 16,866

10,570







NON-INTEREST INCOME





Income from fiduciary activities 445

474 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 287

458 Non-deposit product income 414

195 Interchange fees, net 116

204 Other service charges and fees 61

77 Secondary market lending income 376

201 Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance 251

208 Net gains on available-for-sale securities -

2 Net losses on disposition of other assets (69)

- Gain on curtailment of post-retirement benefit plan 352

- Other income 101

152 Total non-interest income 2,334

1,971







NON-INTEREST EXPENSE





Salaries and employee benefits 8,379

6,145 Occupancy 1,677

1,132 Data processing 1,385

598 Bank franchise tax 353

218 Telecommunications 237

104 FDIC assessments 370

196 Foreclosed property 65

69 Consulting 729

151 Advertising and marketing 221

127 Directors' fees 236

331 Audit and accounting fees 603

245 Legal 249

95 Merger related 363

985 Intangible amortization 414

234 Net other real estate owned (gains) losses (57)

93 Other 1,459

1,305 Total non-interest expense 16,683

12,028 Income before income taxes 2,517

513 Income tax expense 447

133 Net income $ 2,070

$ 380 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.16

$ 0.05 Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) - Continued

















As of and for the Three Months Ended

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Select Consolidated Balance Sheet Data









Total assets $ 983,216 $ 994,676 $ 970,556 $ 959,936 $ 867,392 Cash, interest-bearing deposits and federal funds sold 38,526 63,696 58,328 75,223 41,011 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 74,322 75,434 77,153 71,893 54,448 Loans:









Mortgage loans on real estate 644,202 624,424 609,637 594,761 522,458 Commercial and industrial 124,563 129,225 114,093 99,637 85,939 Consumer loans 32,767 37,011 42,566 48,640 41,229 Loans receivable 801,532 790,660 766,296 743,038 649,626 Unamortized net deferred loan costs 24 228 200 1,590 316 Allowance for loan losses (ALL) (7,113) (7,923) (7,770) (4,920) (4,241) Net loans 794,443 782,965 758,726 739,708 645,701 Loans held for sale 669 414 1,651 162 55,620 Other real estate owned, net 3,501 2,593 4,284 5,159 5,360











Total liabilities $ 867,492 $ 879,757 $ 856,002 $ 842,148 $ 782,914 Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 108,943 124,572 103,037 99,531 97,299 Savings and interest-bearing deposits 296,206 299,216 299,820 297,150 282,056 Time deposits 369,917 373,163 358,989 338,732 309,619 Total deposits 775,066 796,951 761,846 735,413 688,974 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 7,008 6,551 9,498 17,091 10,786 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 70,000 60,000 70,000 75,000 70,000 Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs 6,885 6,881 6,877 6,873 6,868











Shareholders' equity 115,724 114,919 114,554 117,788 84,478











Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









Interest income $ 10,508 $ 10,692 $ 10,514 $ 9,496 $ 8,892 Interest expense 2,314 2,048 1,945 1,694 1,448 Net interest income 8,194 8,644 8,569 7,802 7,444 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses (348) 320 3,101 1,075 568 Non-interest income 1,164 1,170 733 1,070 1,081 Non-interest expense 8,563 8,120 8,204 6,782 7,146 Income (loss) before taxes 1,143 1,374 (2,003) 1,015 811 Income tax expense 197 250 391 273 254 Net income (loss) $ 946 $ 1,124 $ (2,394) $ 742 $ 557













Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) - Continued

















As of and for the Three Months Ended

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017











Per Share Data









Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.07 $ 0.09 $ (0.18) $ 0.07 $ 0.06 Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.07 0.09 (0.18) 0.07 0.06 Dividends per share - - 0.04 0.04 0.04 Book value per share 8.75 8.69 8.68 8.93 8.99 Tangible book value per share (1) 7.81 7.74 7.71 7.98 7.64 Shares outstanding at end of period 13,226,096 13,223,096 13,203,605 13,193,983 9,399,138 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 13,059,604 13,038,593 13,036,057 10,488,227 9,374,157 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 13,126,419 13,106,214 13,108,400 10,557,623 9,445,338











Performance Ratios (tax-equivalent basis):









Yield on average interest-earning assets 4.61% 4.74% 4.69% 4.40% 4.46% Cost of funds 1.08% 0.95% 0.92% 0.83% 0.76% Cost of deposits 0.93% 0.83% 0.81% 0.72% 0.64% Net interest spread 3.37% 3.64% 3.64% 3.43% 3.66% Net interest margin (NIM) 3.60% 3.83% 3.82% 3.62% 3.80% NIM, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments (1) 3.34% 3.58% 3.31% 3.39% 3.51% Average interest-earnings assets to total average assets 92.37% 92.10% 93.30% 94.99% 92.83% Return on average assets (annualized) 0.38% 0.46% -0.99% 0.32% 0.26% Return on average equity (annualized) 3.28% 3.92% -8.24% 3.10% 2.65% Merger related expense $ - $ 363 $ 850 $ 141 $ 685 Average assets 988,946 982,616 965,246 913,664 851,071 Average interest-earning assets 913,486 904,991 900,617 867,853 790,072 Average interest-bearing liabilities 747,227 747,813 742,043 715,878 667,735 Average shareholders' equity 115,321 114,736 116,171 95,650 84,170 Shareholders' equity to total assets ratio 11.77% 11.55% 11.80% 12.27% 9.74%











Asset Quality Data and Ratios:









Nonaccrual loans $ 3,474 $ 6,892 $ 6,496 $ 4,799 $ 5,362 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing (excludes

purchased credit-impaired loans) - - 48 - - Other real estate owned, net 3,501 2,593 4,284 5,159 5,360 Total non-performing assets 6,975 9,485 10,828 9,958 10,722 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 462 167 948 397 320 Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.23% 0.09% 0.50% 0.22% 0.20% Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.71% 0.95% 1.11% 1.04% 1.24% Gross loans to total assets 81.52% 79.49% 78.95% 77.40% 74.89% ALL to gross loans 0.89% 1.00% 1.01% 0.66% 0.65% ALL plus acquisition accounting adjustments (discounts) on

acquired loans to gross loans (1) 1.46% 1.65% 1.76% 1.38% 1.53%











(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measure reconciliation at the end of the

Supplemental Financial Data tables that follow. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) - Continued

























As of and for the Three Months Ended

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)









NIM, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments









Interest income $ 10,508 $ 10,692 $ 10,514 $ 9,496 $ 8,892











Add: tax-equivalent yield adjustment for tax-exempt securities (a) 31 32 21 60 59 Less: accretion of discounts on acquired loans 547 503 1,047 409 451 Interest income, adjusted 9,992 10,221 9,488 9,147 8,500 Average interest-earning assets $ 913,486 $ 904,991 $ 900,617 $ 867,853 $ 790,073 Yield on interest-earning assets, excluding accretion of discounts on

acquired loans (annualized) 4.38% 4.52% 4.21% 4.22% 4.30% Interest expense $ 2,314 $ 2,048 $ 1,944 $ 1,694 $ 1,448 Add: amortization of premium on acquired time deposits 42 68 88 103 117 Interest expense, adjusted 2,356 2,116 2,032 1,797 1,565 Net interest income, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments 7,637 8,105 7,456 7,350 6,935 Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 747,227 $ 747,813 $ 742,043 $ 715,878 $ 667,735 Cost of interest-bearing liabilities, excluding amortization of premium on acquired time deposits (annualized) 1.26% 1.13% 1.10% 1.00% 0.94% NIM, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments 3.34% 3.58% 3.31% 3.39% 3.51%











ALL plus discounts on acquired loans to gross loans









Allowance for loan losses $ 7,113 $ 7,923 $ 7,770 $ 4,920 $ 4,241 Add: discounts on acquired loans 4,655 5,212 5,792 5,375 5,812 ALL plus discounts on acquired loans 11,768 13,135 13,562 10,295 10,053 Gross loans + discounts on acquired loans $ 806,211 $ 796,100 $ 771,459 $ 745,083 $ 656,288 ALL plus discounts on acquired loans to gross loans 1.46% 1.65% 1.76% 1.38% 1.53%











Tangible book value per share









Total shareholders' equity $ 115,724 $ 114,919 $ 114,554 $ 117,788 $ 84,478 Less: intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability on core deposit intangible (a) 12,409 12,570 12,737 12,492 12,642 Tangible shareholders' equity $ 103,316 $ 102,350 $ 101,818 $ 105,297 $ 71,837 Shares outstanding at end of period 13,226,096 13,223,096 13,203,605 13,193,983 9,399,138 Tangible book value per share $ 7.81 $ 7.74 $ 7.71 $ 7.98 $ 7.64























(a) Assumes a federal income tax rate of 21% for the 2018 periods and for the three months-ended December 31, 2017 and a 34% federal income tax rate for the other 2017 periods ended presented.

































(1) Set forth above are calculations of each of the non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures included in the Supplemental Financial Data tables. NIM, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments, ALL plus discounts on acquired loans to gross loans, and tangible book value per share are supplemental financial measures that are not required nor presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes ALL plus discounts on acquired loans as a percentage of gross loans and tangible book value per share are meaningful because they are measures management uses to assess asset quality and capital levels, respectively. Management believes that NIM, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments, is meaningful because management uses it to assess the financial performance of the company. Calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bay-banks-of-virginia-inc-reports-second-quarter-and-first-half-2018-results-300690604.html SOURCE Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.

© PRNewswire 2018 0 Latest news "Companies" 11:17p ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : August 01 , 2018 Allied Announces Second-Quarter Results PU 11:17p EXPRESS SCRIPTS : Reports Higher Earnings on Higher Revenue DJ 11:17p HELMERICH & PAYNE : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position PU 11:17p CENTRAL GARDEN : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 11:17p NACCO INDUSTRIES : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results PU 11:17p DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K) AQ 11:17p MASTERCARD : Nutman is coming Aug. 15 AQ 11:17p AGT FOOD AND INGREDIENTS INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Release Date and Conference Call AQ 11:17p INTERNATIONAL ENGINEERING PCL : Engineering Future Success AQ 11:17p AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Akers Biosciences, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - AKER AC