Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. : Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2018 Results
08/01/2018 | 11:04pm CEST
RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCQB: BAYK), holding company of Virginia Commonwealth Bank and VCB Financial Group, Inc., reported financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2018.
The company reported net income of $946 thousand, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018 compared to $1.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018, and $557 thousand, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2017. For the first half of 2018, the company reported net income of $2.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $380 thousand, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the first half of 2017.
Randal R. Greene, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Earnings for the second quarter were less than adequate; however, as I reflect on the first half of 2018, there were many highlights. Net new loan growth in the first half was strong considering the run-off of nearly $40 million of purchased portfolio loans including those acquired in the Virginia BanCorp merger. Comparing results for the first half of 2018 to the first half of 2017, we are realizing positive leverage from our larger balance sheet and our asset quality metrics continue to improve. In the first half of 2018, we transitioned several key management positions and the bank is stronger for it."
Operating Results
Second Quarter 2018 compared to First Quarter 2018
- Income before income taxes for the second quarter of 2018 was $1.1 million compared to $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2018.
- Interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $10.5 million, on average interest-earning assets of $913.5 million, compared to $10.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, on average interest-earning assets of $905.0 million. Interest income in the second quarter of 2018 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $547 thousand, while interest income in the first quarter of 2018 included $503 thousand of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Interest income in the second quarter of 2018 included negative adjustments totaling $145 thousand for amounts reported in the prior quarter.
- Interest expense was $2.3 million and $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2018, respectively, and cost of funds was 1.08% and 0.95% for the consecutive quarter periods. Higher funding cost in the second quarter period was primarily due to higher costs of deposits.
- Net interest margin was 3.60% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 compared to 3.83% for the three months ended March 31, 2018. Net interest margin excluding accretion of acquired loan discounts and amortization of fair value marks on time deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was 3.34%1 compared to 3.58%1 for the three months ended March 31, 2018. Lower net interest margin in the second quarter period was primarily due to the interest income adjustment noted above and higher funding costs in the second quarter of 2018.
- Provision for loan losses was ($348) thousand for the second quarter of 2018, while provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2018 was $320 thousand. The recovery of loan losses in the second quarter of 2018 is primarily due to the decline of reserve levels for a select portfolio of consumer loans as these loan balances continue to decline.
- Noninterest income for both the three months ended June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018 was $1.2 million. Noninterest income in the first quarter of 2018 included a gain of $352 thousand on the curtailment of the company's post-retirement benefit plan effective March 1, 2018.
- Noninterest expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018 were $8.6 million and $8.1 million, respectively. In the first quarter of 2018, merger-related expenses were $363 thousand and costs associated with the succession of the company's CFO and in the completion of the company's 2017 year-end reporting totaled $1.0 million, while costs related to these activities were approximately $200 thousand in the second quarter of 2018.
First Half 2018 compared to First Half 2017
- Income before income taxes for the first half of 2018 was $2.5 million compared to $513 thousand for the first half of 2017. Results for the first half of 2017 include the operations of Virginia BanCorp, Inc. since the effective date of the merger, April 1, 2017.
- Interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $21.2 million, on average interest-earning assets of $909.0 million, compared to $13.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017, on average interest-earning assets of $621.5 million. Average interest-earning assets in the first half of 2017 included those acquired in the merger from the effective date of the merger. Interest income in the first half of 2018 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $1.1 million, while interest income in the first half of 2017 included $451 thousand of accretion of acquired loan discounts.
- Interest expense was $4.4 million and $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and cost of funds was of 1.05% and 0.82% for the respective periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities were $716.7 million and $518.6 million for the first half of 2018 and 2017, respectively. Average interest-bearing liabilities in 2017 included those assumed in the merger from the effective date of the merger.
- Net interest margin was 3.72% for the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to 3.68% for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Net interest margin excluding accretion of acquired loan discounts and amortization of fair value marks on time deposits for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was 3.46%1 compared to 3.50%1 for the six months ended June 30, 2017.
- Provision for loan losses was ($28) thousand for the first half of 2018, while provision for loan losses in the first half of 2017 was $758 thousand.
- Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 was $2.3 million and $2.0 million, respectively.
- Noninterest expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 were $16.7 million and $12.0 million, respectively. As noted, noninterest expenses for the first half of 2017 include the operations of Virginia BanCorp from the effective date of the merger. Merger-related expenses were $363 thousand and $985 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Expenses associated with the succession of the company's CFO and fees incurred in the first half of 2018 in the completion of the company's 2017 year-end reporting totaled approximately $1.2 million.
Second Quarter 2018 compared to Second Quarter 2017
- Income before income taxes for the second quarter of 2018 was $1.1 million compared to $811 thousand for the second quarter of 2017.
- Interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $10.5 million, on average interest-earning assets of $913.5 million, compared to $8.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017, on average interest-earning assets of $790.1 million. Interest income in the second quarter of 2018 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $547 thousand, while interest income in the second quarter of 2017 included $451 thousand of accretion of acquired loan discounts.
- Interest expense was $2.3 million and $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2018 and the second quarter of 2017, respectively, and the cost of funds was 1.08% and 0.76% for the quarter over quarter periods.
- Net interest margin was 3.60% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 compared to 3.80% for the three months ended June 30, 2017. Net interest margin excluding accretion of acquired loan discounts and amortization of fair value marks on time deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was 3.34%1 compared to 3.51%1 for the three months ended June 30, 2017.
- Provision for loan losses was ($348) thousand for the second quarter of 2018, while provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2017 was $568 thousand.
- Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 was $1.2 million and $1.1 million, respectively.
- Noninterest expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 were $8.6 million and $7.2 million, respectively. Merger-related expenses were $685 thousand in the second quarter of 2017, while no merger-related expenses were reported in the second quarter of 2018. Expenses associated with the completion of the company's 2017 year-end reporting and succession of the company's CFO totaled approximately $200 thousand in the second quarter of 2018.
Balance Sheet
- Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, were $794.4 million at June 30, 2018 compared to $758.7 million at December 31, 2017, an annualized growth rate of over 9%. Excluding the pay-down of approximately $38 million in the first six months of 2018 of purchased portfolio loans, including those acquired in the Virginia BanCorp merger, gross loan growth on an annualized basis was approximately 19%.
- Total assets were $983.2 million at June 30, 2018 compared to $970.6 million at December 31, 2017.
- Deposits were $775.1 million at June 30, 2018 compared to $761.8 million at December 31, 2017. Noninterest-bearing accounts comprised 14.1% of total deposits, an increase from 13.5% at December 31, 2017.
- Shareholders' equity was $115.7 million and $114.6 million at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. Tangible book value, calculated as shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of the associated deferred tax liability, divided by common shares outstanding, was $7.811 and $7.711 at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. Capital ratios for Virginia Commonwealth Bank were above regulatory minimum guidelines for well-capitalized banks as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017.
- Return on average assets for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, annualized, was 0.43% and 0.12%, respectively, while return on average equity for the same periods, annualized, was 3.63% and 2.65%, respectively.
Asset Quality
- Nonperforming assets were $6.9 million, or 0.71% of total assets, as of June 30, 2018, compared to $9.5 million, or 0.95% of total assets, as of March 31, 2018. Net charge-offs, annualized, to average loans was 0.16% and 0.09% for the six and three months ended June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively.
- The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total gross loans was 0.89% and 1.00% at June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively. The company's allowance for loan losses does not include discounts recorded on acquired loans. The ratio of allowance for loan losses plus remaining discounts on acquired loans to total gross loans (adding the remaining discounts on acquired loans) was 1.46%1 and 1.65%1 at June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively.
Outlook
Greene concluded: "I continue to believe we are well-positioned to capture an under-served segment in our target markets. Our pipeline of opportunities in the greater Richmond area is strong, though we are pursuing cautiously due to the recent increase in deposit costs. Our branch and loan production office in Virginia Beach are open for business and we are actively pursuing both loan and deposit opportunities. As previously noted, we are addressing infrastructure needs to support and mitigate the risks that come with our larger organization. At the same time, we are keenly focused on deposit generation and expense management, two areas that are lagging. We've launched several initiatives to address both and I believe the results of these initiatives will deliver improving financial results."
About Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.
Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. is the bank holding company for Virginia Commonwealth Bank and VCB Financial Group, Inc. Founded in the 1930's, Virginia Commonwealth Bank is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. With 19 banking offices, including one production office, located throughout the greater Richmond area, the Northern Neck region, the Tri-Cities area of Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights, Middlesex County, Suffolk, and Virginia Beach, the bank serves businesses, professionals, and consumers with a wide variety of financial services, including retail and commercial banking, and mortgage banking. VCB Financial Group provides management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, estate settlement and trust administration, along with investment and wealth management services.
Caution About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements concerning the company's expectations, plans, objectives, future financial performance and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal securities laws. These statements may address issues that involve estimates and assumptions made by management, risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the company include, but are not limited to: the ability to successfully implement integration plans associated with the Virginia BanCorp merger (the "Merger"), which integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; the ability to achieve the cost savings and synergies contemplated by the Merger within the expected timeframe; disruptions to customer and employee relationships and business operations caused by the Merger; changes in interest rates and general economic conditions; the legislative/regularity climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U. S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the company's market area; acquisitions and dispositions; and tax and accounting rules, principles, polices and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.
For further information, contact Randal R. Greene, President and Chief Executive Officer, at 844-404-9668 or [email protected].
1 See discussion of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of the Supplemental Financial Data tables that follow.
BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.
Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited)
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30, 2018
December 31, 2017 (1)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
|
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 8,319
$ 9,396
Interest-bearing deposits
28,263
41,971
Certificates of deposit
3,224
3,224
Federal funds sold
1,944
6,961
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
74,322
77,153
Restricted securities
6,190
5,787
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses
of $7,113 and $7,770, respectively
794,443
758,726
Loans held for sale
669
1,651
Premises and equipment, net
18,079
17,463
Accrued interest receivable
2,954
3,194
Other real estate owned, net
3,501
4,284
Bank owned life insurance
19,024
18,773
Goodwill
10,374
10,374
Mortgage servicing rights
977
999
Core deposit intangible
2,576
2,991
Other assets
8,357
7,609
Total assets
$ 983,216
$ 970,556
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 108,943
$ 103,037
Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits
296,206
299,820
Time deposits
369,917
358,989
Total deposits
775,066
761,846
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
7,008
9,498
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
70,000
70,000
Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs
6,885
6,877
Other liabilities
8,533
7,781
Total liabilities
867,492
856,002
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock ($5 par value; authorized - 30,000,000 shares;
outstanding - 13,226,096 and 13,203,605 shares, respectively) (2)
66,130
66,018
Additional paid-in capital
37,207
37,142
Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares
(1,047)
(1,129)
Retained earnings
15,749
13,679
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(2,315)
(1,156)
Total shareholders' equity
115,724
114,554
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 983,216
$ 970,556
(1) Derived from audited December 31, 2017 Consolidated Financial Statements.
(2) Preferred stock is authorized; however, none was outstanding as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017.
BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.
Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) - Continued
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
For the three months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
June 30, 2017
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
$ 9,745
$ 9,984
$ 8,326
Securities:
Taxable
497
397
348
Tax-exempt
117
120
114
Federal funds sold
51
74
33
Interest-bearing deposit accounts
80
98
53
Certificates of deposit
18
19
18
Total interest income
10,508
10,692
8,892
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
1,796
1,604
1,077
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
4
3
4
Subordinated notes
128
128
119
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
386
313
248
Total interest expense
2,314
2,048
1,448
Net interest income
8,194
8,644
7,444
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
(348)
320
568
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
8,542
8,324
6,876
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Income from fiduciary activities
198
247
229
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
152
135
246
Non-deposit product income
283
132
115
Interchange fees, net
124
(8)
129
Other service charges and fees
30
30
45
Secondary market lending income
244
133
86
Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance
124
127
133
Net gains on available-for-sale securities
-
-
7
Net losses on disposition of other assets
-
(69)
-
Gain on curtailment of post-retirement benefit plan
-
352
-
Other income
9
91
91
Total non-interest income
1,164
1,170
1,081
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
4,273
4,106
3,321
Occupancy
882
795
693
Data processing
837
548
394
Bank franchise tax
178
176
142
Telecommunications
131
106
76
FDIC assessments
187
183
111
Foreclosed property
53
12
59
Consulting
345
383
97
Advertising and marketing
153
68
54
Directors' fees
69
168
209
Audit and accounting fees
240
363
217
Legal
119
133
13
Merger related
-
363
685
Intangible amortization
203
211
234
Net other real estate owned (gains) losses
84
(141)
(3)
Other
809
646
844
Total non-interest expense
8,563
8,120
7,146
Income before income taxes
1,143
1,374
811
Income tax expense
197
250
254
Net income
$ 946
$ 1,124
$ 557
Basic and diluted earnings per share
$ 0.07
$ 0.09
$ 0.06
BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.
Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) - Continued
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
For the six months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
$ 19,729
$ 12,714
Securities:
Taxable
894
617
Tax-exempt
237
228
Federal funds sold
126
34
Interest-bearing deposit accounts
178
60
Certificates of deposit
36
37
Total interest income
21,200
13,690
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
3,400
1,707
Federal funds purchased
-
10
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
7
7
Subordinated notes
256
236
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
699
402
Total interest expense
4,362
2,362
Net interest income
16,838
11,328
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
(28)
758
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
16,866
10,570
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Income from fiduciary activities
445
474
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
287
458
|
Non-deposit product income
|
414
|
|
195
|
Interchange fees, net
|
116
|
|
204
|
Other service charges and fees
|
61
|
|
77
|
Secondary market lending income
|
376
|
|
201
|
Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance
|
251
|
|
208
|
Net gains on available-for-sale securities
|
-
|
|
2
|
Net losses on disposition of other assets
|
(69)
|
|
-
|
Gain on curtailment of post-retirement benefit plan
|
352
|
|
-
|
Other income
|
101
|
|
152
|
Total non-interest income
|
2,334
|
|
1,971
|
|
|
|
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
8,379
|
|
6,145
|
Occupancy
|
1,677
|
|
1,132
|
Data processing
|
1,385
|
|
598
|
Bank franchise tax
|
353
|
|
218
|
Telecommunications
|
237
|
|
104
|
FDIC assessments
|
370
|
|
196
|
Foreclosed property
|
65
|
|
69
|
Consulting
|
729
|
|
151
|
Advertising and marketing
|
221
|
|
127
|
Directors' fees
|
236
|
|
331
|
Audit and accounting fees
|
603
|
|
245
|
Legal
|
249
|
|
95
|
Merger related
|
363
|
|
985
|
Intangible amortization
|
414
|
|
234
|
Net other real estate owned (gains) losses
|
(57)
|
|
93
|
Other
|
1,459
|
|
1,305
|
Total non-interest expense
|
16,683
|
|
12,028
|
Income before income taxes
|
2,517
|
|
513
|
Income tax expense
|
447
|
|
133
|
Net income
|
$ 2,070
|
|
$ 380
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share
|
$ 0.16
|
|
$ 0.05
|
Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.
|
Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) - Continued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of and for the Three Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
Select Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 983,216
|
$ 994,676
|
$ 970,556
|
$ 959,936
|
$ 867,392
|
Cash, interest-bearing deposits and federal funds sold
|
38,526
|
63,696
|
58,328
|
75,223
|
41,011
|
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
|
74,322
|
75,434
|
77,153
|
71,893
|
54,448
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgage loans on real estate
|
644,202
|
624,424
|
609,637
|
594,761
|
522,458
|
Commercial and industrial
|
124,563
|
129,225
|
114,093
|
99,637
|
85,939
|
Consumer loans
|
32,767
|
37,011
|
42,566
|
48,640
|
41,229
|
Loans receivable
|
801,532
|
790,660
|
766,296
|
743,038
|
649,626
|
Unamortized net deferred loan costs
|
24
|
228
|
200
|
1,590
|
316
|
Allowance for loan losses (ALL)
|
(7,113)
|
(7,923)
|
(7,770)
|
(4,920)
|
(4,241)
|
Net loans
|
794,443
|
782,965
|
758,726
|
739,708
|
645,701
|
Loans held for sale
|
669
|
414
|
1,651
|
162
|
55,620
|
Other real estate owned, net
|
3,501
|
2,593
|
4,284
|
5,159
|
5,360
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
$ 867,492
|
$ 879,757
|
$ 856,002
|
$ 842,148
|
$ 782,914
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
108,943
|
124,572
|
103,037
|
99,531
|
97,299
|
Savings and interest-bearing deposits
|
296,206
|
299,216
|
299,820
|
297,150
|
282,056
|
Time deposits
|
369,917
|
373,163
|
358,989
|
338,732
|
309,619
|
Total deposits
|
775,066
|
796,951
|
761,846
|
735,413
|
688,974
|
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
7,008
|
6,551
|
9,498
|
17,091
|
10,786
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
70,000
|
60,000
|
70,000
|
75,000
|
70,000
|
Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs
|
6,885
|
6,881
|
6,877
|
6,873
|
6,868
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
115,724
|
114,919
|
114,554
|
117,788
|
84,478
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
$ 10,508
|
$ 10,692
|
$ 10,514
|
$ 9,496
|
$ 8,892
|
Interest expense
|
2,314
|
2,048
|
1,945
|
1,694
|
1,448
|
Net interest income
|
8,194
|
8,644
|
8,569
|
7,802
|
7,444
|
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
|
(348)
|
320
|
3,101
|
1,075
|
568
|
Non-interest income
|
1,164
|
1,170
|
733
|
1,070
|
1,081
|
Non-interest expense
|
8,563
|
8,120
|
8,204
|
6,782
|
7,146
|
Income (loss) before taxes
|
1,143
|
1,374
|
(2,003)
|
1,015
|
811
|
Income tax expense
|
197
|
250
|
391
|
273
|
254
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 946
|
$ 1,124
|
$ (2,394)
|
$ 742
|
$ 557
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.
|
Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) - Continued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of and for the Three Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share Data
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings (loss) per share
|
$ 0.07
|
$ 0.09
|
$ (0.18)
|
$ 0.07
|
$ 0.06
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
0.07
|
0.09
|
(0.18)
|
0.07
|
0.06
|
Dividends per share
|
-
|
-
|
0.04
|
0.04
|
0.04
|
Book value per share
|
8.75
|
8.69
|
8.68
|
8.93
|
8.99
|
Tangible book value per share (1)
|
7.81
|
7.74
|
7.71
|
7.98
|
7.64
|
Shares outstanding at end of period
|
13,226,096
|
13,223,096
|
13,203,605
|
13,193,983
|
9,399,138
|
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
|
13,059,604
|
13,038,593
|
13,036,057
|
10,488,227
|
9,374,157
|
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
|
13,126,419
|
13,106,214
|
13,108,400
|
10,557,623
|
9,445,338
|
|
|
|
|
|
Performance Ratios (tax-equivalent basis):
|
|
|
|
|
Yield on average interest-earning assets
|
4.61%
|
4.74%
|
4.69%
|
4.40%
|
4.46%
|
Cost of funds
|
1.08%
|
0.95%
|
0.92%
|
0.83%
|
0.76%
|
Cost of deposits
|
0.93%
|
0.83%
|
0.81%
|
0.72%
|
0.64%
|
Net interest spread
|
3.37%
|
3.64%
|
3.64%
|
3.43%
|
3.66%
|
Net interest margin (NIM)
|
3.60%
|
3.83%
|
3.82%
|
3.62%
|
3.80%
|
NIM, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments (1)
|
3.34%
|
3.58%
|
3.31%
|
3.39%
|
3.51%
|
Average interest-earnings assets to total average assets
|
92.37%
|
92.10%
|
93.30%
|
94.99%
|
92.83%
|
Return on average assets (annualized)
|
0.38%
|
0.46%
|
-0.99%
|
0.32%
|
0.26%
|
Return on average equity (annualized)
|
3.28%
|
3.92%
|
-8.24%
|
3.10%
|
2.65%
|
Merger related expense
|
$ -
|
$ 363
|
$ 850
|
$ 141
|
$ 685
|
Average assets
|
988,946
|
982,616
|
965,246
|
913,664
|
851,071
|
Average interest-earning assets
|
913,486
|
904,991
|
900,617
|
867,853
|
790,072
|
Average interest-bearing liabilities
|
747,227
|
747,813
|
742,043
|
715,878
|
667,735
|
Average shareholders' equity
|
115,321
|
114,736
|
116,171
|
95,650
|
84,170
|
Shareholders' equity to total assets ratio
|
11.77%
|
11.55%
|
11.80%
|
12.27%
|
9.74%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset Quality Data and Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$ 3,474
|
$ 6,892
|
$ 6,496
|
$ 4,799
|
$ 5,362
|
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing (excludes
purchased credit-impaired loans)
|
-
|
-
|
48
|
-
|
-
|
Other real estate owned, net
|
3,501
|
2,593
|
4,284
|
5,159
|
5,360
|
Total non-performing assets
|
6,975
|
9,485
|
10,828
|
9,958
|
10,722
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|
462
|
167
|
948
|
397
|
320
|
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
|
0.23%
|
0.09%
|
0.50%
|
0.22%
|
0.20%
|
Total non-performing assets to total assets
|
0.71%
|
0.95%
|
1.11%
|
1.04%
|
1.24%
|
Gross loans to total assets
|
81.52%
|
79.49%
|
78.95%
|
77.40%
|
74.89%
|
ALL to gross loans
|
0.89%
|
1.00%
|
1.01%
|
0.66%
|
0.65%
|
ALL plus acquisition accounting adjustments (discounts) on
acquired loans to gross loans (1)
|
1.46%
|
1.65%
|
1.76%
|
1.38%
|
1.53%
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measure reconciliation at the end of the
Supplemental Financial Data tables that follow.
|
Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.
|
Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) - Continued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of and for the Three Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)
|
|
|
|
|
NIM, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
$ 10,508
|
$ 10,692
|
$ 10,514
|
$ 9,496
|
$ 8,892
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add: tax-equivalent yield adjustment for tax-exempt securities (a)
|
31
|
32
|
21
|
60
|
59
|
Less: accretion of discounts on acquired loans
|
547
|
503
|
1,047
|
409
|
451
|
Interest income, adjusted
|
9,992
|
10,221
|
9,488
|
9,147
|
8,500
|
Average interest-earning assets
|
$ 913,486
|
$ 904,991
|
$ 900,617
|
$ 867,853
|
$ 790,073
|
Yield on interest-earning assets, excluding accretion of discounts on
acquired loans (annualized)
|
4.38%
|
4.52%
|
4.21%
|
4.22%
|
4.30%
|
Interest expense
|
$ 2,314
|
$ 2,048
|
$ 1,944
|
$ 1,694
|
$ 1,448
|
Add: amortization of premium on acquired time deposits
|
42
|
68
|
88
|
103
|
117
|
Interest expense, adjusted
|
2,356
|
2,116
|
2,032
|
1,797
|
1,565
|
Net interest income, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments
|
7,637
|
8,105
|
7,456
|
7,350
|
6,935
|
Average interest-bearing liabilities
|
$ 747,227
|
$ 747,813
|
$ 742,043
|
$ 715,878
|
$ 667,735
|
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities, excluding amortization of premium on acquired time deposits (annualized)
|
1.26%
|
1.13%
|
1.10%
|
1.00%
|
0.94%
|
NIM, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments
|
3.34%
|
3.58%
|
3.31%
|
3.39%
|
3.51%
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALL plus discounts on acquired loans to gross loans
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
$ 7,113
|
$ 7,923
|
$ 7,770
|
$ 4,920
|
$ 4,241
|
Add: discounts on acquired loans
|
4,655
|
5,212
|
5,792
|
5,375
|
5,812
|
ALL plus discounts on acquired loans
|
11,768
|
13,135
|
13,562
|
10,295
|
10,053
|
Gross loans + discounts on acquired loans
|
$ 806,211
|
$ 796,100
|
$ 771,459
|
$ 745,083
|
$ 656,288
|
ALL plus discounts on acquired loans to gross loans
|
1.46%
|
1.65%
|
1.76%
|
1.38%
|
1.53%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible book value per share
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$ 115,724
|
$ 114,919
|
$ 114,554
|
$ 117,788
|
$ 84,478
|
Less: intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability on core deposit intangible (a)
|
12,409
|
12,570
|
12,737
|
12,492
|
12,642
|
Tangible shareholders' equity
|
$ 103,316
|
$ 102,350
|
$ 101,818
|
$ 105,297
|
$ 71,837
|
Shares outstanding at end of period
|
13,226,096
|
13,223,096
|
13,203,605
|
13,193,983
|
9,399,138
|
Tangible book value per share
|
$ 7.81
|
$ 7.74
|
$ 7.71
|
$ 7.98
|
$ 7.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Assumes a federal income tax rate of 21% for the 2018 periods and for the three months-ended December 31, 2017 and a 34% federal income tax
|
rate for the other 2017 periods ended presented.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Set forth above are calculations of each of the non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures included in the Supplemental Financial Data tables. NIM, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments, ALL plus discounts on acquired loans to gross loans, and tangible book value per share are supplemental financial measures that are not required nor presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes ALL plus discounts on acquired loans as a percentage of gross loans and tangible book value per share are meaningful because they are measures management uses to assess asset quality and capital levels, respectively. Management believes that NIM, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments, is meaningful because management uses it to assess the financial performance of the company. Calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bay-banks-of-virginia-inc-reports-second-quarter-and-first-half-2018-results-300690604.html
SOURCE Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.
© PRNewswire 2018
|
|