Bayerische Landesbank : Eva Appeldorn to head the International Real Estate Finance Europe department at BayernLB

Munich - Eva Appeldorn has taken over as head of the International Real Estate Financing Europe department in the Real Estate division of BayernLB. The new department focuses on financial and legal structuring and developing lending solutions for customers. Eva Appeldorn uses her specific product expertise to support, together with her specialists, customers in the international real estate financing business in Europe, in particular business generated by the Paris and Milan branches.

The Paris and Milan branches real estate business focuses on financing office, retail and logistics real estate. BayernLB serves local customers in these areas directly from the branches, and with the assistance of its colleagues in Munich, it will be able to support the requirements of Italian and French customers more fully.

Eva Appeldorn studied business administration with a focus on banking and finance at the Cooperative State University (Duale Hochschule) of Baden Württemberg and graduated with a Degree in Business Administration as well as a Bachelor of Arts from Open University London. She then gained more in depth real-estate expertise with an additional qualification as a real estate specialist, while starting her bank career at BayernLB. She has since held many specialist and management positions, always with a close connection to the real estate sector. Although Eva Appeldorn specialised in the area of real estate finance at an early stage, she also spent periods working in the Strategy and Sales Management division and in intra-Group projects.