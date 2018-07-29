Bayhorse Silver : Private Placement Increase to 4.65M shares, Closes

BHS2018-20

Bayhorse Silver Inc. BHS: TSX-V (the 'Company' or 'Bayhorse') has, subject to TSX-V Exchange approval, increased the equity portion of prior announced non-brokered private placement from up to 3,000,000 Units at $0.10 per Unit to 4,650,000 Units for gross proceeds of $465,000, and closed the placement.

The amended private placement will consist of 4,650,000 Units at ten ($0.10) per Unit. Each C$0.10 Unit will consist of one (1) common share and one half (1/2) of one transferable common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one (1) common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 cents, exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

In addition to any other exemption available to the Company, participation in the non-brokered financing is also open to all existing shareholders, even if not accredited investors, under the 'existing shareholder' exemption of National Instrument 45-106 as promulgated in Multilateral CSA notice 45-313 in participating jurisdictions.

The funds raised are for operating equipment acquisition and working capital purposes for the Bayhorse Silver Mine, as well as general and administrative costs.

The Company has purchased and taken delivery of a 2 yard capacity Wagner JS220 Load/Haul/Dump (Underground Scoop Tram) as well as an additional large capacity Sullivan/Caterpillar air compressor for expanding underground haulage operations.

Finder fees may be payable on a portion of the financing not taken down by insiders according to the policies of the TSX-V.

Graeme O'Neill, a Director and Insider of Bayhorse, has sold 3,093,000 shares of the Company, both privately and through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (a 'Gypsy Swap'), and has subscribed for 3,170,000 Units of the placement.