Beacon Lane Signs Paradigm for Parity® Pledge and Aligns with Organizations Committed to Achieving Parity by 2030

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Lane Consulting, a global consulting firm dedicated to helping clients hire talent better, smarter, and faster, has joined a growing number of companies committed to achieving gender parity by 2030 by signing the Paradigm for Parity® pledge. Beacon Lane Consulting is committed to addressing the corporate leadership gender gap, and this pledge is yet another step in their long history of developing a talent pool of women and minorities who can ascend into leadership roles.

According to the 2016 DiscoverOrg Diversity Report (PDF), of the 9,976 executives currently employed at Fortune 1000 companies, only 1,835 are women. However, studies have shown companies that employ women in senior positions outperform their competitors significantly. It is the goal of Beacon Lane Consulting, and all who pledge with Paradigm for Parity®, to engage in a specific set of actions that will result in a more diverse and efficient workforce.

Beacon Lane Consulting already supports an initiative for non-profit organizations and universities to offer soon-to-be graduates the tools necessary to be successful in their careers. PIVOT12, a Beacon Lane signature program, is aimed at preparing early professionals and underrepresented populations in securing professional positions in line with their career path, rather than entry-level jobs outside their field. Transitioning from student to professional is a challenge, and women and minorities face additional hurdles in securing positions worthy of their talents.

"We work to consistently alter the outcomes for women and minorities," explains Elaine Davidson, founder of Beacon Lane Consulting. "Signing the Paradigm for Parity® pledge only furthers our commitment to diverse leadership."

Paradigm for Parity®'s action plan includes:

Initiate unconscious bias training to minimize and eliminate partiality. Increase the number of women in senior operating roles, with a goal of full gender parity. Set measurable goals and hold the entire senior team accountable to gain meaningful progress. Do not assume that presence equals performance, and base career progress on results. Offer mentorship to women with leadership potential and advocate for their growth.

This is an exciting step for Beacon Lane Consulting to further the leadership prospects of women and other underrepresented populations. With only 20 percent of women in c-suite executive roles, it is imperative that organizations worldwide understand the necessity for gender parity – and the work required to achieve it. With a comprehensive action plan, all companies who have pledged parity should meet the 2030 goal.

About Paradigm for Parity®

Paradigm for Parity, launched in December 2016, is a coalition of CEOs, senior executives, founders, board members and business academics committed to striking a new balance in the corporate world. Men and women should have equal access to power, status, and opportunity, and Paradigm for Parity® is hopeful that women can hold at least 30 percent of senior roles in the near future.

About Beacon Lane Consulting

Beacon Lane Consulting is a global leader in Recruiting Excellence, designing effective, efficient recruiting strategies that minimize risk and help clients hire talent better, smarter, and faster. Beacon Lane delivers results-oriented solutions unique to the challenges of each organization, working with clients globally to achieve a new level of excellence while cultivating a diverse workforce.

