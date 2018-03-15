Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Beaird Dermatology : Kicks Off “We Want to See You Naked” Campaign, Focused on Skin Cancer Screening and Treatment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 12:08am CET

Chicago Area Billboard Brings Attention-Getting Directive to Encourage Consumer Skin Checks at www.skincheck.us

Beaird Dermatology, led by Dr. Leslie Beaird, has initiated a Chicago area campaign, “We Want to See You Naked”, designed to raise community awareness for “head to toe” skin exams, an important screening that identifies precancerous and cancerous conditions. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, more people are diagnosed with skin cancer each year than all other types of cancer combined. Consistent use of sunscreen and regular screenings are essential to address the increasing incidence of skin cancer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314006256/en/

Beaird Dermatology Attention-Getting Billboard on Chicago Tollway Bringing Awareness for Skin Cancer ...

Beaird Dermatology Attention-Getting Billboard on Chicago Tollway Bringing Awareness for Skin Cancer Screening (Photo: Business Wire)

By going to www.skincheck.us, members of the community will link to a primer on the importance of skin cancer screening and can easily schedule a thorough evaluation of their skin by Beaird Dermatology’s board-certified care team.

Dr. Beaird states, “We are passionate about the need for our patients to have all of their skin examined from head to toe each year. Our screening standard is extremely thorough and recognizes that many precancerous and cancerous conditions are not visible to an individual and cannot be self-identified. Our campaign – while it brings a sense of fun – is about a serious matter that we make a priority in our medical practice. Our patient care begins with a thorough screening.”

The “We Want to See You Naked” billboard is featured on one of the most highly traveled highways in Chicago. Beaird Dermatology will be conducting “Spot Checks” at events in the community and will be giving away thousands of sun-sensitive bracelets that change color as a reminder for when it’s time to apply additional sunscreen. Individuals interested in a screening event for their organization may call Beaird Dermatology Offices at 224.484.0183.

ABOUT BEAIRD DERMATOLOGY – Located in Hoffman Estates Prairie Pointe office complex at Routes 90 and 59, Beaird Dermatology offers medical, surgical and aesthetic dermatology services in their state-of-the-art offices. The Beaird Dermatology practice team brings 30+ collective years of medical practice that includes evaluation, diagnosis, treatment and enhancement of the skin. Beaird Dermatology is accessible to patients with special needs, including those with mobility limitations of any kind. The practice also offers Spanish and English fluency.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:20aLake Resources NL Drilling Advances at Kachi Lithium Brine Project
AW
01:18aLAKE RESOURCES NL (ASX : LKE) Drilling Advances at Kachi Lithium Brine Project
AQ
01:18aKENYA AIRWAYS : Surprise then silence from Kenya as Uhuru offers Raila olive branch
AQ
01:15aSHOTSPOTTER : Pittsburgh police say gunshot-sensing system helps save lives, solve crimes
AQ
01:10aTheRecover.com Provides a Comprehensive List of The Best Drug Rehab Centers in The Nation
GL
01:10aMEMES : .com Announces Global Relaunch and Robust Growth Strategy for 2018
BU
01:07aCOMCAST : How Jay-Z made Little Caesars Arena history
AQ
01:07aTHE LAW OFFICES OF VINCENT WONG : Notifies Investors of an Investigation into United American Bank in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Heritage Commerce Corp. – UABK
BU
01:06aSUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS : relocates to Gaithersburg, adds jobs
AQ
01:04aMOOVLY MEDIA : Closes Private Placement
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED : Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Nor..
2NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS : AURIZON : Australia Regulator Raises Concerns Over Aurizon Asset Sale
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming -- 3rd Update
4IHI CORP : GE starts flight trials for world's largest jet engine
5HASBRO : Toys 'R' Us preparing to close all U.S. stores - source

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.