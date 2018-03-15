Beaird Dermatology : Kicks Off “We Want to See You Naked” Campaign, Focused on Skin Cancer Screening and Treatment

Beaird Dermatology, led by Dr. Leslie Beaird, has initiated a Chicago
area campaign, “We Want to See You Naked”, designed to
raise community awareness for “head to toe” skin exams, an important
screening that identifies precancerous and cancerous conditions.
According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, more people are diagnosed with
skin cancer each year than all other types of cancer combined.
Consistent use of sunscreen and regular screenings are essential to
address the increasing incidence of skin cancer.
Beaird Dermatology Attention-Getting Billboard on Chicago Tollway Bringing Awareness for Skin Cancer Screening (Photo: Business Wire)
By going to www.skincheck.us,
members of the community will link to a primer on the importance of skin
cancer screening and can easily schedule a thorough evaluation of their
skin by Beaird Dermatology’s board-certified care team.
Dr. Beaird states, “We are passionate about the need for our patients
to have all of their skin examined from head to toe each year. Our
screening standard is extremely thorough and recognizes that many
precancerous and cancerous conditions are not visible to an individual
and cannot be self-identified. Our campaign – while it brings a sense of
fun – is about a serious matter that we make a priority in our medical
practice. Our patient care begins with a thorough screening.”
The “We Want to See You Naked” billboard is featured on
one of the most highly traveled highways in Chicago. Beaird Dermatology
will be conducting “Spot Checks” at events in the community and will be
giving away thousands of sun-sensitive bracelets that change color as a
reminder for when it’s time to apply additional sunscreen. Individuals
interested in a screening event for their organization may call Beaird
Dermatology Offices at 224.484.0183.
ABOUT BEAIRD DERMATOLOGY – Located in Hoffman Estates Prairie
Pointe office complex at Routes 90 and 59, Beaird Dermatology offers
medical, surgical and aesthetic dermatology services in their
state-of-the-art offices. The Beaird Dermatology practice team brings 30+
collective years of medical practice that includes evaluation,
diagnosis, treatment and enhancement of the skin. Beaird Dermatology is
accessible to patients with special needs, including those with mobility
limitations of any kind. The practice also offers Spanish and English
fluency.
