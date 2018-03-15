Beaird Dermatology : Kicks Off “We Want to See You Naked” Campaign, Focused on Skin Cancer Screening and Treatment

Chicago Area Billboard Brings Attention-Getting Directive to Encourage Consumer Skin Checks at www.skincheck.us

Beaird Dermatology, led by Dr. Leslie Beaird, has initiated a Chicago area campaign, “We Want to See You Naked”, designed to raise community awareness for “head to toe” skin exams, an important screening that identifies precancerous and cancerous conditions. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, more people are diagnosed with skin cancer each year than all other types of cancer combined. Consistent use of sunscreen and regular screenings are essential to address the increasing incidence of skin cancer.

Beaird Dermatology Attention-Getting Billboard on Chicago Tollway Bringing Awareness for Skin Cancer Screening (Photo: Business Wire)

By going to www.skincheck.us, members of the community will link to a primer on the importance of skin cancer screening and can easily schedule a thorough evaluation of their skin by Beaird Dermatology’s board-certified care team.

Dr. Beaird states, “We are passionate about the need for our patients to have all of their skin examined from head to toe each year. Our screening standard is extremely thorough and recognizes that many precancerous and cancerous conditions are not visible to an individual and cannot be self-identified. Our campaign – while it brings a sense of fun – is about a serious matter that we make a priority in our medical practice. Our patient care begins with a thorough screening.”

The “We Want to See You Naked” billboard is featured on one of the most highly traveled highways in Chicago. Beaird Dermatology will be conducting “Spot Checks” at events in the community and will be giving away thousands of sun-sensitive bracelets that change color as a reminder for when it’s time to apply additional sunscreen. Individuals interested in a screening event for their organization may call Beaird Dermatology Offices at 224.484.0183.

ABOUT BEAIRD DERMATOLOGY – Located in Hoffman Estates Prairie Pointe office complex at Routes 90 and 59, Beaird Dermatology offers medical, surgical and aesthetic dermatology services in their state-of-the-art offices. The Beaird Dermatology practice team brings 30+ collective years of medical practice that includes evaluation, diagnosis, treatment and enhancement of the skin. Beaird Dermatology is accessible to patients with special needs, including those with mobility limitations of any kind. The practice also offers Spanish and English fluency.

