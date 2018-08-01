Beckie Santos of IDS Honored as a 2018 Women of Influence by HousingWire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug 01, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mortgage document preparation vendor International Document Services, Inc. (IDS), announced today that New Product Development Manager Beckie Santos has been recognized by HousingWire (HW) magazine in its list of 2018 Women of Influence.



Entering its eighth year, HW's Women of Influence award program honors women who are influential leaders in their companies, their communities and the industry at-large. Awardees represent each sector of the housing industry and are selected by the publication's editorial staff.



"Why is this year's Women of Influence so big? We had so many incredible applicants this year that even choosing 85 was difficult. This year, above all others, shows all of us the need to recognize powerhouse leadership in the mortgage industry," said HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney. "It's our responsibility to recognize women who are at the top of their game, those who improve our industry, day in and day out, and help make a brighter future for every American in search of a place to call home."



Santos was recognized for her role in shaping product development at IDS. Her ability to orchestrate project breakthroughs in complex, multi-team engineering operations recently lead to Santos' promotion to head the company's new product development division. Santos oversaw the design, development and release of the IDS Hybrid eClosing solution and is currently serving a similar role in the implementation TRID 2.0.



"Customer satisfaction is Beckie's mantra, which she always ensures is at the forefront of our new product development team's efforts," said Mark Mackey, vice president and general manager of IDS. "Whether it's ensuring clients have ample time to review pending system changes - as Beckie did with the implementation of HMDA changes in Spring 2017 - or overseeing the addition of MISMO Version 3.4 to idsDoc to aid in HMDA, ULAD and TRID compliance, she's on top of it."



"For the past 14 years, my professional focus has been on delivering digital solutions to the mortgage industry," said Santos. "I am passionate about supporting the industry's common goal of enhancing data quality and bringing standardization to the mortgage transaction at the outset of the mortgage process. It's an honor to be named as a Woman of Influence."



To view the full listing of awardee profiles, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/46171-women-of-influence-2018.



About HW Media:



HW Media is the leading digital community for real estate, financial services and fintech professionals to engage, connect and gain knowledge. Founded in 2016 through the acquisition of HousingWire, HW Media is based in Dallas, TX with team members across the country. HW Media is owned by Riomar Capital.



About HousingWire:



HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 40,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 4 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.HousingWire.com or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.



About IDS, Inc.:



IDS, a Reynolds and Reynolds company, was founded in 1986 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is a nationwide provider of mortgage documents and compliance. IDS services include electronic signatures, closing documents, initial disclosures, document fulfillment and integration with leading loan origination systems and eClosing platforms. The IDS flagship doc prep solution, idsDoc, is recognized in the industry for its ability to be customized to meet specific lender needs, particularly in regards to major industry compliance changes. More information: https://info.idsdoc.com/.



