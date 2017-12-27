BeeChat :, the First Cryptocurrency Messenger, Captures Millions of Users After Launch

As cryptocurrencies continue to gain traction around the world, the
launch of BeeChat marks the advent of the first blockchain based digital
currency and cryptocurrency messenger platform in the world.
After going live in October, BeeChat has captured millions of users
around the world and currently supports hundreds of millions of messages
per day on its network.
BeeChat has released multiple updates to now support over 10 digital
currencies. BeeChat is currently available in 8 languages and is
currently on both iOS and Android platforms.
BeeChat provides messaging and communications services, cryptocurrency
discussions and groups, cryptocurrency wallet, and industry news and
media aggregation. BeeChat also added DApp functionality support in its
latest update.
Some of the key features integrated into BeeChat include its digital
currencies wallet, used for storing, receiving and sending digital
currencies between users in real-time so users can facilitate
information exchange with currency transactions.
BeeChat has invited key opinion leaders (KOL) to share their thoughts on
digital currencies and blockchain technology. KOLs can interact with
other members of the community through chat groups, discussions and
forums. There are already more than 100 KOLs on BeeChat sharing and
interacting with the community.
KOLs or cryptocurrency issuers can manage their own groups to answer
questions or interact with its members, they can also airdrop coins as a
way to market their currency to foster the growth of its network.
Members can also gift KOLs with coins if they found the interaction
rewarding.
As one member of the BeeChat founding team explains:
“Facilitating information exchange in a social environment to educate
the general public on the benefits of blockchain and cryptocurrencies is
key to fostering the growth of the community—this is something that will
revolutionize the way we interact.”
Many of the underlying contexts in BeeChat are based on blockchain
technology, such as the technology used to map the interrelationships
and social connections between users. Using blockchain technology
simplifies some of the inherent complexities found in social graphing.
Currently the most active digital currency and cryptocurrency community
in Asia, BeeChat has established itself as an information and exchange
hub for investors, traders, enthusiasts, and experts; non-professionals
and professionals can exchange ideas, information, and transactions over
its network. As the team looks to expand beyond Asia, BeeChat looks to
attract more users from other countries taking an active interest in
cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.
About BeeChat:
BeeChat is a blockchain based messenger and cryptocurrency community.
Built using proprietary distributed technology with servers implemented
around the world, BeeChat offers fast and reliable communication in an
ever-changing cryptocurrency landscape. As part of the cryptocurrency
community, BeeChat also invited key opinion leaders, coin issuers, and
startup teams to administer their own groups and chats to interact with
their sub-community.
