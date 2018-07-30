Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Gr : CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG 2018-07-30

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Board") of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong has been changed to 40th Floor, Sunlight Tower, No. 248 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong with effect from 30 July 2018.

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Wang Hanjun and Li Guoqing; the non-executive directors of the Company are Wang Liping, Guan Jifa, Su Bin, Yan Lianyuan and Tang Shuchang; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Zhang Fengchao, Wang Dexing, Yim Fung, Sun Maozhu and Liang Qinghuai.