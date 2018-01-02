Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Gr : Municipal Infrastructure Construction Started for the Intern... 2018-01-02

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2018 | 04:35am CET

Municipal Infrastructure Construction Started for the International Town in East Huangshan

In the morning of Dec. 28, the Tanjiaqiao Town of Huangshan District, Huangshan, Anhui Province ushered in an important historic moment-----an assembly for starting the construction of municipal infrastructure for the International Town in East Huangshan was successfully held. The event not only marks the implementation of the strategic cooperation between the Huangshan municipal people's government and Beijing Urban Construction Group (BUCG) and Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited(UCD), but it is also a historical opportunity for people of Tanjiaqiao of Huangshan to build their hometown and realize their Chinese Dream！

Huangshan municipal party secretary Ren Zefeng and mayor Kong Xiaohong, BUCG general manager Guo Yanhong, standing committee member of BUCG's party committee Chu Zhaowu, UCD general manager Wang Hanjun, deputy party secretary and labor union chairperson Mi Jianzhou and deputy general manager Wang Liang attended the construction commencement ceremony.

BUCG general manager Guo Yanhong delivered important remarks at the commencement ceremony. She pointed out that construction of municipal infrastructure for the international town is the outset for deepening the platform of cooperation and communication between the Huangshan municipality and Beijing's municipal state-owned enterprises to make achievements and for boosting the economic and cultural development of Huangshan municipality to reach new heights. BUCG and UCD will always keep to the development concept of'Innovation, Coordination, Green, Openness and Sharing'and adhere to the working tenet of'Green-guided and Innovation-driven Development'. In the light of the concept and tenet, BUCG and UCD will give play to the advantages of all their industry chains, actively participate in the investment, design, construction, operation and management of the international town, and make contributions to building the international town into a domestically leading, world-famous tourist service base combining tourism, leisure and health preservation into one, boosting the development of the health industry and tourism across Huangshan and all trades and professions in Huangshan, implementing the construction of the international tourism demonstration area in south Anhui and deepening the tourist supply-side structural reform. BUCG and UCD will offer quality services in all aspects, for all industries and from A to Z in the construction and development of the Huangshan municipality to jointly write a new chapter of complementing each other's advantages for mutual benefit and win-win result.

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2018 03:34:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:40aDJOil Futures Reverse Early Drop in Asian Trading
05:39aDJGLOBAL MARKETS : Hong Kong and China Lead Gains -- Update
05:33a SOTHEBYS : Liftoff for luxury home sales
05:22a SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER : Chenming Paper plans to issue up to US$1bn bonds
05:22a KACHIKWU : FG to Review NNPC’s $6bn Oil Swaps
05:21a Physician/ Medical Services
05:15a AUTOMATED : repair of Automated Systems for commercial inspection of trains and wagons (ASKO PV), Automated Commercial Inspection Systems.
05:10a True Leaf Exercises Option to Purchase 40-Acre Site in Lumby, B.C. to Build Cannabis Production Facility
05:08a TRUE LEAF MEDICINE : Exercises Option to Purchase 40-Acre Site in Lumby, B.C. to Build Cannabis Production Facility
05:08a NEW US TAX RULE MAY HELP APPLE BUY NETFLIX : Analysts
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises to mid-2015 high in strongest year opening since 2014
2KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : KIA MOTORS : Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors flag slow sales growth in 2018
3BEIJING URBAN CONSTRUCTION DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT GR : Municipal Infrastructure Construction Started for the ..
4Oil rises to mid-2015 high in strongest year opening since 2014
5GAZAL : Change in substantial holding

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.