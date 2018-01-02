Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Gr : Municipal Infrastructure Construction Started for the Intern... 2018-01-02

Municipal Infrastructure Construction Started for the International Town in East Huangshan

In the morning of Dec. 28, the Tanjiaqiao Town of Huangshan District, Huangshan, Anhui Province ushered in an important historic moment-----an assembly for starting the construction of municipal infrastructure for the International Town in East Huangshan was successfully held. The event not only marks the implementation of the strategic cooperation between the Huangshan municipal people's government and Beijing Urban Construction Group (BUCG) and Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited(UCD), but it is also a historical opportunity for people of Tanjiaqiao of Huangshan to build their hometown and realize their Chinese Dream！

Huangshan municipal party secretary Ren Zefeng and mayor Kong Xiaohong, BUCG general manager Guo Yanhong, standing committee member of BUCG's party committee Chu Zhaowu, UCD general manager Wang Hanjun, deputy party secretary and labor union chairperson Mi Jianzhou and deputy general manager Wang Liang attended the construction commencement ceremony.

BUCG general manager Guo Yanhong delivered important remarks at the commencement ceremony. She pointed out that construction of municipal infrastructure for the international town is the outset for deepening the platform of cooperation and communication between the Huangshan municipality and Beijing's municipal state-owned enterprises to make achievements and for boosting the economic and cultural development of Huangshan municipality to reach new heights. BUCG and UCD will always keep to the development concept of'Innovation, Coordination, Green, Openness and Sharing'and adhere to the working tenet of'Green-guided and Innovation-driven Development'. In the light of the concept and tenet, BUCG and UCD will give play to the advantages of all their industry chains, actively participate in the investment, design, construction, operation and management of the international town, and make contributions to building the international town into a domestically leading, world-famous tourist service base combining tourism, leisure and health preservation into one, boosting the development of the health industry and tourism across Huangshan and all trades and professions in Huangshan, implementing the construction of the international tourism demonstration area in south Anhui and deepening the tourist supply-side structural reform. BUCG and UCD will offer quality services in all aspects, for all industries and from A to Z in the construction and development of the Huangshan municipality to jointly write a new chapter of complementing each other's advantages for mutual benefit and win-win result.