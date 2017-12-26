Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Gr : NOTICE ON POSTPONEMENT OF THE 2017 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENER... 2017-12-26

NOTICE ON POSTPONEMENT OF

THE 2017 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND

H SHARES CLASS MEETING

AND

EXTENSION OF CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

References are made to the notices of the EGM and H Shares Class Meeting of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited (the "Company") dated 11 November 2017 (the "Notices"). The time and venue of the EGM and H Shares Class Meeting as well as the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM and H Shares Class Meeting for shareholders' approval are set out in the Notices. Reference is also made to the circular of the Company dated 7 December 2017 in relation to, among other things, proposed implementation of key employee stock ownership scheme and other matters (the "Circular"). Unless otherwise stated, the terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

POSTPONEMENT OF THE EGM AND H SHARES CLASS MEETING

In light of a number of public holidays in Hong Kong recently, some shareholders are, to a certain extent, influenced in terms of the voting progress of the EGM and H Shares Class Meeting. In order to better reflect the wishes of the shareholders against the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM and H Shares Class Meeting, the Company decided to postpone the convening of the EGM and H Shares Class Meeting from Tuesday, 26 December 2017, the date originally scheduled, to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, 29 December 2017. The venue, way of convening and resolutions of the EGM and H Shares Class Meeting will remain unchanged. For details, please refer to the Notices.

EXTENSION OF CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

Due to the postponement of the EGM and H Shares Class Meeting, the originally scheduled closure of register of members of the Company will be postponed from Tuesday, 26 December 2017 to Friday, 29 December 2017, last day inclusive, during which period no transfer of Shares will be registered. Shareholders whose names appeared on the register of members of the Company after the trading hours as at Friday, 29 December 2017 shall be entitled to attend and vote at the EGM and/or H Shares Class Meeting.

PROXY FORMS AND REPLY SLIPS

Save for the above changes, the proxy forms and reply slips of the EGM and H Shares Class Meeting remain unchanged, and are still valid for the postponed EGM and H Shares Class Meeting. In order to be valid, Domestic Shareholders who have yet to return their proxy forms but wish to attend and vote at the EGM are required to return the proxy forms (if the proxy form is signed by an authorised person, then the notarised power of attorney or other documents of authorisation (if any) shall be deposited) to the secretariat of the Board of Directors of the Company at 12A03, Block D, Hengtai Center, No. 18 Fengtai North Road, Fengtai District, Beijing, China not less than 24 hours before the time stipulated for convening the postponed EGM or any adjournment thereof. In order to be valid, H Shareholders are required to return the abovementioned documents to the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 24 hours before the time stipulated for convening the postponed EGM or any adjournment thereof.

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited Beijing, 25 December 2017