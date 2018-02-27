Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bellatrix Announces Conference Call Details and Release Dates for Its Upcoming 2017 Year End Reserves and 2017 Financial and Operational Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2018 | 01:31pm CET

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. (“Bellatrix” or the “Company”) (TSX:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) plans to release its 2017 year end reserve information before markets open on March 1, 2018 and subsequently plans to release fourth quarter and year end 2017 operational and financial results after markets close on March 13, 2018. 

Bellatrix will host a conference call to discuss the year end reserve information as well as the fourth quarter and year end financial and operational results on March 14, 2018 at 9:00 am MT / 11:00 am ET. To participate, please call toll-free 1-800-319-4610, or 403-351-0324, or 416-915-3239.  The call can also be heard live through an internet webcast accessible via the investors section of Bellatrix’s website at http://www.bxe.com/investors/presentations-events.cfm. The webcast will be archived in the investors section for approximately 30 days following the call.

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. is a publicly traded Western Canadian based growth oriented oil and gas company engaged in the exploration for, and the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves, with highly concentrated operations in west central Alberta, principally focused on profitable development of the Spirit River liquids rich natural gas play. 

For further information, please contact:

Steve Toth, CFA, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development (403) 750-1270

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd.
1920, 800 – 5th Avenue SW
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 3T6
Phone: (403) 266-8670
Fax: (403) 264-8163
www.bxe.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:48pNATIONAL OILWELL VARCO : Free Research Report as National Oilwell Varco's Quarterly Revenue Jumped 16%; Net Loss Narrowed
AC
02:48pPRSA To Launch First-Ever Reputation Risk Management Certificate Program On May 16, 2018
PR
02:48pPOINT-OF-SALE MARKET SIZE & SHARE TO SURPASS USD 98.27 BILLION BY 2022 : Zion Market Research
GL
02:48pTICC CAPITAL CORP. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
02:47pSUMMIT NETWORKS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02:47pKADMON : Announces Updated Positive Results from Phase 2 Study of KD025 in cGVHD
AQ
02:47pVALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTL : Ortho dermatologics receives u.s. fda approval for expanded use of luzu cream 1% in pediatric patients with athlete's foot jock itch and ringworm
AQ
02:47pINSYS THERAPEUTICS : to Report Fourth Quarter 2017 Results on March 8
AQ
02:47pJazz Pharmaceuticals Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating Defibrotide for the Prevention of Acute Graft-versus-Host Disease
AQ
02:47pPFIZER : Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Two Hematology Medicines MYLOTARG and BOSULIF
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : China's Geely raid on Daimler reignites German know-how fears
2ContourGlobal buys Acciona's solar power assets in $1.19 billion deal
3BASF : BASF : 4Q Profit Doubles on Higher Sales Volumes, Prices
4AKORN, INC. : Fresenius says probe may affect Akorn deal, sees slower 2018 sales
5AMAZON.COM : Comcast challenges Murdoch and Disney with $31 billion offer for Sky

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.