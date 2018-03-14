Log in
Bellatrix Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Information Form and Form 40-F

03/14/2018 | 12:31pm CET

CALGARY, Alberta, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. (“Bellatrix” or the “Company”) (TSX:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) today announces the filing of its Annual Information Form (“AIF“) for the year ended December 31, 2017, with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR“). In addition, Bellatrix has filed its Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2017, which includes the AIF, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on the Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval (“EDGAR“) system. The AIF contains the Company’s reserve data and other oil and natural gas information, as required under National Instrument 51-101.

An electronic copy of the AIF may be obtained on Bellatrix’s website at www.bxe.com, on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov/edgar.html. A printed copy of this document is available by contacting Bellatrix’s investor relations group at (403) 750-1270 or at [email protected].

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. is a publicly traded Western Canadian based growth oriented oil and gas company engaged in the exploration for, and the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves, with highly concentrated operations in west central Alberta, principally focused on profitable development of the Spirit River liquids rich natural gas play. 

For further information, please contact:

Steve Toth, CFA, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development (403) 750-1270

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd.
1920, 800 – 5th Avenue SW
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 3T6
Phone: (403) 266-8670
Fax: (403) 264-8163
www.bxe.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
