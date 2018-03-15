Log in
Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools utility savings more than $6,000 above projections through a partnership with Energy Optimizers, USA

03/15/2018 | 10:50pm CET

TIPP CITY, Ohio, March 15, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Two years after completing a comprehensive energy savings project with Energy Optimizers, USA, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools has exceeded projected savings on its utility bills by more than $6,000 annually.

Bellbrook Middle School

In 2016, the district executed a $1.8 million project to transition all lighting to LED systems and to make energy-saving upgrades to its boilers, chillers, HVAC temperature controls, and kitchen equipment. At the time, the district was the first in Ohio to upgrade all lighting systems to LED.

In 2016, the district executed a $1.8 million project to transition all lighting to LED systems and to make energy-saving upgrades to its boilers, chillers, HVAC temperature controls, and kitchen equipment. At the time, the district was the first in Ohio to upgrade all lighting systems to LED.

The district expected to save just over $134,000 a year on electrical and gas utilities, but actual savings have exceeded $140,00 annually. The savings are normalized or adjusted to account for outliers in weather conditions and utility rates.

"Fiscal conservation is significant in our district, which is why we partnered with Energy Optimizers, USA, and invested in cost-effective, energy-saving solutions throughout our district," said Jeff Lewis, Interim Superintendent. "Clearly those investments are paying off as substantial savings to our bottom line."

The savings will continue to add up for the district over the long term, according to Greg Smith, president of Energy Optimizers, USA.

"Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools will continue to see savings not just in its electric and gas usage, but also in long-term operations and maintenance costs simply because these systems last longer," said Smith. "This level of forward-thinking by the district's leadership is the reflection of a community that has made funding the education of its youth a priority."

About Energy Optimizers, USA:

Energy Optimizers, USA works with educational, governmental, commercial and industrial customers to implement energy savings opportunities to reduce operational costs, including lighting retrofits, renewable energy projects (wind and solar), HVAC retrofit projects, building automation retrofits and energy education programs. The company was named to the INC. Magazine Top 500 list of fastest growing companies in the U.S. (2014), was named the Fastest Growing Company in the region for two consecutive years by the Dayton Business Journal (2013, 2014), and was named a finalist in the Dayton Business Journal Best Places to Work competition in 2016.

To learn more about Energy Optimizers, USA, visit their website at http://energyoptusa.com or call them at (937) 877-1919.

News Source: Energy Optimizers USA

Related link: http://energyoptusa.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/bellbrook-sugarcreek-local-schools-utility-savings-more-than-6000-above-projections-through-a-partnership-with-energy-optimizers-usa/
