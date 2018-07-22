Ben Kanute and Angela Naeth Claim Titles at Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon

As Boston celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Columbia
Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon, a summer storm forced the
cancellation of the swim leg, turning the triathlon into a duathlon.
2016 Olympian Ben Kanute captured the title of Top Male athlete in
today’s race while 2015 North American Ironman Champion Angela Naeth
captured the title of Top Female athlete. Naeth also first won the title
in 2016. Kanute finished with a time of 1:29:08, 1 minute 35 seconds
faster than Matthew Alford, the second place male finisher, while Naeth
finished in 1:43:03, 59 seconds ahead of second place finisher Kim
Webster.
2016 Olympian Ben Kanute leads the elite wave of athletes at the 2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon at DCR Carson Beach (Photo: Adam Glanzman for Getty Images)
Approximately 2000 athletes representing 42 states and 15 countries
competed in the Columbia
Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon. The USA
Triathlon-sanctioned event took place at the Massachusetts Department of
Conservation and Recreation’s (DCR) Carson Beach in South Boston.
Boston’s only triathlon featured both an Olympic distance and a Sprint
distance race. With the cancellation of the swim leg, athletes began the
race with a 2K run on the beach before cycling along the DCR William J.
Day Boulevard, and running through Joe Moakley Park.
“Over the past 10 years, The Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston
Triathlon has grown to become a signature event in Boston, a force for
good in the city and an event that makes a positive impact on the
community,” said Michael O’Neil, president of the Boston Triathlon.
“Despite the weather, today’s event was one of our best yet. This event
brings together athletes of all ages and abilities by creating a race
that draws professional athletes and first time triathletes from Boston
and across the country. We look forward to continuing to grow here in
Boston.”
More than 150 athletes raced in support of Boston Medical Center (BMC),
the event’s official charity partner. To date, athletes and corporate
partners have raised almost $75,000 toward their goal of $100,000 for
BMC’s adolescent, young adult and adult addiction programs at the
Grayken Center for Addiction, which serves as the umbrella for all of
BMC's work in addiction treatment, training, research and prevention.
“It’s inspiring to see so many people come together, pushing themselves
physically and emotionally, and helping raise funds and awareness for
addiction. Many thanks to all of the participants, volunteers and
friends and families who made this event successful. Columbia
Threadneedle is honored to take part in such a great event,” said Ted
Truscott, chief executive officer of title sponsor Columbia Threadneedle
Investments.
In addition to the events today, hundreds of athletes under the age of
15 headed to South Boston on Saturday, July 21, 2018 for Kids Day at the
Boston Triathlon. The day featured the USA-Triathlon Kids
Splash-and-Dash event for athletes ages 7-15 and the Kids Fun Run for
all athletes under the age of 7. Youth groups from across the city took
part, including the South Boston Leadership Initiative and Youth
Enrichment Services (YES), a nonprofit organization based in Boston that
provides Boston’s youth with year-round outdoor enrichment and
leadership programs.
The Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon is supported by
Columbia Threadneedle Investments, Unit Nutrition, Normatec, Kicking
Horse Coffee and Michelob Ultra. For more information, visit www.bostontri.com.
About the Boston Triathlon
The Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon is the only
triathlon to take place in the City of Boston. The race draws athletes
from all around the world, the country, the state and the city of
Boston. Each summer, athletes descend on the South Boston waterfront for
two days of racing. Now in its 10th year, the Columbia
Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon is a fixture in the
community, with Olympic and sprint distance triathlons, the Boston
Corporate Cup competition and an all-ages Kid’s Day. The race is
produced by ethos, a mass participation event organization created to
bring athletes together through challenging and unique sporting events.
ethos also produces the Lobsterman
Triathlon in Freeport, Maine. For more information about the
Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon or to register, visit www.Bostontri.com.
About Boston Medical Center:
Boston Medical Center is a private, not-for-profit, 487-bed, academic
medical center that is the primary teaching affiliate of Boston
University School of Medicine. It is the largest and busiest provider of
trauma and emergency services in New England. Committed to providing
high-quality health care to all, the hospital offers a full spectrum of
pediatric and adult care services including primary and family medicine
and advanced specialty care with an emphasis on community-based care.
Boston Medical Center offers specialized care for complex health
problems and is a leading research institution, receiving more than $117
million in sponsored research funding in fiscal year 2016. It is the 13th
largest recipient of funding in the U.S. from the National Institutes of
Health among independent hospitals. In 1997, BMC founded Boston Medical
Center Health Plan, Inc., now one of the top ranked Medicaid MCOs in the
country, as a non-profit managed care organization. It does business in
Massachusetts as BMC HealthNet Plan and as Well Sense Health Plan in New
Hampshire, serving 290,000 people, collectively. Boston Medical Center
and Boston University School of Medicine are partners in the Boston
HealthNet – 14 community health centers focused on providing exceptional
health care to residents of Boston. For more information, please visit http://www.bmc.org.
About Columbia Threadneedle Investments:
Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset manager that
provides a broad range of investment strategies and solutions for
individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. With
more than 2,000 people, including over 450 investment professionals
based in North America, Europe and Asia, we manage $495 billion1
of assets across developed and emerging market equities, fixed income,
asset allocation solutions and alternatives.
Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group
of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information, please
visit columbiathreadneedle.com/us.
1As of December 31, 2017
