Ben Sherman, Nambé and Rockport among New Brands Joining Souler's Influencer Commerce Platform

Souler, an influencer commerce platform, today announced the addition of
several new brands to its growing list of more than 100 companies
leveraging influencers to increase brand awareness and generate
additional revenue. These brands significantly increase the number of
products in a variety of categories available for influencers and
bloggers to offer their followers and for consumers to purchase via the
Souler platform.
Ben
Sherman, Nambé
and Rockport
join Souler’s influencer platform along with a prominent list of
exciting brands including: Billy
Baker Co., Cockpit
USA, Creative
Recreation, Earth
Brands, Grey
New York Grey New England, Jack
Mason, Liv
Watches, Margot
Elena, Maud
Heline, Members
Only.
"The reach and impact of influencers today is undeniable," said Souler
co-founder and CEO Josh Wexler. "Influencers today reach hundreds of
millions of consumers. By creating a seamless way for brands and
influencers to connect with these consumers, Souler enables brands to
increase awareness, significantly broaden their distribution and
dramatically increase their e-commerce revenue, while fully maintaining
control of their products, pricing and influencer relationships.
Influencers can also generate significant income by sharing and selling
the products they love directly to their followers with no expense,
hassle or risk."
Souler connects brands and influencers with consumers by enabling
popular social media influencers and bloggers to easily curate, promote
and sell branded products from their own dedicated digital storefronts
without the hassle of building their own site, managing physical
inventory, shipping or customer service. Influencers on the Souler
platform choose the products to feature in their stores and promote the
sale of these products via their social channels. Influencers receive a
commission from each sale and orders placed are fulfilled directly by
the vendor.
"The concept of an influencer e-commerce platform benefits consumers,
influencers and brands alike," said co-founder Andrea Tobin. "Consumers
get easy access to curated products while influencers gain a new source
of revenue. Our growing list of brands is proof that our fully
integrated platform successfully combines the power of social media with
the e-commerce ecosystem to give brands access to consumers that until
now may have been unreachable."
The Souler platform currently has 100s influencers selling products from
more than 100 brands and reaches millions of consumers. The platform is
free to use by both influencers and brands. The company was created by
RevCascade, a leader in dropship programs for brands and retailers, and
was launched in November 2017.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005425/en/