Ben Sherman, Nambé and Rockport among New Brands Joining Souler's Influencer Commerce Platform

Brands and Influencers in Accessories, Apparel, Beauty, Fashion, Footwear, Home Decor and Luxury Embracing New Revenue Opportunity

Souler, an influencer commerce platform, today announced the addition of several new brands to its growing list of more than 100 companies leveraging influencers to increase brand awareness and generate additional revenue. These brands significantly increase the number of products in a variety of categories available for influencers and bloggers to offer their followers and for consumers to purchase via the Souler platform.

Ben Sherman, Nambé and Rockport join Souler’s influencer platform along with a prominent list of exciting brands including: Billy Baker Co., Cockpit USA, Creative Recreation, Earth Brands, Grey New York Grey New England, Jack Mason, Liv Watches, Margot Elena, Maud Heline, Members Only.

"The reach and impact of influencers today is undeniable," said Souler co-founder and CEO Josh Wexler. "Influencers today reach hundreds of millions of consumers. By creating a seamless way for brands and influencers to connect with these consumers, Souler enables brands to increase awareness, significantly broaden their distribution and dramatically increase their e-commerce revenue, while fully maintaining control of their products, pricing and influencer relationships. Influencers can also generate significant income by sharing and selling the products they love directly to their followers with no expense, hassle or risk."

Souler connects brands and influencers with consumers by enabling popular social media influencers and bloggers to easily curate, promote and sell branded products from their own dedicated digital storefronts without the hassle of building their own site, managing physical inventory, shipping or customer service. Influencers on the Souler platform choose the products to feature in their stores and promote the sale of these products via their social channels. Influencers receive a commission from each sale and orders placed are fulfilled directly by the vendor.

"The concept of an influencer e-commerce platform benefits consumers, influencers and brands alike," said co-founder Andrea Tobin. "Consumers get easy access to curated products while influencers gain a new source of revenue. Our growing list of brands is proof that our fully integrated platform successfully combines the power of social media with the e-commerce ecosystem to give brands access to consumers that until now may have been unreachable."

The Souler platform currently has 100s influencers selling products from more than 100 brands and reaches millions of consumers. The platform is free to use by both influencers and brands. The company was created by RevCascade, a leader in dropship programs for brands and retailers, and was launched in November 2017.

Souler is an influencer commerce platform where influencers share and sell the products they love from the brands they represent directly to their followers. Powered by RevCascade's dropship platform, Souler enables influencers to create their own digital store fronts where they can curate, promote and sell branded products, without the hassle of managing physical inventory, shipping or customer service.

