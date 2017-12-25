Berli Jucker pcl : Disposition of shares in Subsidiary to Connected Person (Edit Information)

CGD 022/2017

December 18, 2017

Subject: Disposition of shares in Subsidiary to Connected Person.

To: President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Board of Directors' Meeting of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited ("the Company") No. 6/2017, held on December 18, 2017, passed the resolution to approve the disposition of ordinary shares in T.C.C. Technology Company Limited ("TCCT"), a subsidiary of which its shares are 51% owned by the Company, to TCC Assets (Thailand) Company Limited ( "TCCA") . This transaction is considered as a connected transaction according to the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Commission No. Tor Chor. 21/2551 Re: Rules on Connected Transactions and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand ("SET") Re: Disclosure of Information of Listed Company Concerning the Connected Transactions B.E. 2546 (2003), and is the acquisition and disposition of assets transaction according to the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Commission No. Tor Chor 20/2551 Re: the Acquisition and Disposition of Assets and the Notification of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Re: Disclosure of Information concerning the Acquisition and Disposition of Assets of Listed Companies B.E. 2547 (2004), details as follows:

1. Date of Transaction Tentatively, within January 2018.

2. Connected Parties

Seller:

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited ("the Company")

Buyer:

TCC Assets (Thailand) Company Limited ("TCCA")

3. Relationship between Parties

the Company:

The Company has the same major shareholder and controlling person as TCCA.

TCCA:

TCCA shares are 51% indirectly owned and controlled by TCC Land Company Limited and TCCA has the same major shareholder and controlling person as the Company.

4. Description of the Transaction Nature of the asset

The Company will propose to sell to TCCA 21,930,000 shares of TCCT or equivalent to 51% of TCCT's total and paid up issued shares at the total purchasing price of Baht 612 Million. The shareholding structure before and after this transaction are as follows:

Name of Shareholders Before the Transaction After the Transaction Amount of shares % Holding Amount of shares % Holding Berli Jucker Public Company Limited 21,930,000 51.00 0 0.00 TCC Asset (Thailand) Company Limited 21,069,996 48.99 42,999,996 99.99 Total 42,999,996 99.99 42,999,996 99.99

Details of TCCT Name: T.C.C. Technology Company Limited Type of business: Rendering service of information technology Register Capital Baht 430,000,000 divided into 43,000,000 shares, at par value of Baht 10 per share Paid-up Capital: Baht 430,000,000 Financial Highlights:

Subjects (Million Baht) Financial Statements 2016 2015 Revenue 879.0 727.4 Net profit 51.3 34.0 Asset 1,038.1 965.4 Liabilities 412.2 502.2 Paid-up Capital 367.5 242.5 Shareholder Equity 626.0 463.2 Reasons and benefits for entering into the transaction

1) TCCT is engaging in the IT infrastructure business which is not the core business of the Company. TCCT's business is therefore not in line with the Company's business strategies.

2) At present, the Company and BigC are in the same group with the increasing size and capacity of IT function. The Company can therefore manage its own IT matters.

5. Total value and criteria used in determining a transaction's total value

Total value of shares dispose: Baht 612,000,000. Pricing criteria: Discounted Cash Flow (DCF). Term of Payment: All by cash. 6. Transaction size 6.1 Connected Transaction

The transaction is considered as the asset or service transaction. The size of the transaction is approximately 1.05% of the Company's Net Tangible Assets ("NTA") (NTA of the Company as of September 30, 2017 is Baht 58,281 million) which is more than 0.03 percent, but not exceeding to 3 percent of the Company's Net Tangible Assets. Accordingly, it is deemed as a

medium-sized connected transaction of which is required to be approved by the Board of Directors and disclosed to the SET in pursuance to the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Commission No. Tor Chor. 21/2551 Re: Rules on Connected Transactions and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the SET Re: Disclosure of Information of Listed Company concerning the connected transactions B.E. 2546 (2003).

6.2 Acquisition and Disposition Transaction

The transaction is considered as a disposition of assets transaction of the Company. The transaction size based on Net Profit Criteria is equal to 0.57% of the Company which is less than 15% of total assets of the Company. Moreover, all acquisition of asset transactions occurred during 6 months prior to the date of the transaction has total transaction size of less than 15% of total assets of the Company. Therefore, the transaction is not the disposition of assets subject to disclosure of information and is not required to comply with rules and regulations under the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Commission No. Tor Chor 20/2551 Re: Rules on Entering into Material Transactions Deemed as Acquisition or Disposal of Assets and the Notification of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information concerning the Acquisition and Disposition of Assets of Listed Companies B.E. 2547.

However, this letter is also made to disclose that TCCT will no longer be the Subsidiary of the Company according to the Article of the Stock Exchange of Thailand No. BorJor/Por 11-00 dated September 15, 1995.

7. Connected persons and conflicts of interest

Some directors of the Company, namely Mr. Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, Khunying Wanna Sirivadhanabhakdi, Mr. Aswin Techajareonvikul, Mr. Sithichai Chaikriangkrai and Mr. Chaiyut Pilun-Owad are connected persons or having conflicts of interest.

8. Opinion of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors' Meeting has approved the disposition of ordinary shares in TCCT to TCCA, as agreed by the Company's Audit Committee No. 7/2560 on December 18, 2017. Considering all of the relating information, the Board of Directors considered that the transaction is the connected transaction which will be the company's benefit in overall, therefore the Board of Directors' Meeting had the resolutions to approve the disposition of ordinary shares in TCCT to TCCA as proposed.

Directors who were considered as connected persons and/or having conflicts or interest did not present at the Meeting and did not vote on this agenda.

9. Opinion of the Audit Committee and/or directors which is different from the Board of Directors Meeting' opinion

- None -

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours Faithfully,

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited

Thirasakdi Nathikanchanalab Director

In case of inquiry, please contactAswin Techajareonvikul Director

Group Company Secretary Division Tel.02 367 1111 ext. 1095, 1892