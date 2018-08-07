Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Berlin wants power to intervene if non-EU buyer gets 15 pct of a German firm -report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 12:06am CEST
A general view of the city skyline show the Chancellery, the Reichstag and the Victory column during a sunny day in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Berlin wants to be able to intervene in investments and takeovers if an investor outside the European Union acquires a shareholding of at least 15 percent in a German company, a newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Berlin tightened controls on foreign investments last year after a series of high-profile takeovers by Chinese companies, making it possible for the government to intervene if a buyer amassed a shareholding of 25 percent.

The Economy Ministry should be able to intervene if a non-EU investor "acquires a direct or indirect shareholding of at least 15 percent of voting rights in a German company," Die Welt newspaper cited a draft law as saying.

In Germany and other countries including the United States, France, Australia and Britain, there are concerns that China and other rivals are gaining access to key technologies via takeovers.

The proposal to change the German Foreign Trade Ordinance is being coordinated with other ministries and a law that provides for more control could come into effect this year, Die Welt reported.

"When it comes to defence-related companies, critical infrastructure or certain areas of other civil security-related technologies such as IT security, we want to take a closer look in future," it quoted German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier as saying.

"Until now we've only been able to make checks when at least 25 percent of a company's shares have been acquired. Now we want to lower this threshold so we can review more acquisitions in sensitive economic sectors," he added.

Altmaier said Germany still wanted companies to invest in Germany but added attentiveness where such investment affects national security interests was part of the social market economy.

Last week the German government signalled it was prepared to use a new power to veto foreign takeovers of German companies in the case of a Chinese bid for toolmaker Leifeld. That came after Leifeld's majority owner Georg Koffler said China's Yantai Taihai had dropped its attempt to buy the company ahead of an expected veto by the German government.

Last month, a German state bank bought a stake in high-voltage grid operator 50Hertz to prevent China's state grid acquiring the shareholding and promised to consider ways of better protecting companies from foreign acquisition.

The head of Germany's domestic intelligence service has also said that Chinese state actors seeking trade secrets could be behind bids that nominally came from private firms, highlighting a seeming correlation between a decline in hacking attempts originating from China with an increase in bids.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Alexander Smith)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:43aU.S. asked Riyadh for details on detention of activists -U.S. official
RE
12:41aNCGA NATIONAL CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Congratulates Reaching for Excellence Seed Grant Winners
PU
12:31aKuwait bourse closes up in volatile session
AQ
12:26aECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Security Council 1718 Sanctions Committee Approves Implementation Assistance Notice on Humanitarian Exemption for Democratic People’s Republic of Korea
PU
12:11aCanada defiant after Saudi Arabia freezes new trade over human rights call
RE
12:06aBerlin wants power to intervene if non-EU buyer gets 15 pct of a German firm -report
RE
12:06aGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Quebec and Ottawa invest over $17.9 million to boost Quebec businesses exports
PU
08/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/06U.S. to Reimpose Sanctions on Iran, Targeting Iranian Economy -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : Apple, YouTube, and others drop conspiracy theorist Alex Jones
2GREENLAND ACQUISITION CORP :oration Announces that Ordinary Shares, Rights, and Warrants to Commence Separa..
3COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY : COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY : Announces $200 Million Increase to Stock Repurchas..
4OTTER TAIL CORPORATION : Otter Tail Corporation Announces Second Quarter Earnings
5VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. : VALMONT INDUSTRIES : Acquires Industry-Leading Manufacturer of Engineered Overhead ..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.