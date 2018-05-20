Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best Diet To Lose Weight Fast Is Brian Flatt's 2 Week Weight Loss Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/20/2018 | 05:42pm CEST

BOISE, Idaho, May 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Flatt author of The 2 Week Diet Plan explains why fruitless diet programs are often a psychological—not physiological—problem. Many diet programs are potentially effective but fail to produce immediate results, causing disheartened dieters to abandon an otherwise rewarding path. Substitute quick, robust losses, and dieters experience optimism rather than demotivation and enjoy continued progress rather than resignation.

Best Diet To Lose Weight Fast Is Brian Flatt's 2 Week Weight Loss Plan
Best Diet To Lose Weight Fast Is Brian Flatt's 2 Week Weight Loss Plan


Nutrition expert and personal trainer Brian Flatt recognized this pattern and created The 2 Week Diet, a how to lose weight fast in 2 weeks diet plan that flips the conventional psychology on its head to great effect. Users typically report losing 8-16 pounds in 14 days.

“Nothing breeds success like success,” said Flatt, who also owns R.E.V. Fitness in Southern California. “Now dieters can see their progress almost immediately, so instead of growing discouraged and bouncing from program to program, they devote sustained energy to their current diet plan.”

The notion that early success generates more success has been substantiated in a recent study by Arnout van de Rijt, Associate Professor in Stony Brook University’s Department of Sociology and the Institute for Advanced Computational Science (IACS). He concluded, “Modest initial success may be sufficient to trigger a self-propelling cascade of success in various success-breeds-success scenarios.” IACS Link Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2014/04/140428154838.htm

Flatt applies this wisdom to his system, “When a dieter sees quick results, he or she becomes more engaged. That produces a ‘snowball effect’: results get better and better as dieters see themselves getting leaner and leaner.”

On this program, dieters notice favorable body composition changes in the first couple of days. In the first week alone, dieters are likely to see in the neighborhood of 10 pounds of fat stripped from their body. Flatt exults, “Their clothes will be looser, they will feel lighter, and they’ll feel 10 times better.”

His program does much more to help dieters lose as much weight as possible. It corrects the rampant misinformation that dieters receive from the mainstream diet industry. It also provides dieters with a simple, easy-to-follow weight loss plan. Studies show that difficult plans which include counting calories or rigorous exercise programs simply don’t work because people don’t stay the course.

As a result, dieters can lose more weight in two weeks than they would in two to three months on another diet program.

To learn much more about The 2 Week Diet, or visit our website by Clicking Here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c464d568-b85a-4f88-b9e0-8196d613f959

Company: 2 Week Diet By Brian Flatt
Media Contact: Brian Flatt
Attn: Media Relations
Address: 402 West Broadway, #400, San Diego, CA 92101
[email protected]

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:56pSUNCORP : Insurers warned to ground freebie trips
AQ
12:56pSTARBUCKS : All welcome
AQ
12:55pVODAFONE : Sky partnership delivering for viewers, says CEO
AQ
12:54pFLETCHER BUILDING : to reveal plan for factory
AQ
12:54pRYMAN HEALTHCARE : Earnings up for Ryman as growth climbs
AQ
12:50pDTM LAUSITZRING : Audi quotes
PU
12:49pFIRST NATIONAL : Bank kicks off Nest 529 College Savings Plan
AQ
12:47pBOYD GAMING : Expect sports gambling in Indiana and Michigan and a 'growth opportunity' for casinos
AQ
12:45pBARNES & NOBLE : New Orleans book events May 20, 2018
AQ
12:45pDOLPHIN INTEGRATION : New Dual Port memory compilers in TSMC 40 nm
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : China agrees to import more from U.S., no sign of $200 billion figure
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz Prepares to Take On Hellmann's With a New Mayonnaise and 'Mayochup'
3Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba's Rivals
4COMCAST CORPORATION : COMCAST : Hollywood's China dreams get tangled in trade talks
5FACEBOOK : The Mystery of the $70 Hoodie That's All Over Facebook

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.