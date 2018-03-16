Best’s Special Report: Rising Equity Market Volatility Has Negative Implications for Insurers

A.M. Best views prolonged rising stock market volatility as a
credit negative for U.S. insurers with significant equity exposure; in
particular, stock market leverage for the property/casualty (P/C)
segment has crept up since the most-recent financial crisis and life
insurers are still sensitive to equity markets though they have employed
mechanisms to de-risk.
The Best’s Special Report, titled, “Rising Volatility: Negative
Implications for Insurers,” states equity market volatility has been
elevated since the spike in early February 2018, and with the
announcement of steel and aluminum tariffs, the stock market will most
likely experience more volatility than last year. Equity market
volatility historically has had severe negative implications for life
insurers whose assets and liabilities correlate strongly with equity
prices. Nevertheless, de-risking in the form of decreased exposure to
annuities, and new products such as managed volatility funds have
dampened the sensitivity. For P/C and health insurers, the sensitivity
to the equity markets is proportional to their equity holdings in
general and equity holdings leverage.
On a total industry basis, the P/C segment’s stock market leverage is
36%, but this number is heavily influenced by two of the largest
companies, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company and State
Farm Indemnity Company, which hold 30.4% of the P/C segment’s total
capital and surplus.
Although changes in equity values affect the capital and surplus of all
sectors, only the life/annuities segment sells products that are tied to
the equity markets. Steps variable annuity writers took to de-risk their
products since the late-2000s have proven effective in limiting earnings
volatility; however, the de-risking measures, along with the increased
investment fees associated with managed volatility funds, have made
newer variable annuity products less attractive to consumers and is one
reason among many other reasons that have caused a decline in sales.
For the most part, all three segments remain well-capitalized, and for
the majority of companies it would take another crash similar to the
financial crisis to put their balance sheets in any serious jeopardy.
A.M. Best also notes that these risks can be mitigated through strong
risk management practices, including enterprise risk management and
stress testing.
To access the full copy of this special report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=271615.
A.M. Best is the world’s oldest and most authoritative insurance
rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.
Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its
affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005458/en/