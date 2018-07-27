Log in
Big Data Analytics Engagement for a Probiotic Foods Manufacturer Helped Efficiently Calculate Risks | Quantzig

07/27/2018 | 05:02pm CEST

Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest big data analytics engagement on the probiotic foods industry. A probiotic foods manufacturer wanted to create customized products and facilitate effective loss prevention. The client also wanted to build a stronger bond with their best customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005341/en/

Big data analytics engagement for a probiotic foods manufacturer helped efficiently calculate risks. ...

Big data analytics engagement for a probiotic foods manufacturer helped efficiently calculate risks. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the big data analytics experts at Quantzig, “Big data analytics solutions help food and beverage industry companies to enhance customer experience, innovative products, and devise risk management strategies.”

The rise in the number of health-conscious customers is one of the main factors fueling the growth of probiotic foods market. Probiotic foods are known to have several health benefits that promote a healthy lifestyle. Furthermore, regular consumption of probiotic foods prevents the growth of harmful bacteria inside the digestive tract; thereby, enhancing the absorption of nutrients.

The big data analytics solution helped the probiotic foods client to improve customer satisfaction, loyalty, and reduce churn rates. The client also leveraged strategies such as aggressive pricing, promotion, and customer acquisition to gain actionable insights into customer metrics.

This big data analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

  • Anticipate the future behavior of the customers and accordingly segment them in order of their importance
  • Personalize products and services to the customers’ needs and efficiently calculate risks
This big data analytics engagement offered predictive insights on:

  • Streamlining the purchasing activities of the consumers and proactively tracking them
  • Devising risk management strategies
View the complete big data analytics summary here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/probiotic-foods-big-data-analytics

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig’s services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.


© Business Wire 2018
