Big Data Analytics Engagement for a Probiotic Foods Manufacturer Helped Efficiently Calculate Risks | Quantzig

Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the
completion of their latest big
data analytics engagement on the probiotic foods industry. A
probiotic foods manufacturer wanted to create customized products and
facilitate effective loss prevention. The client also wanted to build a
stronger bond with their best customers.
According to the big data analytics experts at Quantzig,
“Big data analytics solutions help food and beverage industry
companies to enhance customer experience, innovative products, and
devise risk management strategies.”
The rise in the number of health-conscious customers is one of the main
factors fueling the growth of probiotic foods market. Probiotic foods
are known to have several health benefits that promote a healthy
lifestyle. Furthermore, regular consumption of probiotic foods prevents
the growth of harmful bacteria inside the digestive tract; thereby,
enhancing the absorption of nutrients.
The big data analytics solution helped the probiotic foods client to
improve customer satisfaction, loyalty, and reduce churn rates. The
client also leveraged strategies such as aggressive pricing, promotion,
and customer acquisition to gain actionable insights into customer
metrics.
This big data analytics solution provided
benefits that helped the client to:
-
Anticipate the future behavior of the customers and accordingly
segment them in order of their importance
-
Personalize products and services to the customers’ needs and
efficiently calculate risks
-
This big data analytics engagement offered
predictive insights on:
-
Streamlining the purchasing activities of the consumers and
proactively tracking them
-
Devising risk management strategies
-
View the complete big data analytics summary here:
https://www.quantzig.com/content/probiotic-foods-big-data-analytics
About Quantzig
Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US,
UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted
our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities
to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm
consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more
information on all of Quantzig’s services and the solutions they have
provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.
