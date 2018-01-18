Big Data Analytics Study for Media and Entertainment Industry – A Case Study on Becoming More Data-Driven in the Decision-Making Process

Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the
completion of their latest big
data analytics study on the media and entertainment industry. A
global media and entertainment industry wanted to upsurge their focus on
building stronger bonds with their most profitable customers. The client
wanted to gain actionable insights into the metrics to expand customer
loyalty and satisfaction and decrease churn rates.
According to the big data analytics experts at Quantzig,
“Leading media and entertainment industry players are looking to endorse
and offer their product and service offerings on the global marketplace.”
In the past few years, the global media and entertainment industry has
undergone a digital transformation. Mergers and acquisitions have been
the critical factors for the growth of the media and entertainment
industry, and the incorporation of the sector has led to the
globalization of media conglomerates. Additionally, firms have started
facing pressures when it comes to improving their process productivity
owing to the ever-increasing customer expectations and relentless
pricing pressure.
The solution presented by Quantzig helped the media and entertainment
industry client to gain actionable insights into ways of improving
overall customer experience. The client was able to anticipate the
future behavior of the customers and segment them accordingly in order
of their importance.
This big data analytics solution provided
benefits that helped the client to:
-
Analyze their customers, needs, and study the buying behavior patterns
-
Offer personalized product and service offerings
-
This big data analytics solution provided
predictive insights on:
-
Making adjustments to premium rates, premium strategies, and
underwriting limits
-
Enhancing customer experience, innovative products, and devising
robust risk management strategies
-
View the complete big data analytics study here:
https://www.quantzig.com/content/media-and-entertainment-industry-big-data-analytics
