Big Data Analytics Study for Media and Entertainment Industry – A Case Study on Becoming More Data-Driven in the Decision-Making Process

01/18/2018 | 01:04am EST

Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest big data analytics study on the media and entertainment industry. A global media and entertainment industry wanted to upsurge their focus on building stronger bonds with their most profitable customers. The client wanted to gain actionable insights into the metrics to expand customer loyalty and satisfaction and decrease churn rates.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180117006603/en/

Big Data Analytics Helps a Renowned Media and Entertainment Client Become More Data-Driven in Their ...

Big Data Analytics Helps a Renowned Media and Entertainment Client Become More Data-Driven in Their Decision-Making Process (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the big data analytics experts at Quantzig, “Leading media and entertainment industry players are looking to endorse and offer their product and service offerings on the global marketplace.”

In the past few years, the global media and entertainment industry has undergone a digital transformation. Mergers and acquisitions have been the critical factors for the growth of the media and entertainment industry, and the incorporation of the sector has led to the globalization of media conglomerates. Additionally, firms have started facing pressures when it comes to improving their process productivity owing to the ever-increasing customer expectations and relentless pricing pressure.

Request a free demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the media and entertainment industry client to gain actionable insights into ways of improving overall customer experience. The client was able to anticipate the future behavior of the customers and segment them accordingly in order of their importance.

This big data analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

  • Analyze their customers, needs, and study the buying behavior patterns
  • Offer personalized product and service offerings
  To read more, request a free proposal

This big data analytics solution provided predictive insights on:

  • Making adjustments to premium rates, premium strategies, and underwriting limits
  • Enhancing customer experience, innovative products, and devising robust risk management strategies
  To learn more, request a free proposal

View the complete big data analytics study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/media-and-entertainment-industry-big-data-analytics

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 13 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig’s services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.


© Business Wire 2018
