BigCommerce : Expands Acumatica’s Commerce Offering

BigCommerce, the leading cloud-based ecommerce platform for fast-growing
and established brands, today announced its collaboration with
Acumatica, the world’s leading cloud ERP company, to offer an end-to-end
commerce solution, integrating merchants’ online storefronts with the
back-office, increasing operational efficiency and providing a holistic
view of orders, inventory, fulfillment, returns, customer support and
accounting; all from one integrated dashboard. This collaboration
between BigCommerce and Acumatica also combines the leading SaaS
solutions for both commerce and ERP.
“Acumatica and BigCommerce are the respective SaaS leaders in ERP and
ecommerce. It was a natural fit that we join forces”, said Ylan
Kunstler, executive director for strategic partnerships, BigCommerce.
“Our integration with Acumatica delivers on the promise of a fully
cloud-based solution tailored to the needs of fast-growing brands that
value less complexity, lower cost and faster time to market.”
BigCommerce worked closely with Kensium,
Acumatica’s preferred ecommerce solution integration partner, to develop
the integration, which seamlessly syncs data between back-office systems
and BigCommerce’s cloud-based ecommerce platform. The connector delivers
an ideal retail solution which brings together online storefronts,
marketplaces, POS and the back office, providing flexibility to
accommodate the needs of single location or multi-channel sellers.
In conjunction with the 2018 Acumatica Summit, BigCommerce is also
launching a partner program focused on empowering the Acumatica VAR
ecosystem and facilitating its ability to deliver ecommerce solutions to
clients.
Acumatica Summit attendees can learn more about the
BigCommerce-Acumatica integration by visiting BigCommerce’s booth #227.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce is the world’s leading cloud ecommerce platform for
established and rapidly-growing businesses. Combining enterprise
functionality, an open architecture and app ecosystem, and
market-leading performance, BigCommerce enables businesses to grow
online sales with 80% less cost, time and complexity than on-premise
software. BigCommerce powers B2B and B2C ecommerce for more than 55,000
SMBs, 2,000+ mid-market businesses, 20 Fortune 1000 companies and
industry-leading brands, including Assurant, Ben & Jerry’s, Paul
Mitchell, Sony and Toyota. For more information, visit www.bigcommerce.com.
About Kensium
Kensium Solutions is an award winning Independent Software Vendor, Gold
Partner and the preferred e-commerce partner for Acumatica. With more
than a decade of e-commerce experience Kensium has the knowledge and
expertise to help accelerate merchant growth through Acumatica
implementation, development, integration, and support services. From
payment processing solutions to air-tight integrations for e-commerce
businesses, Kensium is devoted to developing and supporting Acumatica
customers. For more information, visit: https://www.kensiumsolutions.com/bigcommerce-connector.html
