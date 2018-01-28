Log in
BigCommerce : Expands Acumatica’s Commerce Offering

01/28/2018 | 03:01pm CET

BigCommerce partners with Acumatica to combine leading ERP with cloud-based ecommerce platform

BigCommerce, the leading cloud-based ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced its collaboration with Acumatica, the world’s leading cloud ERP company, to offer an end-to-end commerce solution, integrating merchants’ online storefronts with the back-office, increasing operational efficiency and providing a holistic view of orders, inventory, fulfillment, returns, customer support and accounting; all from one integrated dashboard. This collaboration between BigCommerce and Acumatica also combines the leading SaaS solutions for both commerce and ERP.

“Acumatica and BigCommerce are the respective SaaS leaders in ERP and ecommerce. It was a natural fit that we join forces”, said Ylan Kunstler, executive director for strategic partnerships, BigCommerce. “Our integration with Acumatica delivers on the promise of a fully cloud-based solution tailored to the needs of fast-growing brands that value less complexity, lower cost and faster time to market.”

BigCommerce worked closely with Kensium, Acumatica’s preferred ecommerce solution integration partner, to develop the integration, which seamlessly syncs data between back-office systems and BigCommerce’s cloud-based ecommerce platform. The connector delivers an ideal retail solution which brings together online storefronts, marketplaces, POS and the back office, providing flexibility to accommodate the needs of single location or multi-channel sellers.

In conjunction with the 2018 Acumatica Summit, BigCommerce is also launching a partner program focused on empowering the Acumatica VAR ecosystem and facilitating its ability to deliver ecommerce solutions to clients.

Acumatica Summit attendees can learn more about the BigCommerce-Acumatica integration by visiting BigCommerce’s booth #227.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce is the world’s leading cloud ecommerce platform for established and rapidly-growing businesses. Combining enterprise functionality, an open architecture and app ecosystem, and market-leading performance, BigCommerce enables businesses to grow online sales with 80% less cost, time and complexity than on-premise software. BigCommerce powers B2B and B2C ecommerce for more than 55,000 SMBs, 2,000+ mid-market businesses, 20 Fortune 1000 companies and industry-leading brands, including Assurant, Ben & Jerry’s, Paul Mitchell, Sony and Toyota. For more information, visit www.bigcommerce.com.

About Kensium

Kensium Solutions is an award winning Independent Software Vendor, Gold Partner and the preferred e-commerce partner for Acumatica. With more than a decade of e-commerce experience Kensium has the knowledge and expertise to help accelerate merchant growth through Acumatica implementation, development, integration, and support services. From payment processing solutions to air-tight integrations for e-commerce businesses, Kensium is devoted to developing and supporting Acumatica customers. For more information, visit: https://www.kensiumsolutions.com/bigcommerce-connector.html


© Business Wire 2018
