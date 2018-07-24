Log in
BigTime Software : "Runs the Table" in Recent G2 Crowd Summer Awards List

07/24/2018 | 07:22pm CEST

Outpaces its Competitors with top marks in PSA, Billing, Time Tracking, Expense Management and Project Management Categories

BigTime Software, a leading provider of cloud-based software for the professional services organization, announced today it has swept G2 Crowd’s Summer Awards, topping its competitors with the Leader designations in PSA, Billing, Time Tracking and Expense Management categories (as well as a High Performer designation in Project Management, and close to 30 additional recognitions). G2 Crowd is the world’s leading B2B technology review platform, with more than 425,000 user reviews for and by business professionals.

“2018 has been a record-setting year for the company. We have grown revenues by almost 40%, expanded our Premier customer base to more than 50 clients in less than 6 months, and now have won five very elite awards for the usability, implementation and overall customer-relationship quality of our products. Thanks go to our committed employees for creating, evolving and supporting these powerful tools to help small and mid-sized professional services organizations build more efficient and profitable organizations,” said Brian Saunders, founder and CEO of BigTime Software.

G2 Crowd has awarded the following distinctions to Big Time Software in an announcement made on July 11:

Leader - PSA, 2018 - Overall
Leader - PSA, 2018 - Small Business
High Performer - PSA, 2018 - Mid Market

Leader - Billing, 2018 - Overall
High Performer - Billing, 2018 - Small Business

Leader - Expense Management, 2018 - Small Business
High Performer - Expense Management, 2018 - Overall
High Performer - Expense Management, 2018 - Mid Market

Leader - Time Tracking, 2018 - Overall
High Performer - Time Tracking, 2018 - Small Business
High Performer - Time Tracking, 2018 - Mid Market

High Performer - Project Management, Overall - 2018
High Performer - Project Management, 2018 - Small Business
High Performer - Project Management, 2018 - Mid Market

About BigTime Software, Inc.

BigTime Software, Inc. is dedicated to developing practice management tools that help growing professional services firms track, manage and invoice their time. Its award-winning industry-specific solutions are designed to speak the language of consultants of all stripes, from engineering and architecture to IT services. To see why thousands of customers rely on BigTime’s cloud-based tools to more easily manage their businesses and effectively plan for tomorrow, visit bigtime.net.

About G2 Crowd

G2 Crowd, the world’s leading B2B technology review platform, with offices in Chicago and San Francisco, leverages more than 425,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use G2 Crowd to select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than 1.5 million people visit G2 Crowd’s site to gain unique insights. Co-founded by the founder and former executives of SaaS leaders like BigMachines (acquired by Oracle) and SteelBrick (acquired by Salesforce), and backed by more than $45 million in capital, G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace. For more information, go to G2Crowd.com.


© Business Wire 2018
