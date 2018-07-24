BigTime Software : “Runs the Table” in Recent G2 Crowd Summer Awards List

Outpaces its Competitors with top marks in PSA, Billing, Time Tracking, Expense Management and Project Management Categories

BigTime Software, a leading provider of cloud-based software for the professional services organization, announced today it has swept G2 Crowd’s Summer Awards, topping its competitors with the Leader designations in PSA, Billing, Time Tracking and Expense Management categories (as well as a High Performer designation in Project Management, and close to 30 additional recognitions). G2 Crowd is the world’s leading B2B technology review platform, with more than 425,000 user reviews for and by business professionals.

“2018 has been a record-setting year for the company. We have grown revenues by almost 40%, expanded our Premier customer base to more than 50 clients in less than 6 months, and now have won five very elite awards for the usability, implementation and overall customer-relationship quality of our products. Thanks go to our committed employees for creating, evolving and supporting these powerful tools to help small and mid-sized professional services organizations build more efficient and profitable organizations,” said Brian Saunders, founder and CEO of BigTime Software.

G2 Crowd has awarded the following distinctions to Big Time Software in an announcement made on July 11:

Leader - PSA, 2018 - Overall

Leader - PSA, 2018 - Small Business

High Performer - PSA, 2018 - Mid Market

Leader - Billing, 2018 - Overall

High Performer - Billing, 2018 - Small Business

Leader - Expense Management, 2018 - Small Business

High Performer - Expense Management, 2018 - Overall

High Performer - Expense Management, 2018 - Mid Market

Leader - Time Tracking, 2018 - Overall

High Performer - Time Tracking, 2018 - Small Business

High Performer - Time Tracking, 2018 - Mid Market

High Performer - Project Management, Overall - 2018

High Performer - Project Management, 2018 - Small Business

High Performer - Project Management, 2018 - Mid Market

