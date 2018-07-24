BigTime Software : “Runs the Table” in Recent G2 Crowd Summer Awards List

Outpaces its Competitors with top marks in PSA, Billing, Time Tracking,
Expense Management and Project Management Categories
BigTime
Software, a leading provider of cloud-based software for the
professional services organization, announced today it has swept G2
Crowd’s Summer Awards, topping its competitors with the Leader
designations in PSA, Billing, Time Tracking and Expense Management
categories (as well as a High Performer designation in Project
Management, and close to 30 additional recognitions). G2 Crowd is the
world’s leading B2B technology review platform, with more than 425,000
user reviews for and by business professionals.
“2018 has been a record-setting year for the company. We have grown
revenues by almost 40%, expanded our Premier customer base to more than
50 clients in less than 6 months, and now have won five very elite
awards for the usability, implementation and overall
customer-relationship quality of our products. Thanks go to our
committed employees for creating, evolving and supporting these powerful
tools to help small and mid-sized professional services organizations
build more efficient and profitable organizations,” said Brian Saunders,
founder and CEO of BigTime Software.
G2 Crowd has awarded the following distinctions to Big Time Software in
an announcement made on July 11:
Leader - PSA, 2018 - Overall
Leader - PSA, 2018 - Small
Business
High Performer - PSA, 2018 - Mid Market
Leader - Billing, 2018 - Overall
High Performer - Billing,
2018 - Small Business
Leader - Expense Management, 2018 - Small Business
High
Performer - Expense Management, 2018 - Overall
High Performer -
Expense Management, 2018 - Mid Market
Leader - Time Tracking, 2018 - Overall
High Performer - Time
Tracking, 2018 - Small Business
High Performer - Time Tracking,
2018 - Mid Market
High Performer - Project Management, Overall - 2018
High
Performer - Project Management, 2018 - Small Business
High
Performer - Project Management, 2018 - Mid Market
About BigTime Software, Inc.
BigTime Software, Inc. is dedicated to developing practice management
tools that help growing professional services firms track, manage and
invoice their time. Its award-winning industry-specific solutions are
designed to speak the language of consultants of all stripes, from
engineering and architecture to IT services. To see why thousands of
customers rely on BigTime’s cloud-based tools to more easily manage
their businesses and effectively plan for tomorrow, visit bigtime.net.
About G2 Crowd
G2 Crowd, the world’s leading B2B technology review platform, with
offices in Chicago and San Francisco, leverages more than 425,000 user
reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals,
buyers, investors, and analysts use G2 Crowd to select the best software
and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every
month, more than 1.5 million people visit G2 Crowd’s site to gain unique
insights. Co-founded by the founder and former executives of SaaS
leaders like BigMachines (acquired by Oracle) and SteelBrick (acquired
by Salesforce), and backed by more than $45 million in capital, G2 Crowd
aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace.
For more information, go to G2Crowd.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005818/en/