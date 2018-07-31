Bilibili and Three Additional Stocks Under Scanner in the Internet Space

Stock Research Monitor: BIDU, BITA, and GOOGL

Baidu

On Monday, shares in Beijing, China headquartered Baidu Inc. recorded a trading volume of 2.55 million shares. The stock ended at $251.40, declining 1.45% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 3.79% in the last month, 0.20% over the previous three months, and 14.27% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 1.45%. Furthermore, shares of Baidu, which provides Internet search services in China and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 44.49.

On July 09th, 2018, research firm KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the Company's stock rating from ?Sector Weight' to ?Overweight', with a target price of $305 per share.

On July 19th, 2018, Baidu announced that it will report its financial results for Q2 ended June 30th, 2018, after the US market closes on July 31st, 2018. Management will hold an earnings conference call at 9:15 p.m. US ET on July 31st, 2018. A live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website. Get the full research report on BIDU for free by clicking below at:

Bilibili

Shanghai, China headquartered Bilibili Inc.'s stock finished yesterday's session 4.45% lower at $11.59. A total volume of 6.68 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 6.44 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 6.14% over the previous three months. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 14.53%. Furthermore, shares of Bilibili, which provides online entertainment services for the young generations in China, have an RSI of 35.21. Get access to our top-rated research, including the free report on BILI at:



Bitauto Holdings

At the close of trading on Monday, shares in Beijing, China headquartered Bitauto Holdings Ltd saw a decline of 2.91%, ending the day at $23.98. The stock recorded a trading volume of 771,459 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.80% in the last month and 13.27% in the previous three months. The stock is trading 1.20% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Bitauto Holdings, which through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in China, have an RSI of 48.74. Click here to subscribe for a free membership which welcomes you with our report on BITA at:

Alphabet

Mountain View, California headquartered Alphabet Inc.'s shares ended the day 1.82% lower at $1,230.04. A total volume of 2.19 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.85 million shares. The stock has gained 9.16% in the last month, 20.76% over the previous three months, and 28.35% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 6.56% above their 50-day moving average and 12.74% above their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Alphabet, which through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 58.94.

On July 24th, 2018, research firm Stifel reiterated its ?Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $1234 a share to $1456 a share. Join our big investor community at Wall St. Equities today and get your free report on GOOGL at:

