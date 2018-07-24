Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bill Cassidy : Cassidy, Rubio Praise Trump Administration’s Move to Streamline Small-Scale LNG Exports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 11:58pm CEST
07.24.18

WASHINGTON-U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), and Marco Rubio (R-FL) today praised the U.S. Department of Energy's final rule to streamline the approval of small-scale exports of American-made liquefied natural gas (LNG) to foreign countries, including those in South America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Trump Administration's new policy is virtually identical to legislation proposed in October by Cassidy and Rubio, which passed the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee in March with bi-partisan support.

'I applaud the Trump Administration for recognizing the benefits of our proposal and putting it into practice,' said Dr. Cassidy, a member of the Energy Committee. 'This decision is a win for Louisiana workers, a win for the environment, and a win for our neighbors in the Western Hemisphere.'

'I commend the Trump Administration's announcement that it will seek to expedite the approval of certain natural gas exports,' said Sen. Rubio. 'This policy, which Sen. Cassidy and I have touted through our Small-Scale LNG Access Act, will boost a growing segment of Florida's economy as well as expand and strengthen U.S. ties with our Caribbean and Latin American partners.'

In October, Cassidy and Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and John Barrasso (R-WY) wrote to Energy Secretary Rick Perry in support of the department's proposed rule, arguing that 'U.S. natural gas offers a cleaner alternative to the fuel sources relied upon by many Caribbean, Central American, and South American countries.'

###

Disclaimer

Bill Cassidy published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 21:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:13aILLINOIS SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION : Growers Echo Calls for Trade, Not Aid
PU
01:08aCLAIRE MCCASKILL : McCaskill Statement on Proposed $12 Billion Tariff Bailout
PU
01:04aAsian chipmakers' production plans in focus as super-cycle winds down
RE
01:03aNORTH DAKOTA DEMOCRATIC NPL PARTY : Will Cramer Continue To Threaten Social Security & Medicare?
PU
01:01aSANTO MINING CORP : ASAMACURA(TM) Cryptocurrency Hard Wallet Available for Purchase on Amazon
AC
12:58aECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Deputy Secretary-General, on Margins of Global Disability Summit, Declares That United Nations Is ‘by Your Side’
PU
12:58aU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Statement on Inclusion of CFIUS Reform Agreement in NDAA
PU
12:53aDEB FISCHER : Fischer Joins Acting EPA Administrator to Announce Approved Fuel Pathway for Sorghum Oil
PU
12:48a22ND DISTRICT AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION : Save big on getting petrified out of your wits at the Scream Zone
PU
12:43aWORLD BANK : Ensuring that Emergency Services are Protected and Equipped to Respond to Disasters in Romania
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : film studio chief to depart
2FREIGHT : CN Rail tops profit estimates on higher freight volumes
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : signs agreement with Washington state to end discriminatory ad targeting
4RAMBUS INC. : RAMBUS : Coles Selects Rambus to Revolutionise Retail in Australia
5EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. : Euronet Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.