Bill Posey : Posey to Host Symposium on Combating Human Trafficking

Posey to Host Symposium on Combating Human Trafficking

Washington, August 3, 2018 - On Thursday, August 9, 2018 Congressman Bill Posey will host a Symposium on Combating Human Trafficking from 7:30AM to 12Noon at the Bernard Simpkins Auditorium at Eastern Florida State College in Cocoa. The event will bring together local experts in the field to discuss efforts in the fight against trafficking to gain local insight on effective strategies to prevent human trafficking and to inform the public on how to engage in combating this growing problem. Greg Pallone from Channel 13 News will moderate the main discussion panel.

'Human trafficking is a modern form of slavery that enables criminals who both traffic and exploit individuals, including many young girls, to make a huge profit. Few things are crueler in our society and we have a moral obligation to end it,' said Congressman Bill Posey. 'There are many in our community who are actively engaged in fighting human trafficking and meeting the needs of victims. This symposium is an opportunity for residents to gain a better understanding of human trafficking and how we can work together to put an end to these heinous crimes.'

'Partnerships are vital to effectively addressing human trafficking,' said Eric W. Sporre, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Tampa Division. 'The FBI prioritizes building strong relationships with community leaders and law enforcement agencies to create cohesive strategies for combatting human trafficking organizations.'

'Zonta International has been fighting human trafficking for over fifteen years. The Zonta Club of Melbourne has been very active in the fight by making our own community and beyond aware of human trafficking and how rampant this horrific crime has become,' said Claire Ellis, Vice Co- Chair of the Space Coast Human Trafficking Task Force and Anti-Human Trafficking Chair of Zonta Club of Melbourne. 'We are very active in the Space Coast Human Trafficking Task Force. Congressman Bill Posey's Symposium on Human Trafficking in conjunction with the Space Coast Human Trafficking Task Force will provide training for health care professionals and law enforcement, who are more likely to come in contact with traffickers and victims and therefore be able to recognize the signs and know what to do.'

What: Rep. Posey Hosts a Symposium on Combating Human Trafficking

When: Thursday, August 9, 2018 from 7:30AM - 12:00Noon

Where: Bernard Simpkins Auditorium

Eastern Florida State College

1519 Clearlake Rd, Cocoa, FL 32922

The Event is open to the public. Constituents interested in attending can RSVP online at http://posey.house.gov/RSVP/.

