Billion Electric : Unveils the Retail and Chain Store Solutions with Advanced Failover/Fallback and VPN

0
01/19/2018
Billion Electric, the leading global telecommunication and IoT solution provider, introduces a series of xDSL 3G/4G LTE VPN Firewall router - BiPAC 7800NZ, 7820NZ, and 8920NZ that enables exceptional retail& chain store connectivity with multi-WAN, 11N wireless access, and superior data encryption. The series is specially designed for easy-to-deploy and secure payment processing to achieve reliable business continuity at retails, chain stores, branch offices, POS and ATM.

Embedded with xDSL and 3G/4G LTE interfaces, the series provides outstanding failback and failover functionality to ensure an always-on internet connectivity. When the wired connection goes offline, the router series will immediately back up the connection by switching to 3G/4G WAN interfaces to avoid any system downtime scenario or data loss. An email notification will be sent while the disconnection alarm is triggered.

Integrated with 802.11n Wireless Access Point, the series delivers broad wireless service coverage with data rates up to 300Mbp. The Quality of Service (QoS) allows users prioritize and full control over outgoing data traffic with blistering connection speed to ensure everlasting browsing experiences. Meanwhile, the series supports multiple VPN protocols including IPsec, L2TP, PPTP, GRE, and OPEN VPN to enable the safest data transmission between retails and the main office.

'By utilizing Billion xDSL 3G/4G LTE VPN Firewall routers, retail store owners can enjoy the best transaction experience without having to worry about internet inconsistency. Billion's failback/failover solution provides a reliable and critical data transmission backbone, assisting you to strengthen commercial business competitiveness and chain store operation management to unlock revenue generating potential' commented by Ben Chen, Product Line Manager of Billion Electric Co., Ltd.

Billion Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2018 05:59:08 UTC.

