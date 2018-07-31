Binance : Acquires Trust Wallet - A Popular Mobile Crypto Wallet

Binance,
one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has announced the
acquisition of Trust
Wallet, a popular Ethereum and ERC20 mobile wallet and decentralized
application browser that has built a strong reputation for security by
never requesting user data or private information. This transaction
marks the first acquisition for Binance and indicates the importance of
secure wallet technology for the next wave of crypto adoption.
Trust Wallet is a secure, open source, decentralized and anonymous
mobile wallet application for storing over 20,000 different Ethereum
based tokens and has seen significant user adoption since its launch in
November 2017. The company has built a reputation for security and has
held itself to the guiding
principles that it will never access user wallets, hold private
keys, and ask for personal information.
Viktor Radchenko, the founder of Trust Wallet, described why he started
the project: “I started working on Trust Wallet because app stores did
not have any open source wallets for Ethereum and ERC20 tokens. Our
focus have always been on building better interface for storing and
accessing funds, as well as laying the infrastructure for other
developers to build dapps.”
“Wallets are the most fundamental interface to the crypto economy, and a
secure and easy-to-use wallet is key to proliferate the adoption of
cryptocurrencies. Trust Wallet is simply the best in this category in my
opinion. Trust Wallet is an on-chain wallet, where user private keys are
decentralized, ie, stored on user devices. This compliments the
centralized architecture of Binance nicely. Now we have the best of both
worlds, and users have their choice,” said Changpeng Zhao, CEO of
Binance. “Viktor and the Trust team are product and user focused. The
team is small and highly effective and shares the same values as
Binance. The combination of Trust Wallet’s team and product is the
perfect epitome of what we look for in a great company.”
The acquisition of Trust Wallet will add an on-chain mobile wallet to
the list of Binance services with other future integration
possibilities. The Trust Wallet brand and team will retain the autonomy
and freedom to develop the core product while benefiting from the
increased synergy from Binance, including the broad user base and the
upcoming DEX.
“This is an incredible opportunity for Trust Wallet to work with the
biggest and the most respected exchange in the world, but we also feel
as though we are aligning with a partner that shares a similar approach
towards security and user management,” said Radchenko. “This is a great
partnership and we look forward to collaborating with the amazing team
from Binance.”
Binance was launched in 2017 and grew to become the world’s largest
cryptocurrency exchange in just six months. Its best-in-class
technology, dedicated focus on security, and a loyal user base have made
Binance one of the favorite trading platforms of casual and professional
traders. More recently, Binance launched Binance Labs, Binance Charity
Foundation, and Uganda’s
first fiat-crypto exchange.
About Trust Wallet
Trust Wallet is a secure mobile Ethereum wallet that supports Ethereum
and ERC20, ERC223 and ERC721 tokens. It provides a fully security
audited system to send, receive and store digital assets. With Trust
Wallet you have complete control over your private keys that are only
stored on your device. Trust Browser is a full-fledged Web3 browser that
allows you to interact with decentralized applications (DApp) directly
from the app.
About Binance
Binance is a blockchain ecosystem comprised of Exchange, Labs,
Launchpad, Info and Charity Foundation. Binance Exchange is one of the
fastest growing and most popular cryptocurrency exchanges in the world.
Founded by a team of fintech and crypto experts — it is capable of
processing more than 1.4 million orders per second, making it one of the
fastest exchanges in the world. The platform focuses on security,
robustness, and execution speed — attracting enthusiasts and
professional traders alike.
www.binance.com
