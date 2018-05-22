BioGenerator and Kingdom Capital Lead $2.4 Million Series A Venture Capital Financing for Canopy Biosciences

Canopy Biosciences has exceeded its Series A financing goal, closing a
$2.4 million investment to develop new research tools, commercialize its
cutting-edge products, and hire additional employees. BioGenerator,
the investment arm of BioSTL, and Kingdom
Capital co-led the multi-million-dollar deal.
Canopy
Biosciences is a fast-growing research tools company focusing on
gene editing and expression analysis. The company seeks out advanced
technologies for commercialization of high-tech products and services in
the research tools space. Research tools have minimal development time
and no regulatory risk.
Canopy is one of St. Louis’ quickest-to-market life sciences companies.
Operating out of the BioGenerator Labs, the company was founded by two
BioGenerator Entrepreneurs in Residence, Edward
Weinstein and David
Smoller, along with former BioGenerator investment analyst Crystal
Winkeler.
In its current Series A, Canopy has raised $750,000 from Kingdom Capital
and $575,000 from BioGenerator, increasing BioGenerator’s cumulative
investment into the company to $875,000. The Missouri Technology
Corporation (MTC), PinPoint Holdings, Greenleaf Fund, and Arch Angels
also contributed to this round. Canopy has raised a total of $3.4
million since its inception in September 2016.
“Canopy has proven a rapid path to revenue with its launch of four
product lines and two
services just within the past year,” said Charlie
Bolten, BioGenerator Vice President and Canopy Board Member. “Canopy
has an exceptionally strong team and will use additional funding to
continue licensing technologies that improve human health. It’s why we
are thrilled that Kingdom Capital is bringing more private capital to
the region to advance early-stage St. Louis innovation, like Canopy.”
As part of Kingdom Capital’s investment, Preston Keller, VP of Health &
Medical, was added to Canopy’s Board.
“Our investment in Canopy shows our confidence in a cutting-edge
research tools company using a proven business model and executive
team,” Keller said. “We also are honored to be co-leading the investment
round with BioGenerator, which has proven to be a key building block to
the bioscience community.”
“This is Kingdom Capital’s inaugural venture investment in the St. Louis
startup community,” said Brandon Mann, Kingdom Capital Managing Partner
and CEO. “We are blessed to have this opportunity to support Canopy,
which complements our strategy of transforming research to products and
services that will have a direct impact on the healthcare system and
patients’ quality of life.”
Canopy’s lead technology is licensed through Washington University in
St. Louis. Outside of the U.S., Canopy currently has customers in
Europe, India, Japan, and South Korea.
About Canopy Biosciences
Canopy
Biosciences was formed in 2016, partnering with leading research
institutions to turn their discoveries into tangible products and make
them available to the entire research community. Canopy Biosciences is
headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and serves researchers at
universities, research institutions and biotechnology and pharmaceutical
companies worldwide.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005779/en/