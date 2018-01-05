BioProtection Association Expands Global Footprint, Elects New President

BioProtection Global (BPG), the global association of regional trade
organizations representing the biological products industry, announced
the incorporation of three new member associations at its fall meeting.
Joining BPG are the Colombian Association of Bio-inputs for the
Transformation of Agriculture (ASOBIOCOL), the Biocontrols Alliance of
the Pesticide Manufacturers and Formulators of India (PMFAI) and the
Japan Biocontrol Association (JPG).
The three key additions raises BPG's total membership to eight regional
associations representing biocontrol/bioprotection companies on five
continents. The current global biocontrol market is estimated at US$3
billion, having experienced double digit growth for six consecutive
years. The market is forecast to reach US$11 billion by 2025.
"The introduction of the Colombian, Indian, and Japanese biocontrol
associations into BPG significantly increases our critical mass and sets
the stage for broader harmonization efforts and new efficiencies that
will deliver benefits both to end users and ultimately, consumers," said
Rick Melnick, President of BPG and Global Brand Manager of Valent
BioSciences. "By bringing together the world's leading experts on
biocontrol technology and advocacy, BPG is poised to engage IGO's,
NGO's, and regulators as the go-to source for information on biocontrol
technologies."
BPG members also elected Thomas Mason, Managing Director of Dudutech, as
the organization's incoming President. Mason will assume the role on
January 1, 2018. Headquartered in Kenya, Dudutech is part of the South
African Bioproducts Organization (SABO) and a charter BPG member.
"Leading a global team of associations and individuals who share our
vision of bringing sustainable, biological solutions to growers and
other stakeholders is an honor," said Mason. "We remain confident that
BPG will form a much-needed bridge to help drive the adoption of
bioproducts worldwide."
About BioProtection Global
BioProtection Global (BPG) is a worldwide federation of biocontrol and
biopesticides industry associations comprised primarily of manufacturers
of biocontrol and biopesticide products for professional use in
agriculture, public health, forest health, animal health, and other
non-crop uses. BPG strives to represent the bioprotection industry for
key topics on a global scale and to harmonise proportionate regulations.
Learn more at https://bioprotectionglobal.com/
