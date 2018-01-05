Log in
BioProtection Association Expands Global Footprint, Elects New President

01/05/2018 | 05:37pm CET

BioProtection Global (BPG), the global association of regional trade organizations representing the biological products industry, announced the incorporation of three new member associations at its fall meeting. Joining BPG are the Colombian Association of Bio-inputs for the Transformation of Agriculture (ASOBIOCOL), the Biocontrols Alliance of the Pesticide Manufacturers and Formulators of India (PMFAI) and the Japan Biocontrol Association (JPG).

The three key additions raises BPG's total membership to eight regional associations representing biocontrol/bioprotection companies on five continents. The current global biocontrol market is estimated at US$3 billion, having experienced double digit growth for six consecutive years. The market is forecast to reach US$11 billion by 2025.

"The introduction of the Colombian, Indian, and Japanese biocontrol associations into BPG significantly increases our critical mass and sets the stage for broader harmonization efforts and new efficiencies that will deliver benefits both to end users and ultimately, consumers," said Rick Melnick, President of BPG and Global Brand Manager of Valent BioSciences. "By bringing together the world's leading experts on biocontrol technology and advocacy, BPG is poised to engage IGO's, NGO's, and regulators as the go-to source for information on biocontrol technologies."

BPG members also elected Thomas Mason, Managing Director of Dudutech, as the organization's incoming President. Mason will assume the role on January 1, 2018. Headquartered in Kenya, Dudutech is part of the South African Bioproducts Organization (SABO) and a charter BPG member.

"Leading a global team of associations and individuals who share our vision of bringing sustainable, biological solutions to growers and other stakeholders is an honor," said Mason. "We remain confident that BPG will form a much-needed bridge to help drive the adoption of bioproducts worldwide."

About BioProtection Global

BioProtection Global (BPG) is a worldwide federation of biocontrol and biopesticides industry associations comprised primarily of manufacturers of biocontrol and biopesticide products for professional use in agriculture, public health, forest health, animal health, and other non-crop uses. BPG strives to represent the bioprotection industry for key topics on a global scale and to harmonise proportionate regulations. Learn more at https://bioprotectionglobal.com/


© Business Wire 2018
