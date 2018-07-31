Bioasis Announces Filing of Its Quarterly Financial Statements and MD&A for the Period Ending May 31, 2018

BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (OTCQB:BIOAF; TSX.V:BTI), a biopharmaceutical company developing its xB3 TM proprietary platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and the treatment of CNS disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it has filed its unaudited quarterly financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the period ended May 31, 2018. All are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.bioasis.us/investors/.

About Bioasis

Bioasis Technologies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing the xB3 TM platform, a proprietary technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and the treatment of CNS disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases. The delivery of therapeutics across the BBB represents the final frontier in treating neurological disorders. The in-house development programs at Bioasis are designed to develop symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain-related diseases and disorders. The company maintains headquarters in Richmond, Canada with offices in Guilford, Conn., United States. Bioasis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “BTI” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “BIOAF.” For more information about the company, please visit www.bioasis.us.

