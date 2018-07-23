Biostar Microtech International : Introduces H310MHC M-ATX Home/Office Motherboard for 8th Generation Intel Core Processors

Intel H310 Single Chipset and Essential Features
The BIOSTAR H310MHC offers the essential features and performance for home/office computing with its dual DIMM slots supporting up to 32GB of 2600MHz DDR4 memory and a single PCI-E 3.0 x16 and two PCI-E 2.0. x1 slots. As for connectivity, the H310MHC has a Realtek RTL8111H - 10/100/1000 Controller along with four USB 3.1 Gen1 ports (2 on rear I/Os and 2 via internal header) and 6 x USB2.0 ports (2 on rear I/Os and 4 via internal header).
Key Features:
Speed+: USB 3.1 Gen1, SATA3, DDR4
6 Gbps SATA3 ports for internal drives
USB 3.1 Gen1 ports for portable media storage
Full range of DDR support: 1866/ 2133/ 2400/ 2666 up to 32G maximum capacity
Audio+: HD Audio
Audio+ ensures high-definition audio with minimal loss of audio fidelity
Video+: DX12 and Integrated HDMI
DirectX 12 to take our gaming to the next level by maximizing the graphics potential of your computer
Integrated HDMI to output HD resolution graphics to your monitor
Protection+: ESD Protection, USB Polyswitch, OC, OV, OT Protection
ESD to protect the motherboard from electrical overstress
Full protective features against current overvoltage, overload, over temperature along with anti-surge protection
