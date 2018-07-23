Log in
Biostar Microtech International : Introduces H310MHC M-ATX Home/Office Motherboard for 8th Generation Intel Core Processors

07/23/2018 | 03:48am CEST

Intel H310 Single Chipset and Essential Features

The BIOSTAR H310MHC offers the essential features and performance for home/office computing with its dual DIMM slots supporting up to 32GB of 2600MHz DDR4 memory and a single PCI-E 3.0 x16 and two PCI-E 2.0. x1 slots. As for connectivity, the H310MHC has a Realtek RTL8111H - 10/100/1000 Controller along with four USB 3.1 Gen1 ports (2 on rear I/Os and 2 via internal header) and 6 x USB2.0 ports (2 on rear I/Os and 4 via internal header).

Key Features:

Speed+: USB 3.1 Gen1, SATA3, DDR4

  • 6 Gbps SATA3 ports for internal drives
  • USB 3.1 Gen1 ports for portable media storage
  • Full range of DDR support: 1866/ 2133/ 2400/ 2666 up to 32G maximum capacity

Audio+: HD Audio

  • Audio+ ensures high-definition audio with minimal loss of audio fidelity

Video+: DX12 and Integrated HDMI

  • DirectX 12 to take our gaming to the next level by maximizing the graphics potential of your computer
  • Integrated HDMI to output HD resolution graphics to your monitor

Protection+: ESD Protection, USB Polyswitch, OC, OV, OT Protection

  • ESD to protect the motherboard from electrical overstress
  • Full protective features against current overvoltage, overload, over temperature along with anti-surge protection

Disclaimer

Biostar Microtech International Corp. published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 01:47:02 UTC
