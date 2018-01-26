Biotech Showcase :™ Celebrates 10th Annual Event with Largest Ever Attendance by Life Science Investors, CEOs

The 10th annual Biotech Showcase™, one of the most influential international biotechnology investor conferences in the world, concluded in San Francisco earlier this month and brought together more than 3,600 decision makers and biotech investors shaping the biopharmaceutical industry. Event attendance was at an all-time high with presenting companies joining from around the world. The Biotech Showcase is produced jointly by Demy-Colton and EBD Group.

“For the past decade, we have seen rising demand and enthusiasm as we have worked to highlight investment opportunities in small- and mid-cap public and private biotech companies during healthcare’s busiest week of the year,” said Sara Jane Demy, founder and CEO, Demy-Colton. “As a result, we have continued to expand Biotech Showcase by increasing the number of presenting companies to more than 450 including those at the Digital Medicine and Medtech and China Showcases. The content sessions included deep discussions on key issues affecting the sector as well as a focus on a number of interesting therapeutic areas. Additionally, we were especially proud that every panel at Biotech Showcase in 2018 included at least one woman—in alignment with our dedication to gender diversity.”

“We are pleased that our 10th anniversary was the most successful Biotech Showcase yet. It was extraordinary to see a large number of public and private presenting companies and more than 1,000 investors in attendance this year,” said Anna Chrisman, Group Managing Director, EBD Group. “The corporate presentations and panels from key influencers set the tone for the industry and identified key growth opportunities in 2018.”

Some of the world’s leading biotech investors joined CEOs, executives, influencers and industry advisors in multiple plenary sessions and panels covering a wide variety of issues. The outlook for gene therapies, the impact of microbiome research, drug pricing and perceptions, next generation CARs and other cell-based immunotherapies, evolving drug development models in rare disease, and what to expect from the public markets and the FDA this year were just a few of the topics explored.

“Biotech Showcase is a great meeting to discover and learn about up and coming biotech companies. We meet great companies here each year, and furthermore, the therapeutic workshops were great sources of current information. I enjoyed our session as well, that examined the public markets and what to expect for biotech in 2018,” said Josh Scheinfeld, Managing Member, Lincoln Park Capital, LLC. “I believe discussions such as these make Biotech Showcase a valuable resource to the biotech investment community.”

“We look forward to attending Biotech Showcase every year because it gathers the most influential people in life sciences,” said Alex Zisson, Managing Director at H.I.G. Capital. “It is an opportunity to explore areas and companies of strategic interest and reconnect and network with thought leaders in biotech investment and valuation.”

Several large pharmaceutical companies also participated in Biotech Showcase this year, including AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Novartis, Eli Lilly and Co. among others. Major sponsors of the conference included AstraZeneca, Covington, Hogan Lovells, ClearView Healthcare Partners, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, Lonza, PROVEO, Purdue Pharma and Syneos Health.

The next Biotech Showcase will be held January 6-9, 2019 in San Francisco. For more information go to BiotechShowcase.com.

