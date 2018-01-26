Biotech Showcase :™ Celebrates 10th Annual Event with Largest Ever Attendance by Life Science Investors, CEOs

The 10th annual Biotech
Showcase™, one of the most influential international biotechnology
investor conferences in the world, concluded in San Francisco earlier
this month and brought together more than 3,600 decision makers and
biotech investors shaping the biopharmaceutical industry. Event
attendance was at an all-time high with presenting companies joining
from around the world. The Biotech Showcase is produced jointly by Demy-Colton
and EBD
Group.
“For the past decade, we have seen rising demand and enthusiasm as we
have worked to highlight investment opportunities in small- and mid-cap
public and private biotech companies during healthcare’s busiest week of
the year,” said Sara Jane Demy, founder and CEO, Demy-Colton. “As
a result, we have continued to expand Biotech Showcase by increasing the
number of presenting companies to more than 450 including those at the
Digital Medicine and Medtech and China Showcases. The content sessions
included deep discussions on key issues affecting the sector as well as
a focus on a number of interesting therapeutic areas. Additionally, we
were especially proud that every panel at Biotech Showcase in 2018
included at least one woman—in alignment with our dedication to gender
diversity.”
“We are pleased that our 10th anniversary was the most
successful Biotech Showcase yet. It was extraordinary to see a large
number of public and private presenting companies and more than 1,000
investors in attendance this year,” said Anna Chrisman, Group
Managing Director, EBD Group. “The corporate presentations and
panels from key influencers set the tone for the industry and identified
key growth opportunities in 2018.”
Some of the world’s leading biotech investors joined CEOs, executives,
influencers and industry advisors in multiple plenary sessions and
panels covering a wide variety of issues. The outlook for gene
therapies, the impact of microbiome research, drug pricing and
perceptions, next generation CARs and other cell-based immunotherapies,
evolving drug development models in rare disease, and what to expect
from the public markets and the FDA this year were just a few of the
topics explored.
“Biotech Showcase is a great meeting to discover and learn about up and
coming biotech companies. We meet great companies here each year, and
furthermore, the therapeutic workshops were great sources of current
information. I enjoyed our session as well, that examined the public
markets and what to expect for biotech in 2018,” said Josh
Scheinfeld, Managing Member, Lincoln Park Capital, LLC. “I believe
discussions such as these make Biotech Showcase a valuable resource to
the biotech investment community.”
“We look forward to attending Biotech Showcase every year because it
gathers the most influential people in life sciences,” said Alex
Zisson, Managing Director at H.I.G. Capital. “It is an opportunity
to explore areas and companies of strategic interest and reconnect and
network with thought leaders in biotech investment and valuation.”
Several large pharmaceutical companies also participated in Biotech
Showcase this year, including AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer,
Novartis, Eli Lilly and Co. among others. Major sponsors of the
conference included AstraZeneca, Covington, Hogan Lovells, ClearView
Healthcare Partners, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, Lonza, PROVEO, Purdue
Pharma and Syneos Health.
The next Biotech Showcase will be held January 6-9, 2019 in San
Francisco. For more information go to BiotechShowcase.com.
About Demy-Colton
Since 2008, Demy-Colton has been at the forefront of building networks
between leaders from innovative biotech companies and industry
stakeholders to examine and address biotech opportunities and challenges
and deliver on the promise of transformational science. We do this
through facilitating networking and biotech community development on an
international scale. Our investor conferences and CEO Summits expand
communities that transcend geographical boundaries establishing ongoing,
high-value relationships that contributes greatly to the evolution of
the biopharmaceutical ecosystems we cultivate.
We set a unique stage where biotech leaders, investors, and stakeholders
can connect to realize significant opportunities for investment,
learning, and growth. Our events spur introductions and thoughtful
conversations. In turn, inspiration, ideas, and opportunities for
investment flow. Demy-Colton’s expanding portfolio of conferences
includes:
About EBD Group
EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started
across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences
has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform
in the industry. Each one of our six landmark events held in key life
science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art
partnering software, partneringONE®,
that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new
opportunities via one-to-one meetings.
Today these events annually attract more than 12,000 senior life science
executives who engage in over 48,000 one-to-one partnering meetings.
These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that
drive innovation in our industry.
Tune into EBD Group’s Partnering
Insight for timely coverage of news that influences the business
strategies of the life science industry. For more information please
visit ebdgroup.com.
