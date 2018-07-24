Log in
Biotoscana Investments : 2017 Fact Sheet Click here

07/24/2018 | 09:08pm CEST

About GBT

GBT Grupo Biotoscana is a biopharmaceutical group that operates in the Latin American region and focuses on specialty market segments such as infectious diseases, oncology and oncohematology, special treatments, immunology and inflammation and orphan/rare diseases. GBT is currently present throughout 10 Latin American countries where it operates under its companies Biotoscana, United Medical, LKM and Dosa.

Ticker: GBIO33

Competitive advantages

  • Unique platform in Latin America with a true regional footprint.

  • Expansive and diversified product portfolio with strong market positioning, innovation and robust pipeline.

  • Attractive operations in a growing specialty pharmaceuticals sector.

  • Pioneering a lean, open innovation business model, with a strong track record of partner-ships with leading global players.

  • Track record of profitable growth in Latin America.

  • Experienced management team and strong private equity sponsorship.

Platform in Latin America

(% of 2017 net revenues)

Mexico, Mexico City Colombia, Bogotá17%Ecuador, Quito

Peru, Lima Bolivia, La Paz Chile, Santiago

Argentina, Buenos Aires31%Uruguay, MontevideoParaguay, AsunciónBrazil, Sao Paulo42%

745 employees

4 factories

17%

1 regional distribution center

2 R&D centers

Key metrics

(2017 results | BRL million)

42%

31%

  • Net revenues: BRL 817.5 | Constant currency growth of 10.8% YoY

  • Gross margin: 53.8% | +3.7 p.p. YoY

  • Adjusted EBITDA: BRL 199.4 | Constant currency growth of 23.9% YoY

  • Adjusted EBITDA margin: 24.4% | +2.5 p.p. YoY

  • Adjusted net income: BRL 77.9 | Growth of 35.1% YoY

Advent International 27.7%

Essex Woodlands 16.9%

Guttmann and Friedlander families 7.1%

Management 0.7%

Free Float147.6%

Total Shares: 106,622,306

1Free float includes treasury shares

2017 Hightlights

  • Completion of IPO

  • Closing of 7 molecules with 4 different partners

  • Main launches in 2017: Halaven® and Abraxane®

  • More than 50 products to be launched in 2018/2019

  • Acquisition of Dosa

Selected PartnersManagement team

Investor Relations+55 11 5090-5930[email protected]ri.grupobiotoscana.com

Disclaimer

Biotoscana Investments SA published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 19:07:03 UTC
