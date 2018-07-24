Biotoscana Investments : 2017 Fact Sheet Click here

About GBT
GBT Grupo Biotoscana is a biopharmaceutical group that operates in the Latin American region and focuses on specialty market segments such as infectious diseases, oncology and oncohematology, special treatments, immunology and inflammation and orphan/rare diseases. GBT is currently present throughout 10 Latin American countries where it operates under its companies Biotoscana, United Medical, LKM and Dosa.
Ticker: GBIO33
Competitive advantages
Platform in Latin America
(% of 2017 net revenues)
Mexico, Mexico City Colombia, Bogotá17%Ecuador, Quito
Peru, Lima Bolivia, La Paz Chile, Santiago
Argentina, Buenos Aires31%Uruguay, MontevideoParaguay, AsunciónBrazil, Sao Paulo42%
745 employees
4 factories
17%
1 regional distribution center
2 R&D centers
Key metrics
(2017 results | BRL million)
42%
31%
Advent International 27.7%
Essex Woodlands 16.9%
Guttmann and Friedlander families 7.1%
Management 0.7%
Free Float147.6%
Total Shares: 106,622,306
1Free float includes treasury shares
2017 Hightlights
-
•Completion of IPO
-
•Closing of 7 molecules with 4 different partners
-
•Main launches in 2017: Halaven® and Abraxane®
-
•More than 50 products to be launched in 2018/2019
Selected PartnersManagement team
Investor Relations+55 11 5090-5930[email protected]ri.grupobiotoscana.com