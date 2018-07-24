Biotoscana Investments : 2017 Fact Sheet Click here

About GBT

GBT Grupo Biotoscana is a biopharmaceutical group that operates in the Latin American region and focuses on specialty market segments such as infectious diseases, oncology and oncohematology, special treatments, immunology and inflammation and orphan/rare diseases. GBT is currently present throughout 10 Latin American countries where it operates under its companies Biotoscana, United Medical, LKM and Dosa.

Ticker: GBIO33

Competitive advantages

•Unique platform in Latin America with a true regional footprint.

•Expansive and diversified product portfolio with strong market positioning, innovation and robust pipeline.

•Attractive operations in a growing specialty pharmaceuticals sector.

•Pioneering a lean, open innovation business model, with a strong track record of partner-ships with leading global players.

•Track record of profitable growth in Latin America.

•Experienced management team and strong private equity sponsorship.

Platform in Latin America

(% of 2017 net revenues)

Mexico, Mexico City Colombia, Bogotá17%Ecuador, Quito

Peru, Lima Bolivia, La Paz Chile, Santiago

Argentina, Buenos Aires31%Uruguay, MontevideoParaguay, AsunciónBrazil, Sao Paulo42%

745 employees

4 factories

17%

1 regional distribution center

2 R&D centers

Key metrics

(2017 results | BRL million)

42%

31%

•Net revenues: BRL 817.5 | Constant currency growth of 10.8% YoY

•Gross margin: 53.8% | +3.7 p.p. YoY

•Adjusted EBITDA: BRL 199.4 | Constant currency growth of 23.9% YoY

•Adjusted EBITDA margin: 24.4% | +2.5 p.p. YoY

•Adjusted net income: BRL 77.9 | Growth of 35.1% YoY

Advent International 27.7%

Essex Woodlands 16.9%

Guttmann and Friedlander families 7.1%

Management 0.7%

Free Float147.6%

Total Shares: 106,622,306

1Free float includes treasury shares

2017 Hightlights

•Completion of IPO

•Closing of 7 molecules with 4 different partners

•Main launches in 2017: Halaven® and Abraxane®

•More than 50 products to be launched in 2018/2019

•Acquisition of Dosa

Selected PartnersManagement team

