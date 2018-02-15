Biotoscana Investments : Notice to the Market - Hiring of Vice-President of Operations Learn more

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Grupo Biotoscana announces hiring of Executive Vice-President of Operations

Montevideo, Uruguay, February 15, 2018. GBT-Grupo Biotoscana (B3: GBIO33), a leading biopharmaceutical company in Latin America, announces to its shareholders and the market in general that has hired Diego Sanguinetti as Executive Vice President of Operations.



Diego Sanguinetti has a long career in operations, strategic planning and management consulting. Most recently, Diego served as head of strategic planning and operations at Aerolineas Argentinas, Argentina's flagship airline. Earlier in his career, Diego was head of planning and operations for Ultrapetrol, global head of airport operations for LATAM Airlines, and worked for nearly 10 years at Booz Allen & Hamilton, a top tier global consulting firm (now Strategy&, a division of PWC).



Mr. Sanguinetti holds an Industrial Engineer degree from Instituto Tecnológico de Buenos Aires and a MBA from the J.K. Kellogg graduate school of management at Northwestern University.



According to Mariano Garcia-Valiño, CEO of GBT, 'Diego significantly increases our ability to run mission critical projects, plan our strategy and manage our increasingly complex operations. We are certain that he will be a key addition to our already strong management team'. Diego Sanguinetti said 'I am thrilled of joining a world-class team at GBT, who is pushing the boundaries of what a biopharmaceutical player does in the region, bringing exceptional technology and world-class therapeutic solutions to an ever increasing base of patients throughout Latin America'.



Diego will be a member of the Executive Leadership Team of the company and will be dually based in Buenos Aires and Montevideo.



GBT - Grupo Biotoscana.

Melissa Angelini

IR Manager

Tel.: +55 11 5090 5927

[email protected]

