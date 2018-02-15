Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Biotoscana Investments : Notice to the Market - Hiring of Vice-President of Operations Learn more

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2018 | 11:46am CET

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Grupo Biotoscana announces hiring of Executive Vice-President of Operations

Montevideo, Uruguay, February 15, 2018. GBT-Grupo Biotoscana (B3: GBIO33), a leading biopharmaceutical company in Latin America, announces to its shareholders and the market in general that has hired Diego Sanguinetti as Executive Vice President of Operations.

Diego Sanguinetti has a long career in operations, strategic planning and management consulting. Most recently, Diego served as head of strategic planning and operations at Aerolineas Argentinas, Argentina's flagship airline. Earlier in his career, Diego was head of planning and operations for Ultrapetrol, global head of airport operations for LATAM Airlines, and worked for nearly 10 years at Booz Allen & Hamilton, a top tier global consulting firm (now Strategy&, a division of PWC).

Mr. Sanguinetti holds an Industrial Engineer degree from Instituto Tecnológico de Buenos Aires and a MBA from the J.K. Kellogg graduate school of management at Northwestern University.

According to Mariano Garcia-Valiño, CEO of GBT, 'Diego significantly increases our ability to run mission critical projects, plan our strategy and manage our increasingly complex operations. We are certain that he will be a key addition to our already strong management team'. Diego Sanguinetti said 'I am thrilled of joining a world-class team at GBT, who is pushing the boundaries of what a biopharmaceutical player does in the region, bringing exceptional technology and world-class therapeutic solutions to an ever increasing base of patients throughout Latin America'.

Diego will be a member of the Executive Leadership Team of the company and will be dually based in Buenos Aires and Montevideo.

GBT - Grupo Biotoscana.
Melissa Angelini
IR Manager
Tel.: +55 11 5090 5927
[email protected]

To access the PDF version, please click here.

Biotoscana Investments SA published this content on 15 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2018 10:45:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:14aTWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND : Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - January 2017
PR
06:14aINCYTE CORPORATION : to Host Earnings Call
AC
06:13aENCANA : Canada's Encana posts smaller loss as production rises
RE
06:13aBLOCKCHAIN : BYU Law Reinforces Commitment to Innovation as Host of Blockchain Summit and the Largest Legal Hackathon in History
AQ
06:13aCANADIAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces Fourth Quarter and 2017 Annual Results
AQ
06:13aBLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:13aONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC : OneMain Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
06:13aGlobal Surgical Equipment Market Briefing 2018 - NA Accounted for 33% Market Share in 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
06:12aChasing Vestas, Siemens Gamesa targets $2.5 billion in cost cuts
RE
06:12aAMBASSADOR HOTEL : Explore Your Library
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Standard Life Aberdeen hit as biggest client Lloyds pulls plug
2ARCADIS : ARCADIS : report full year results 2017
3NN GROUP : NN : Group reports 4Q17 and 2017 results
4AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : 2017 Profit Rose Sharply, Beating Expectations -- Update
5NESTLÉ : NESTLE : Nestlé reports full-year results for 2017

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.