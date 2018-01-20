Log in
Bishop Zubik to Lead Mass at Holy Sepulcher

01/20/2018 | 10:13pm CET

Open to the public, the event is in honor of National School Choice Week

Holy Sepulcher Catholic School is planning a school mass led by Bishop David Zubik at 9 a.m. on Friday, February 2, 2018 at the church located at 6515 Old Route 8 North in Butler.

The event will take place just following National School Choice Week 2018 – the nation’s largest-ever celebration of educational opportunities that occurred January 21 to 27, 2018. More than 32,000 events independent events were held nationwide.

The goal of the event is to celebrate great education choices in Pennsylvania and raise awareness among parents about school choice.

“School Choice Week is one more way to share the good news of Catholic education and the success of Catholic Education is vital in building lifelong learners,” said Sister Anna Marie Gaglia, principal at Holy Sepulcher Catholic School.

Media are encouraged to attend – contact Kristine Marsico to make arrangements.

Holy Sepulcher is a private Catholic school serving students in preschool through grade 8. Learn more about the school by visiting www.holysepulcher.org/school.

Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for every child. Through more than 32,000 independently planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

Learn more by visiting www.schoolchoiceweek.com.


© Business Wire 2018
