Bishop Zubik to Lead Mass at Holy Sepulcher

Holy Sepulcher Catholic School is planning a school mass led by Bishop
David Zubik at 9 a.m. on Friday, February 2, 2018 at the church located
at 6515 Old Route 8 North in Butler.
The event will take place just following National School Choice Week
2018 – the nation’s largest-ever celebration of educational
opportunities that occurred January 21 to 27, 2018. More than 32,000
events independent events were held nationwide.
The goal of the event is to celebrate great education choices in
Pennsylvania and raise awareness among parents about school choice.
“School Choice Week is one more way to share the good news of Catholic
education and the success of Catholic Education is vital in building
lifelong learners,” said Sister Anna Marie Gaglia, principal at Holy
Sepulcher Catholic School.
Media are encouraged to attend – contact Kristine Marsico to make
arrangements.
Holy Sepulcher is a private Catholic school serving students in
preschool through grade 8. Learn more about the school by visiting www.holysepulcher.org/school.
Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public
awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective
education options for every child. Through more than 32,000
independently planned events across the country, National School Choice
Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices
available to children. These options include traditional public schools,
public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private
schools, and homeschooling.
Learn more by visiting www.schoolchoiceweek.com.
